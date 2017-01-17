Protecting Against A Correction In Goldman Sachs

Our site is currently bullish on Goldman and three other banks, but we present two hedges in the event the bears end up being right over the next six months.

Mario Gabelli is bullish on Goldman over the next five years, but the consensus among Wall Street analysts seems to be that the stock has gotten ahead of itself.

Gabelli Likes Goldman; Citi Doesn't.

Is it time to unload Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)? Citigroup (NYSE:C) analyst Keith Horowitz said yes last week, downgrading the stock to a sell in the wake of its big run-up since the election. Mario Gabelli of GAMCO made a bullish case for Goldman on CNBC last week based on fundamentals and the macro environment for banks, but he hedged it a bit by giving a five-year time horizon.

Goldman is currently one of four banks in the top-ten of Portfolio Armor's daily ranking, along with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and PNC (NYSE:PNC). It's the second best performer of the four since the election.

Perhaps not coincidentally "Government Sachs" alumni are also well represented in the incoming Trump administration. Not bad, considering that there may have been only one Goldman employee who donated to the Trump campaign. Nevertheless, in the event Goldman shares have gotten overextended, you may want to consider hedging your bets if you're long.

Hedging Your Bets On Goldman

If you're long Goldman Sachs and still bullish on it, but want to add some downside protection here in case it corrects, we'll look at two ways of hedging it over the next several months below. If you'd like a refresher on hedging terms first, please see the section titled "Refresher On Hedging Terms" here.

Hedging GS With Optimal Puts

We'll use Portfolio Armor's iOS app to find optimal puts and an optimal collar to hedge GS below, but you can find optimal puts and collars yourself by using the process we outlined in this article if you're willing to do the math.

Whether you run the numbers yourself using the process we outlined or use the app, an additional piece of information you'll need to supply (along with the number of shares you're looking to hedge) when scanning for an optimal put is your "threshold" which refers to the maximum decline you are willing to risk. This will vary depending on your risk tolerance. For the purpose of the examples below, we've used a threshold of 14%. If you are more risk averse, you could use a smaller threshold. And if you are less risk averse, you could use a larger one. All else equal, though, the higher the threshold, the cheaper it will be to hedge.

Here are the optimal puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 500 shares of GS against a greater-than-14% drop by mid-July:

As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost of this protection was $4,525, or 3.7% of position value. Two points about this cost:

To be conservative, the cost was based on the ask price of the put. In practice, you can often buy puts for less (at some price between the bid and ask). The 14% threshold includes this cost, i.e., in the worst-case scenario, your GS position would be down 10.3%, not including the hedging cost.

Hedging GS With An Optimal Collar

When scanning for an optimal collar, you'll need one more number in addition to your threshold, your "cap" which refers to the maximum upside you are willing to limit yourself to if the underlying security appreciates significantly. One starting point for the cap is your estimate of how the security will perform over the time period of the hedge: you don't think the security is going to do better than that anyway, so you're willing to sell someone else the right to call it away if it does better than that.

We checked Portfolio Armor's website to get an estimate of GS's potential return over the next several months. Every trading day, the site runs two screens to avoid riskier investments on every hedgeable security in the U.S. and then ranks the ones that pass by their potential return. Goldman passed and the site estimated a potential return for it of 31% over the next six months. That's a high-end estimate: actual returns average 0.3x the site's potential returns, historically, when you take into account the names that end up posting negative returns.

Our site was a lot more bullish on Goldman than Wall Street. Citigroup's Keith Horowitz isn't the only Wall Street bear on Goldman, as you can see in the screen grab from Nasdaq below, where the consensus price target was below Friday's close.

So, we used 10% as a cap, which was the highest number that wiped out the positive hedging cost.

As of Friday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 500 shares of GS against a greater-than-14% drop by mid-July, while not capping an investor's upside at less than 10%:

As you can see in the first part of the optimal collar above, the cost of the put leg was $3,275, or 2.68% of position value. But if you look at the second part of the collar below, you'll see the income generated by selling the call leg was a bit more, $3,800, or 3.11% of position value:

So, the net cost of this optimal collar was negative, meaning an investor would have collected an amount equal to $525, or 0.43% of position value when opening it.

Similar to the situation with the optimal puts, to be conservative, the cost of the optimal collar was calculated using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls. In practice, an investor can often buy puts for less and sell calls for more (again, at some price between the bid and the ask). So, in reality, an investor would likely have collected more than $525 when opening this collar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.