You Can't Kill Mr. Bond

Exposure to corporations may well be accomplished with bonds, as discussed briefly below and in more detail in follow-up articles.

This article discusses this key part of the investment scene and argues against the inevitability of a big bear market any time soon.

The bond market's death has been prophesied many times, and the bond bears are growling again.

Background

Financial people turn simple aggregates of securities prices into powerful animals - bulls and bears. Since this is commonly done, forthwith my latest analogy to personalize something usually even duller than averages of securities prices, namely the price of money. In this brief analogy, a point of intense discussion amongst financial market participants is introduced, namely when the bull market in bonds, said to have begun almost 36 years ago, will finally die. Will it be at 2.60% on the 10-year Treasury, or some higher number, that will allow the financial coroner to pronounce death? Just today, one of the lead articles in Bloomberg Markets is titled How The Big Bull Market in Bonds Could Come Crashing Down. This thumbnail description of a podcast serves to introduce the topic of my 3-part series this way, and though these paragraphs are full of errors, it is up on Bloomberg, so here's the relevant part of the brief article:

The stock market is currently on one of its longest bull runs ever, but that doesn't hold a candle to what's going on in bonds. According to Paul Schmelzing, a PhD candidate at Harvard and a visiting researcher at the Bank of England, you have to go back more than 500 years to find a bull market in bonds longer than the one we're experiencing now. After last year's bond selloff there's a lot of interest in whether we're on the cusp of a major downturn. In this week's Odd Lots, Schmelzing walks us through the history of bull and bear markets in bonds and explains why we could see some gigantic losses ahead.

Whenever in today's central-bank-manipulated markets I see Bloomberg News scaring investors with this sort of loaded terminology, gigantic losses ahead in this case, I get interested in whether there's a rally ahead. I'll explain later in this article and the series what the errors in the above quote are, but first, here's my little way to give life to interest rates by analogizing bonds to the most famous Bond ever. That is of course James Bond. He too has been pretty tough to kill, which is my current thesis for the so-called long-running bond bull (which may have already entered a bear market).

The sexy bond - James Bond (Sean Connery, later voted the sexiest man alive) - came under serious threat from an unexpected potential aggressor early in the first Bond movie from:

As in Dr. No, and its Dr. No bikini (the above picture the #1-rated erotic film moment of all time in a 2003 poll), there are threats everywhere to the financial "Mr. Bond," aka the 10-year or often the 30-year Treasury bond (NYSEARCA:TLT). The most notable threat is generally also felt to be from a woman:

This lady, Fed chair Janet Yellen, can do a lot more damage than Honey Rider (Ursula Andress) ever did.

Ms. Andress was no match for Sean Connery, a bodybuilder before he entered acting:

But is this bond, shown below, as tough as Connery/Bond was?:

Somehow I'd rather meet up with this chart in a dark alleyway than the bruiser photographed above.

Is this chart about to be violated from below, soon to be relegated to the dustbin of history? Maybe not, and one reason is that as shown, multiple bear markets in the bond have occurred in that time frame. The rate went from a fraction above 2.0% in December 2008 to 4% just about one year later, a bear market in my definition. The yield also doubled from 2012 to 2013, and in 5-6 months last year, it just about doubled again.

A doubling of yield in the stock market means a 50% decline, which is the equivalent of 3 consecutive 20% bear markets. Yet the regime since the Great Recession has been focused on preventing even one bear market in stocks. A second reason Mr. Schmelzing is incorrect is that actually, the 10- and 30-year T-bond interest rates are unchanged from where they reached in late 2008. So they have, in fact, been flat for more than 8 years. That's pretty boring, and stable, despite all the interim movement, which may just have been Brownian motion (random).

A second implicit error is that if one begins around 1871, when modern America was formed post-Civil War, and looks at the Multpl.com chart and data, the median 10-year T-bond rate has been 3.87%. This level was last seen in April 2010. In this sense, the era of low rates is only in its 7th year, and as already suffered at least two bear markets.

It's not that where things have been that matters - it's that it consistently gets promoted in the financial media that you have to be in stocks. Long bonds are the asset that gets no respect.

