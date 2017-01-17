The Story At SemiLEDs Takes Another Strange (And Bearish) Turn

But the long-term outlook remains bleak and LEDS still seems on a path to zero, which could be accelerated by the current disputes.

There was one noticeable bit of good news for SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) in its fiscal first quarter report: the company posted a gross margin of 4%. Amazingly, that is good news for SemiLEDs, which hadn't driven a gross profit since Q4 FY11, over five years ago. (SemiLEDs fiscal years end in August.) The struggling LED manufacturer's self-described "liquidity plan" has included aggressive cost reductions and an agreement to outsource manufacturing of its chips, both of which provided a substantial improvement to cost of revenue in Q1.

Everything else in the quarter, however, looked rather bearish. While trading in LEDS has been divorced from reality for some time and even though the stock's market cap is down to under $14 million, I'm surprised that disclosures in the 10-Q didn't tank the stock on Friday. Two key aspects of that liquidity plan have run into trouble, and even a (very modestly) positive gross margin isn't close to offsetting those issues.

Two Key Disclosures

In early July, SemiLEDs entered into an agreement with a Dr. Peter Chiou that raised $5 million for the company through the sale of 577,000 shares of common stock and a $1.6 million convertible note. Shares already had run up into the announcement, driven (apparently) by Twitter-fueled day trading interest. Shares then tripled before pulling back.

SemiLEDs had already seen a similar run, off a similar agreement announced in late December 2014. That deal fell through, with SemiLEDs receiving less than $500K of a promised $5 million. Given that both deals oddly had the buyers paying prices well above market for common stock (Chiou agreed to pay $5 a share even though LEDS traded below $2 in the weeks leading up to the agreement), I questioned whether SemiLEDs would receive the full $5 million this time around.

SemiLEDs actually did get nearly $3 million for its common stock in August, and a $500K advance on the convertible note in November. But last week, according to the 10-Q, Well Thrive (to whom Chiou assigned the rights under the agreement) told the company "it was not prepared to complete the purchase" and "demanded" the return of the $3.3 million already contributed.

Whether or not Well Thrive can, or should, be able to reverse the deal is unclear. But SemiLEDs closed Q1 with just $4.8 million in cash; if it were to have to repay Well Thrive for whatever reason, the company would be on the precipice of bankruptcy. More broadly, there's a question as to why SemiLEDs again executed a deal that didn't make sense on its face and what investors can trust going forward.

Meanwhile, SemiLEDs also executed a sale-leaseback of its headquarters, but that deal has hit a wall as well. The company has received $3 million of a $5.2 million total - but a $1 million payment due on December 31 hasn't been made. There too, if SemiLEDs were for whatever reason forced to pay back the $3 million received, its solvency would be called into question. And with the company still burning over $1 million in Q1, the incremental funds are necessary to extend its runway.

So while some traders still seem interested in trying to play the stock - there were a number of post-earnings tweets on LEDS, and volume was over $1.3 million - the logic behind an investment in the stock continues to weaken. It's not as if any of these deals did more than simply buy SemiLEDs more time - but the fact that the company apparently can't find a credible partner only adds to the overall risk profile here. And with fundamentals continuing to deteriorate, gross margin aside, there's little reason to believe the company can survive even if those deals hold.

The Numbers And Valuation

While the positive gross margin is a nice step on a relative basis, it certainly doesn't imply the beginning of some sort of turnaround for SemiLEDs. Revenue continues to decline; while the company touted the sequential increase in Q1, revenue declined about 9% year-over-year. Guidance for Q2 of ~$1.9-2.3 million implies a 28% decline next quarter on the same basis, and would seem to imply a reversal back toward negative gross margins. SG&A appears to have plateaued at a bit over $1 million per quarter, with nearly all of that in cash; barring some sort of change, SemiLEDs probably has four quarters left at best before it runs out of cash. Its equipment is pledged as collateral for a pair of long-term loans; its headquarters is backing the interrupted sale-leaseback. There's really no way left for SemiLEDs to raise cash through its assets, and its recent history with share issuances seems to imply very little hope of monetizing additional equity.

Per its filing, SemiLEDs continues to hold out hope of entering the automotive markets in China and India; how exactly the company plans to do that with SG&A slashed isn't clear. The agreement to ODM chip manufacturing was made at the end of 2015; it seems little progress has been made by the partner and with Q1 chip revenue at just $168,000, it seems likely to make little difference anyhow.

I've thought for years now that SemiLEDs was headed to zero and for most of the time I've argued that the stock was a terminal short. It has been more difficult to get a borrow of late, and both volume and size considerations make the trade difficult for any type of fund/institutional investor. Stock promoters have targeted the stock on occasion, which means any short trader has to be willing to take on risk of significant volatility, as seen in July and to a lesser extent on a few other occasions.

But it increasingly looks like the end is near for SemiLEDs and that end could arrive sooner than predicted, given the questions that surround its funding agreements. There's simply too little cash, too few sales and no real chance of a turnaround in an industry where price declines and intense competition are the norm. It's been an interesting story so far, and Q1 offered a few more twists. But there's little in that story to suggest any sort of happy ending for shareholders, and the company's first quarter implies a very real possibility that zero may come sooner rather than later.

