Healthcare REIT Yields 6.6%, Top Financial Strength, Strong Dividend Coverage

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is poised to profit from an aging U.S. population, and increasing demand for senior-related health care spending. Sabra Health Care REIT's portfolio of skilled nursing facilities and senior housing sets the company up for continued FFO growth in the coming years. The REIT has a reasonably low P/AFFO ratio. Cash flow and dividend growth make this income vehicle a Buy.

The U.S. population is aging, presenting the U.S. health care system with unique challenges. The 85+ age cohort is particularly at risk of having to rely on senior-focused health care facilities provided by Sabra Health Care REIT and other Real Estate Investment Trusts that are investing heavily into the expansion of their property portfolios. As a result, Sabra Health Care REIT will likely continue to grow funds from operations and dividends, too.

Portfolio Investments

As of the end of September, the health care REIT had invested in 182 properties of which 102 were skilled nursing/transitional care properties, 79 were senior housing facilities, and one was an acute care hospital. The properties held for investment consist of 18,632 beds/units that are spread out over the United States and Canada.

Sabra Health Care REIT continuously invests in the growth of its real estate portfolio, especially in the senior housing segment.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

Potential For Capital Efficiency Improvements

Sabra Health Care REIT retains potential to improve its occupancy rate, and thereby its capital efficiency. The REIT's skilled nursing facilities and senior housing occupancy rates were in the high 80-percent range in 2016, leaving headroom for improvement.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

No Near Term Debt Maturities

There are no upcoming debt maturities that would pose a challenge for Sabra Health Care REIT. In fact, the absence of any significant debt maturities allows for more investments in its real estate portfolio.

Source: Sabra Health Care REIT

Strong Dividend Coverage

When it comes to Real Estate Investment Trusts it is all about dividend coverage. If a REIT manages to cover its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations, it usually means that the dividend is safe. In the case of Sabra Health Care REIT, shareholders need to have no worries as the dividend is handsomely covered by AFFO.

Source: Achilles Research

How Much Do You Have To Pay For This REIT?

Healthcare REITs don't tend to be very cheap, and that's chiefly because of the high dividends that they are throwing off, and because of their appealing long term dividend growth potential. A piece of Sabra Health Care REIT, for instance, sells for ~12.1x Q3-16 run-rate adjusted funds from operations. An investment in Sabra yields 6.57 percent.

Your Takeaway

Healthcare REITs are one of the best income vehicles out there. An aging U.S. population and increasing senior-related health care spending are underpinning their investment and income values, and Sabra Health Care REIT's income potential is great over the long haul. Further, Sabra's dividend coverage is excellent, and the REIT retains upside from improving its occupancy rates, and investing even more money into its real estate portfolio. Buy for income.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.