This series suggests that past may be prologue, and that a strong case can be built that interest rates will continue to trade sideways or nearly so; or that a renewed bull market to notably lower yields may be forming, like a storm system in the Atlantic headed for the Americas.

Introduction - interest rates matter more than anything else in investing

Interest rates matter in the real world, not just the trading world of stocks.

Rates represent the level at which real, economically-driven agreements for periods of years are struck between companies, governments and individuals. These rates reflect both economic and financial realities, and perceptions of those parameters in the future. These real world transactions in turn help set the parameters for valuations of the more ephemeral pricing of stocks, which are perpetual and therefore theoretically riskier securities.

Stock pricing today is derivative and unreliable in large part because there are almost no secondary offerings, and few large IPOs. So, no money is entering the stock market. There is always money on the sidelines. It just changes ownership.

A danger to stocks is that companies are acting as price-insensitive buyers, and investors are front-running that activity.

But that's one of the least logical investment strategies ever invented. At today's 20X and greater typical P/Es, a company that wants to have a dividend payout of 2% only can buy back 2-3% of its stock, and a corporate stock-based compensation plan may give away 2% of the company to insiders. So there's really very little share shrinkage other than that caused by taking on debt; and that behavior argues for lower P/Es to offset financially-engineered higher EPS.

Thus, stocks require a greater level of trust (speculation) about the future. Boards of directors of public companies have no obligation to care about outside investors. The government, and the Fed, have no obligation to continue to care about whether the DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) or Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) change hands at today's level or a lower one. Whereas, even the high-grade "junk bonds" that trade today involve contracts and covenants that give the investor important rights. One of the themes that will be discussed most fully in the wrap-up article is the idea that when comparing like to like, namely corporate bonds to equity ownership of corporations, values may be superior in bonds rather than in equity right now.

Whether one is an equity-only investor, the levels of interest rates, both real and nominal, matter to you, even if you have no interest in owning bonds.

There are numerous threads of reasoning I've synthesized that lead me to think this way, too much to go in one article. Ultimately all this digital scribbling relates to investment strategies, and the final article in the series discusses both stocks and bonds that my top-down and bottom-up views lead me to favor. This article is most focused on the Fed and credit flows, because these are the most important. The second article covers multiple other factors that may keep rates low, and the third article then talks about specific investments.

The case for bonds (and bonds over stocks) - overview

I'm not "all there" on bonds from a timing standpoint, but stocks have clobbered bonds for about a year, and sentiment is horrible on bonds. So I'm again interested, having said some nasty things about them when rates were at or near their bottom in the June-August period.

In contrast to many bond bulls, who propound an "Ice Age" or some sort of unpleasant situation, my point of view has a lot of optimism in it. This is presented mostly in the second article. This article, mostly on flow of credit and money, is optimistic in the sense that the Fed is moving in the right direction of normalization; but I think this favors stable to lower long term interest rates even as short rates move higher.

Remember:

Deflation accompanies abundance; inflation accompanies shortages. A rich society produces and delivers goods at lower cost than their value to consumers. That difference, or profit, represents extra work effort that can go into investment, whether that be new physical structures or research. If those are productive, then standards of living continue to improve, and under the right circumstances, outright deflation ensues.

Low interest rates can reflect prosperity, not just depression. I think that prosperity is behind some of what's going on right now with low rates.

Almost as important as the Fed are demographics. These are discussed in the next article, but readers may wish to read Make America Mate Again from Bloomberg View and U.S. growth rate hits new low as migration to the Sun Belt continues from the Brookings Institute. This is an important part of my thinking.

To begin the argument, the Fed comes first.

1. The Fed has been withdrawing stimulus for more than three years

The problem with all stimulants is that they stimulate, but artificially. There is no easy way out of this situation. The Fed has been acting reasonably to reverse its extreme measures, and the result as that the adjusted monetary base and the monetary base (total, or unadjusted) has been declining since peaking in or about mid-2015. One way to look at this trend includes deflating the quantity of this metric (M0) for inflation. Per a Jan. 4 blog post by James Picerno:

Looking at this metric charted this way shows the immensity of QE 1 (there wasn't supposed to be a QE 1.5 or QE 2). With lags, all these surges in the money supply found their way into stock prices, with stock prices rising along with interest rates (as interest rates rise, bond prices decline).

