The timing and details of an alternative will have ramifications for employment, the rate of economic growth and corporate profits, which few are accounting for in their forecasts.

President-elect Trump declared that "we're going to have insurance for everybody," when speaking about the pending replacement for the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. He also suggested that even if you can't afford it, you will still receive it, and that you "can expect to have great healthcare," which will be "much less expensive and much better."

This sounds good to me, and I will applaud Trump if he is able to deliver on his promise. Yet it seems like a tall order to suggest that a new national healthcare program that covers everyone can be less expensive and much better at the same time. Trump has indicated that lower drug prices will be a central component to reducing costs in his healthcare plan.

As a consumer who has hands-on experience with the healthcare marketplace in two different states, I understand the motivation behind improving the Affordable Care Act. The bottom line is that it isn't that affordable after all. Obamacare focused on coverage without addressing cost. Premiums have soared and benefits have been reduced year after year, as providers continue to withdraw from the program. Why?

I found one insightful explanation in a recent article by a former health insurance CEO. J.B. Silvers explains that the health insurance business is a balancing act between taking risks and paying claims, which is manageable if the pool of participants is large enough and there is predictability about costs. Insurance companies were promised early on that there would be protections that limited losses from enrolling especially sick individuals. This was promised in exchange for capping potential gains from participation in the marketplace exchanges.

Yet when losses mounted, Congress didn't pay the insurers what they were promised, and the predictability factor was gone. Additionally, the costs that were incurred were much higher than the government estimated, irrespective of the proposed protections. Therefore, the insurance companies that remained on the exchanges dramatically increased their prices in order to offset the higher costs and legislative uncertainty.

The problem with repealing the ACA, while delaying the implementation of an alternative, is that the risks and uncertainties of continuing to participate will rise for the remaining insurers. They will likely all withdraw from participation. Even if an alternative is immediately available, will there be more definable risks and costs? It may be very difficult to convince insurance companies to participate. It may make more sense to modify and improve upon the plan already in place, but that doesn't seem to be an option at this point.

Investment Implications

The concern investors should have about the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, regardless of whether they support it or not, is that there will be ramifications for the rate of US economic growth, which will in turn impact corporate revenues and profits for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). The tentacles of the ACA reach far beyond the healthcare sector (NYSEARCA:XLV).

Remember that the healthcare industry has been our most significant and consistent job creator since the recovery began, and the ACA has been a large part of that growth. It has been estimated that repealing the law could result in the loss of as many as three million jobs. A report issued by the Milken Institute and Commonwealth Fund asserts that just by repealing the premium tax credits there would be a loss of more than one million jobs spread across a number of different industries.

This is because the repeal would result in spending cuts of $341 billion from 2019 to 2023. That is money that would no longer be going to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and other healthcare-providing organizations that purchase goods and services, as well as hire workers. The losses would be far more significant if Medicaid expansion is cancelled.

Unless an alternative to the ACA is implemented immediately upon repeal, there will be consequences for the US economy. The unemployment rate is likely to rise, and there will be an additional headwind for the rate of economic growth. Even if there is a smooth transition to an alternative, it is very probable that there will be a significant reduction in spending, which will result in job losses and slower rates of growth.

Repealing the Medicaid expansion will leave millions of Americans uninsured. Repealing the premium tax credits, even reducing them, will effectively be a tax increase on millions of middle-income households. That will result in a decline in discretionary income that could be spent on other goods and services. Perhaps income tax cuts will be designed to offset the loss of premium subsidies, but tax cuts will do no good for those who don't have the income to pay the premiums in the first place.

Most economists and market pundits have been raising their estimates for S&P 500 earnings and the rate of US economic growth in 2017. This is based on expectations for tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation. Very few are factoring in the impact of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. It will be meaningful, even if the replacement is an improvement upon what we have today.

I discussed how uncertain the economic outlook is for 2017 in an interview with Brian Bain at the beginning of the year for the DIY Investing Summit. There is no less uncertainty today. It seems like a fool's errand to make any forecasts until we have more clarity on what fiscal policy initiatives will take place in the weeks and months following Friday's inauguration.

The DIY Investing Summit is a joint project of Seeking Alpha and SA Contributor Brian Bain. The Summit brings together 25 of the top SA contributors for in depth interviews with tips for successful investing in 2017. Normally, the Summit requires a fee, but for a limited time, you can obtain free access by clicking on this link.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.