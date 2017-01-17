TCP Capital: An Ignored High-Yield Dividend Stock To Own

With a Twitter-in-chief as president, volatility in the US stock market is set to rise. So far, Trump has targeted 61 companies in Twitter with the main victims being Boeing (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). As a result, in portfolio creation, having high-yielding companies can cushion investors from falling share prices.

About TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

TCP Capital Corp is an investment company with a market capitalization of $892.69M and an enterprise value of $1.38 billion. TCP Capital is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. The company invests largely in debt of private, middle-market companies. It primarily invests in senior debt instruments. In the third quarter conference call, the management stated that the company had invested in 88 companies, with the largest investment representing 3.6% of the portfolio. The five largest positions represented 14.7% of the portfolio further boosting the diversification of the company. 96% of its investments was in senior secured debt.

TCP has a reputation of paying quarterly dividends since its IPO in 2012. The current and anticipated dividend yield of 8.95% is higher than that of most of its industry peers.

Source. Nasdaq

Need for alternative sources of capital

The need for the company's credit facilities came up as a result of the massive regulations imposed on the financial sector following the financial sector. Regulations such as the Dodd-Frank, Basel III, Stress test, and the leveraged lending programs made it difficult for banks to lend. As a result, companies turned to firms like TCP Capital for financing. The figure below shows the company's investment portfolios.

Source. TCP

Trump starts his administration with the aim of reducing regulation across the board. If he implements the policy, financial institutions such as banks will reap the most benefits. In fact, following his victory, the financial sector has fueled the outperformance by the market. Many believe that if Trump implements the plan the alternative asset sector will be impacted negatively as companies turn to banks. However, as the CEO mentioned during the Q3 announcement, many companies will continue to seek the help of alternative asset managers to fund their growth. In addition, TCP Capital has created a reputation among its clients which will help it continue to fund their growth.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, TCPC currently has a PE of 15.3 against an industrial average of 20.6. Its price/book is 1.1 compared to the industrial average of 1.9. It has a 3-year net income growth of 41.5 compared to the industrial average of -2.4 and a net margin of 76.9% compared to the industrial average of -2.4%. The majority of Wall Street analysts have rated the company as a strong buy.

Insiders confidence

The company's insiders too seem to have trust in the company. As an investor, you want to invest in a company that is trusted by the management and directors. In the past one year, insiders have bought 22,500 shares as shown below.

Source. NASDAQ

As you can see, insiders have continued to accumulate the company's stock. No insider has sold stocks in the past 12 months which is a good sign.

Conclusion

According to PwC, the alternative asset industry will reach $15.3 trillion by 2020. This route will however not be free from challenges. As stated above, the recent victory by Trump poses a major challenge to the TCP Capital's industry as firms go back to banks for credit. However, an opportunity exists for niche companies, such as TCP, that offer senior secured debt. For investors, investing in this company provides an opportunity for capital gains and a sweet dividend yield in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.