Then when the M0 accelerations turned to deceleration or briefly to declines in 2010 and early 2012, what happened? More QE. What would have happened without the QEs? We simply do not know. We may now be finding out, to the extent that current events could reflect prior ones that did not actually occur in the past.

Now that the Fed's M0, adjusted for inflation per the above chart or raw as per the prior links, has been running negative yoy for over one year, it's up to the private banking system (discussed next) to pick up the slack.

Stock prices and waning monetary stimulus

The SPY shows decelerating gains as the monetary amphetamines from the Fed tailed off. If that continues, that would support bonds.

If we approximate the spike bottom on the SPY in March 2009 as $70, rather than the $66.6 it transiently hit, we can look at how long it took the index to rise by 41.4%, meaning how long it took to double, as well as rise by the square root of 2, or 41.4%. For all the excitement of (financially meaningless) milestones such as S&P 500 2,000 or DJIA 20,000, what's more relevant are percentage gains and the time it took to reach them.

Here they are, in increments of doubling and half doubles on a log basis:

SPY $70 to $98.7 - March 2009 to July 2009: 4 months

SPY $98.7 to $140 - July 2009 to March 2012: 32 months

SPY $140 to $197.4 - March 2012 to June 2014: 27 months

SPY $197.4 to $280 - June 2014 and counting: 30 months and not even close.

A simpler way to show this is to look at time between doublings:

SPY $70 to $140: 36 months

SPY $140 to $280: 58 months and still not close.

These trends have not occurred in an economic vacuum. Rather, they occurred in a period where both real GDP and inflation disappointed expectations. Missing expectations on both components of nominal GDP meant that successful cycles of bettors on interest rates kept on expecting worse results than actually did occur. The result: the downshift in rates after, and despite, QE.

The repeated overestimation of both real GDP and inflation, ever since summer 2010's surprise threats to growth (what was broadly expected to be "Recovery Summer"), has led to a much lower path of interest rates than anticipated.

With the Fed removing stimulus aggressively, the next logical topic is whether the commercial bank system has been fully picking up the slack. After all, the delta in the economy still relates to credit expansion.

This topic was addressed last month by a neutral observer, Dr. Paul Kasriel, retired chief economist at Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS). He was one of the few mainstream economists who, at least by mid-2008, recognized the perils the economy and markets faced; this may have helped NTRS navigate the treacherous waters. Since retiring, he blogs, typically monthly. There may be a new post any day, but since he's not on a schedule, I'm going to present this as his latest word on the subject.

Commercial banks are pulling back when they need to be picking up the pace

In an incisive blog post, Dr. Kasriel very much took the "under" on GDP growth for 2017. This Dec. 14 post was titled:

It's brief enough for you to read in its entirety. I will try to take relevant excerpts as well as explain its underlying thesis, which ties into observations made above. To begin, here is an excerpt from the lead paragraph of his post:

Notice the green line in Chart 1 [see article for this chart]. It represents the year-over-year percent change in quarterly-average observations of the sum of commercial bank credit (loans and securities on the books of commercial banks) and the monetary base (reserves held at the Fed by depository institutions and currency in circulation). As regular readers... remember, this sum is what I refer to as thin-air credit because it is credit that is created by the commercial banking system and the Fed figuratively out of thin air.

He then mentions the key concept that underpins his analytic tools:

The unique characteristic of thin-air credit is that no one else need cut back on his/her current spending as the recipient of this credit increases his/her current spending.

That's something for nothing in a sense, but raising questions about the Minsky theories.

Dr. Kasriel then goes on to point out how QE 3 was so important:

Notice that growth in this measure of thin-air credit, as represented by the green line in Chart 1, has been trending lower since hitting a post-recession peak in the fourth quarter of 2014.

What happened in Q4 2014? Yes, indeed: the end of QE 3. That represented the cessation of the Fed pushing monetary amphetamines.

