Performance Of The Commercial Banking Industry In 2016

The dominance of the larger banks continues as the relative amount of total assets controlled by the largest 25 domestically banks and foreign-related institutions now exceed 71 percent.

Loans in the banking system increased only modestly, with the largest increases coming in commercial real estate lending at the "smaller" domestically chartered banks in the country.

Commercial banks grew by less than 2.0 percent in 2016, one reason being the fact that the Federal Reserve reduced "excess reserves" in the banking system by $350 billion.

The United States banking industry had a relatively modest year in 2016 when it came to balance sheet growth.

The total assets of the banking system grew by only 1.6 percent during the year. This was down from 2.7 percent growth in 2015 and a 3.3 percent growth in 2014. The peak years of growth in the period after the Great Recession were 2013 and 2014 when the total assets of the banking system increased by 7.1 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively. These figures come from the H.8 Federal Reserve statistical release.

In the last three years, the growth rate of banking system seemed to be very much in parallel with the growth rate of the US economy.

One of the major factors limiting the growth of total assets in 2016 was the decline in cash assets. Over the past seven years or so, the amount of cash assets residing in the commercial banking system moved in sync with the line item on the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve System titled "Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks." This latter item is used as a proxy for the "excess reserves" in the banking system.

On December 28, 2016, the Total Cash Assets in the US banking system totaled $2,253.4 billion.

On December 28, 2016, Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks totaled $1,943.0 billion.

The difference between the two figures is the cash balances that commercial banks keep on hand in their vaults to handle banking transactions.

Over the past year, reserve balances with Federal Reserve Banks declined by roughly $350.0 billion.

Over the past year, total cash assets in the banking system also fell by $350.0 billion, not a coincidence.

The decline in bank "excess reserves" resulted from the actions of the Federal Reserve System as it prepared the banks and the financial markets for its increase of the Fed's policy rate of interest, which took place in the middle of December 2016.

So, as in previous years, the total cash assets in the banking system tracked what the Federal Reserve was trying to do in managing the monetary policy of the country.

It should be noted that in terms of total assets, the most growth took place in the largest 25 domestically chartered banks in the country. These large banks experienced almost a $440 billion increase in their total assets.

The smaller, domestically chartered banks saw an increase in their assets of $295 billion. Foreign-related institutions saw their total assets decline by $287 billion. It should be noted that the decline in the assets of foreign-related banks came primarily in their net deposits to related foreign offices. That is, that amount of funds that these foreign-related institutions took "off shore" in 2016 declined by a fairly substantial number.

In terms of the relative share of banks in the banking industry, the largest 25 domestically chartered banks in the country hold almost 58 percent of the total assets, up from just over 56 percent in December 2015.

The total assets of the foreign-related institutions, primarily large banks, totaled just over 13 percent in December 2016 down from almost 16 percent a year earlier.

Note that the largest 25 domestically chartered banks and the foreign-related institutions control 71 percent of the commercial banking assets in the United States. A few years ago, this total was down closer to 65 percent. So, the larger organizations as slowly moving more and more to control the commercial banking industry in the United States.

In terms of the lending activity of the commercial banks, total loans and leases at commercial banks rose by 6.5 percent in 2016, but there was a substantial difference in what lending took place where.

For example, business loans, that is, commercial and industrial loans in the country rose by almost 9.0 percent at the largest 25 domestically chartered banks in the country, while at the smaller banks, the increase was only 4.0 percent.

The area where the smaller banks really excelled was in real estate loans, especially in commercial real estate. Residential real estate loans at the smaller domestically chartered banks rose by more than 7.0 percent, while closed-end real estate loans (mortgages) increased by over 8.0 percent.

However, commercial real estate loans at these smaller banks jumped up by almost 11.0 percent. Construction loans rose by over 16.0 percent during the year, while, loans secured by multifamily units increased by over 15.0 percent and those secured by nonresidential properties rose by 9.0 percent.

The largest 25 commercial banks are also increasing commercial real estate lending, but not nearly as aggressively as the smaller banks in the country.

This, of course, is to the benefit of the smaller banks, but is the one spot that some analysts have expressed concerns. Commercial real estate lending, in this economic recovery has been very aggressive, but the projects take a long time to complete, and the exact performance of the projects may not be know for an extended period of time. There has been some concern over vacancies and empty buildings expressed in different areas of the country.

This could be a spot of some weakness in the future. We need to keep an eye on this area, especially because it represents the state of institutions more generally thought of as "community banks."

In summary, the banking system grew very modestly in 2016, reflecting both the weakness in the economy and the reluctance of commercial banks to extend themselves too far.

This year should be a little more interesting to watch, both as interest rates rise…the Federal Reserve is on record suggesting that three rate increases will take place in 2017…and if the incoming Trump administration is able to roll back some of the bank regulations put in place after the end of the Great Recession.

One thing I think you can bet on over the next several years, however, is that the proportion of total assets controlled by the largest 25 domestically chartered banks and by foreign-related institutions will rise above the current 71 percent level and that there will continue to be fewer and fewer "community" banks. This will be not only because of the regulatory environment, but also because of the technological changes that are coming to the financial industry.