He continues, with his emphasis provided, not mine:

In sum, the slowdown in the growth of combined commercial bank credit and the monetary base in the past two years is primarily the result of the Fed's failure to create enough thin-air credit to prevent the stagnation in monetary base in 2015 and the outright contraction in the monetary base so far in 2016. And I would submit to you that the significant deceleration in the growth in combined commercial bank credit and the monetary base in 2015 and 2016 is primarily responsible for the deceleration in the growth of both nominal and real Gross Domestic Purchases in these years as well.

A caveat is in order. When Dr. Kasriel talks about the deceleration in the sum of bank credit plus the monetary base as being "responsible" for decelerating GDP growth, he cannot prove which is the cause and which is the effect. I would argue that correlation is clearer than causation. But in any case: a slowdown it has been.

Here is the relevant graphic:

Chart 2

This again shows, with the green line, the Fed's actions, and it shows "healthy" back credit creation (blue line); but the sum of the two actions is not robust (red line).

He then refers to his third chart (not shown) with some harsh observations; again, the emphasis was his, not mine:

In the 12 months ended November 2016, growth in combined commercial bank credit and the monetary base was 2.7%. In the three months ended November 2016, growth in combined commercial bank credit and the monetary base was a goose egg - that is, zero.

Zero. As opposed to 7.1% since 1960.

He then further predicts what I think presaged this year's bond market rally (to 2.33% on the 10-year as of Tuesday morning). The double emphasis, both italics and boldface, is Dr. Kasriel's:

And, with the Fed's December 14, 2016 decision to raise the federal funds rate another 25 basis points, growth in combined commercial bank credit and the monetary base will be even weaker in the coming months.

This is not a perma-bear, and he's sort of thundering down from the mountaintop here.

He concludes with more bond-friendly observations about the lack of acceleration in credit creation by banks:

The extreme weakness in the growth in the past three months of combined commercial bank credit and the monetary is not just due to the contraction in the monetary base. As shown in Chart 4, there also has been some weakening in the growth of commercial bank credit, too. To wit, in the three months ended November 2016, the annualized growth in commercial bank credit slowed to 5.6%, the slowest growth since the 5.7% posted in the three months ended November 2015. Chart 4 ... With current growth in thin-air credit already very weak and likely to get even weaker after the Fed contracts the monetary base more in order to push the federal funds rate 25 basis points higher, real and nominal U.S. economic growth is likely to slow further in the first half of 2017.

Let's see what has happened to this metric, bank credit, since November.

Bank credit continues to decelerate

The Fed tracks this as Bank Credit of All Commercial Banks (TOTBKCR). The link is to the graph. The raw numbers are found under "Download;" click "CSV." Bank credit peaked above $9.564T in October 2008, almost one year into the recession. It then bottomed at $8.927T in March 2010.

It has now peaked in $12.487T as of 12/7/16, and has declined slightly to $12.459T as of Jan. 4. This is up from $11.753T on Jan. 6, 2016. The yoy rate of change is 6.0%.

So there is no acceleration in bank credit creation seen at this point, as the Fed continues to shrink M0.

Before summing up this part of the argument, the Trump effect needs discussion.

Markets may have fully reacted, or overreacted, to the election results

The basic thought is that a financially aggressive President will bust the budget, plus do good things for business conditions, while raising domestic prices via protectionism. Thus - soaring interest rates post-election, following a gentle rise off the post-Brexit bottom. This was accompanied by massive bearish speculative sentiment on bonds, as seen here in the 10-year bond by FINVIZ:

The price drop corresponds to interest rate increases. The green line on the lower panel represents positioning of the commercial hedgers, often called the smart money. The net positioning of the commercial hedgers has gone to a massive extreme, largely driven by bearishness by the large traders (hedge funds and commodity trading accounts that engage in T-bond trading), but also driven by small traders (weekly chart). For at least the past 5 years, this has been a good contrarian signal favoring lower rates. No guarantees, especially with such an extreme move, but it's all consistent with an overreaction to the election returns (? and special stimulation of the economy by the administration to help Hillary Clinton win).

Sentiment surveys are fine, but when bank credit is stagnating and the Fed is "draining the swamp," the experience of Japan shows that Federal deficits do not have much to do with either real stimulus (growth) or with inflation, inflationary expectations, or higher interest rates.

Additionally, among the very first actions that President Trump is expected to take is the Reagan-like one of unfettering US hydrocarbon production via executive actions, with legislation out of Congress if needed. If so, that would be potentially deflationary. I'm hearing rumblings that lots of shale will soon be profitable at $40/barrel oil, and sooner rather than later, $30 can widely be profitable.

Then there are the many discussions of new tax policy. The first policy, that of repatriating offshore money, involves large taxes paid to the Federal government. In fact, it may well be that non-repatriated money is taxed, as well. This could be a one-time nine figure boost to the Treasury. Then, if lower corporate tax rates and other measures boost employment in the US relative to ex-US, that will mean fewer dollars headed overseas, thus the deflationary strong(er) dollar effect. In addition, repatriation of funds increases demand for dollars, again strengthening the USD and putting downward pressure on both import prices and prices charged by US exporters.

As far as the rest of the program goes, we simply need to see. Good investments pay for themselves, bad ones do not. If a stronger economy occurs (for whatever reasons), then more student loans will be repaid (with interest). As matters stand now, the giant Federal student loan program is a deficit buster in a cash sense, but the loans made by the government are considered assets; thus they do not count as part of the deficit numbers presented to the public. But if the loans have to be forgiven in whole or in part, then as with all bad loans, they enter the P&L as potentially massive losses (booked finally as deficits).

The extent of the potential upside to employment levels can be seen by simply looking not at the simplistic U-3 unemployment statistic presented all the time, but the more comprehensive U-6 number (see BLS employment survey table A-15 for the numbers). This number, while gradually improving, is around the level seen at the worst of the 1991 recession. Beyond U-6, there are large, possibly very large numbers of workers who are no longer measured as even potentially unemployed, so that some measures of true unemployment reach into the 20% and higher level.

If an '80s- or '90s-type sustained employment surge occurs, meaning at least 400,000 new jobs per month as was seen in the '90s, a well-functioning capitalist economy maysee disinflation or deflation as a result, not inflation.

Why is that?

Because all these non-employed or under-employed people exist, and thus consume products, already. They are eating, drinking, wearing clothes and wearing out shoes and sneakers, generally being housed and in general consuming resources. If instead they are employed generating economic profits for an employer (on salary, self-employed, etc.), then it can be inferred that they are producing more than their salary. As is discussed above, that's the whole basis of the rise of living standards over the decades and centuries.

So then one gets to the creation of money. Yes, if economic activity is accompanied by an excessive emission of money and credit, it's back to inflation. However, if the Fed continues on its "drain the QE swamp" mission, tentative though it now is, then the US could see a true, not fake, Goldilocks situation: rising employment, rising economic profits, and no inflation. It could in fact enjoy the situation often seen in the final quarter of the 19th century, when there was mild virtuous deflation even as the economy grew strongly most of the time.

Thus, there is reason for optimism on inflation as well as on domestic economic activity over time. Should the years ahead hold peace and prosperity, not war and scarcity, locking in 3-5% bonds yields (for example) could provide high and secure real, inflation-adjusted yields.

Some macroeconomic comments

Almost three years ago, an oil price plunge and other factors led the US into a manufacturing recession (or, near-recession) that refuted the idea that QE 3 would "jump start" the economy any more than QE 1, QE 1.5, or QE 2 had done. Since manufacturers, being capital-intensive, demand more credit per unit of output than do most service industries, this probably had a disproportionate effect downward on the demand for credit, and contributed to the record low long term interest rates seen in the 2015-6 period.

Last year, cyclical factors led to some rebound and interest rates predictably rose. I documented and wrote about this following the Brexit-related sell-off at mid-year, because I thought there were finally enough growth- and inflation-related factors coming into play to cease my prior highly aggressive bets on long term rates dropping to fresh lows.

But now we have mixed data. Corporate tax receipts are down yoy. Percent capacity utilization for all industry is a paltry 75%. This is around or below the lows of several recessions since 1973. From the recovery from the severe 1981-2 recession until the 2001 recession, this metric ranged from about 80% to 85%, dipping only into the high 70s during the moderately severe 1990-1 recession. So, there's lots of slack to allow output to increase with no great pressure on capacity.

Things are different this time, however, with regard to recovery from a slowdown or industrial recession. That's because typically the Fed is not withdrawing stimulus with capacity utilization well below average; and, bank loans would be accelerating upward from a depressed base, generating high percentage GDP growth from that depressed base.

The Fed is tacking against the wind here because QE did not achieve its goals, so it's hoping that removal of QE will do no harm.

QE and the markets

The Fed engaged in a brief and mild form of QE, with more than the usual frictional amount of excess reserves, during or shortly after the 2001 recession. The markets and economy recovered, however, and until 2008, the Fed went right back to its consistent post-World War II policy of production (of money) for use. That is, the Fed was in constant communication with the commercial banking system, and also had at least some knowledge of what the growing non-bank banks were doing. Meaning, when the Fed "printed" money, it promptly entered the real economy of borrowing and spending. The Fed stayed in the background as much as possible. Periodically, it would provide less credit (new money) to the banking system than bankers could lend out. This set off a series of higher prices for loans between banks, the so-called federal funds market, and higher short-term interest rates. This all appeared to work well until the Fed "went Japanese" since late 2008.

It would be more than nice to forget about QE because it occurred a while ago, but the past lingers with us. That's because the Fed only ended some form of QE for a few months, in 2010. Since then, just as with its very brief, unannounced QE around the time of the Tech Wreck in 2001, the pattern has been that tightening (QE withdrawal or reversal with rate increases) slowed the economy and led to interest declines to help resuscitate it. By tightening, I unfortunately mean simply the withdrawal of stimulus, just as withdrawal of amphetamines, steroids or heroin leads to withdrawal symptoms. Thus, the end of QE 1, and the end of QE 2 each led to sharp declines in interest rates. Similarly, merely tapering QE 3 in 2014 was followed immediately by a decline in bond rates, which only peaked around 4% for the 30-year and 3% for the 10-year.

What has happened since the taper? Lower lows in interest rates in 2014 than in 2013, new lower lows in 2015, and yet lower lows in 2016.

Given all the negative thin-air credit trends documented above, all of which are reversals of trends in place in 2013-4, with some delayed carry-over into 2015 for business loans, why should this trend suddenly end? Could long rates head lower again even as the Fed increases short rates? Might they all meet at some low level, perhaps 2%, perhaps 1.5%?

This is a key question in investing today.

More on macroeconomics, Trump's policies, and the Fed

At least since 1998, it does not seem to have mattered much whether the cash federal budget was in surplus or not as far as interest rates or the economy went. All that has really mattered are Fed policy, with lags, and of course all the other real world influences on the economy, investor and lender psychology, etc. Surpluses in 1999 saw rising rates; deficits in 2001-2 saw falling rates. Declining deficits in 2007 saw stable rates, then plunging ones. The Obama years are all over the place, complicated by cash deficits not correlating well with accounting "as reported" deficits for various reasons.

However, the election mattered, and so will the Fed's response.

One mostly undiscussed way the election mattered is that in part it represented the vote of a majority of the states that the economy was not reflecting the best jobs market in decades. Because this is not talked about much in the press, it may present a source of alpha. Basically, my observation is the same as it was when George W. Bush managed to win the essentially tie election in 2000, despite the most magnificent combination of peace and prosperity - and a stock market boom as the cherry on top - seen since 1988, when George H. W. Bush won "Reagan's third term."

Underneath the record high valuations of equities then and now (using different but relevant metrics), the economy was actually faltering in 2000. When it comes down to actual votes, Presidential elections are usually either about a war (1864, 1944) or the economy. Changing political parties happens when the economy is not too hot. Going back to 1920, every time the White House has changed parties, a recession or depression was either in progress, or one was about to begin.

Two examples may be instructive. The earlier one involves Paul Volcker, a Democrat. He dramatically reversed the necessary interest rate increases of 1979 and early 1980 in advance of the fall election. Then the Fed moved slowly after the Iran-Iraq War broke out in late summer, even though oil and gold prices went wild on the upside. Then he kept rates very tight for a very long time, likely aware it would help the Democrats in the 1982 midterms. It was so obvious that the Fed was staying too tight for too long that when it finally eased for good due to a crisis in Mexico, in mid-August 1982, the NYT headlined the news in large font as a banner headline on Page 1. The bull market was on. But Reagan's popularity had been knocked below 40%, and indeed the midterm was good for the Democrats.

Then in 1994, the Greenspan Fed tightened harshly, bringing on a "stealth bear market" in stocks and the worst bond market since 1927. That had to slow the economy and help bring on the wave election that swept the Republicans into control of Congress for the first time since the 1950s.

By these examples, it makes sense to assume that politics may drive the Yellen Fed to decide on more rate increases than the market expects. Specifically, unless the economy is seen to fall off a cliff before March, the Street is giving a March rate hike a minority chance. I rate it a probability, greater than 50%. Then I am taking the "over" on the Fed being more aggressive than expected on hiking during the remainder of Dr. Yellen's term.

All these argue for a less robust economy this year than the experts are predicting.

Concluding remarks

Interest rates and GDP, both real and nominal, are together the most important top-down factors in investing in my experience. Limiting the discussion to my 8+ years writing on the Internet, as an example, I began blogging in December 2008. At that time, I decided to focus on stocks, bonds and gold, and with rates having crashed but green shoots soon beginning to appear, I favored stocks and (especially) gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) until Q2-3 of 2011. When I switched from aggressive inflation hedges to gold and Treasuries in Q2 and early Q3 2011, and then found these "fear" plays overdone in their surging bull markets, I switched to muni bonds. And so on - favoring anything but cash. More recently, in that same vein, in December 2015, when I turned bearish on stocks in advance of the Fed's interest rate hike, I favored bonds, both long term Treasuries and junk bonds (NYSEARCA:HYG). When interest rates went down near record lows after the Brexit vote, but stocks and the economy looked more promising, I wrote several articles favoring cyclical stocks while being negative on bonds.

However, as the year wore on and all assets continued to act well, an article I point to as important in my little oeuvre averred that it was time to think of overweighting cash and in general shorter duration assets than gold, the stock market or long bonds. As of the date of that article, August 15, stocks, long term bonds and gold all had had strong price appreciation and total return during the year (and over the prior 10 years). Since these three assets are not mutually compatible except in a dash from cash, my conclusion was that it finally made sense to fade duration. I argued especially hard against long term bonds in that August article.

Since then, exactly 5 months ago, this thesis has worked well. Equally weighting the broad US stock market, i.e. the Wilshire 5000 (MUTF:WFIVX); and TLT; and adding a dollop of GLD's price action for good measure, one starts with these numbers and weights GLD as one wishes (using Aug. 15 and Friday's closing numbers):

WFIVX: $19.30 going to $19.17; but adjust upward for a $0.74 dividend in December, thus $19.30 to $19.91, up 3.2%

TLT: $139 then to $121 now; down 13%; down close to 12% adjusting for interest payments

GLD: $128 then, $114 now, down 11%.

Substituting SPY for WFIVX changes little.

Interestingly, and consistent with the short duration theme, HYG, with a tiny duration of less than 4 years, has had just about the same total return as the broad stock market, with less volatility and, as stated, vastly less duration risk.

With the Fed tightening and commercial banks still lending, I reiterate the preference for a lower duration portfolio.

However, as mentioned above, my last stock vs. bond call came around mid-year last year and favored stocks. Speaking generally, I reverse that now.

At least with bonds, you make a profit - guaranteed - if you hold to maturity.

In the next of two follow-ups to this article, I run through many other arguments against the bond bears. Then in the final article, I focus primarily on specific investments and signals I'm looking for right now and as the next 2-3 months move along.

These are difficult matters to research and write about, with no clear rights and wrongs; they are also difficult to read through; I thank you for reading and look forward to any comments you may wish to share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT,HYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.