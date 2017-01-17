2 Must-Have Biotechs For 2017

There are myriad small and mid-cap biotech concerns that seem poised for significant upside. Here are two of my favorite biotech concerns that should deliver the goods in 2017.

After losing 20% of its value in 2016 and with a noticeable uptick in M&A activity to start the new year, this sector looks poised to outperform the market.

Biotech is off to a solid start to 2017 despite an occasional populist rant from the incoming president-elect.

"Success in management requires learning as fast as the world is changing." - Warren Bennis

Join me at the DIY Investor Summit on January 23rd where I will share detailed tips on my core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors, and specific ways I'm positioning my portfolio for 2017.

Performance in the biotech sector has been solid over the past 30 days. After a dismal year in 2016 which the main biotech indices dropped just over 20%, sentiment seems to have gotten better on this part of the market early in 2017. Helping buoy confidence on this high beta area of equities is a noticeable uptick in M&A activity. There were two acquisitions last week in the $5 billion to $10 billion range, one done for a 75% premium and the other for a 30% premium. Europe's largest pure play biotech concern, Actelion, also looks like it will soon become part of American multi-national Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) in a $25 billion to $30 billion transaction before the month is out.

After a punk year for deals, M&A should have a strong year as drug & pharma giants replenish their pipelines. This is only another reason I think biotech outperforms the overall market in 2017 despite the occasional populist rant from the president-elect. Although I think myriad small & mid-cap concerns are well-positioned to prosper in 2017, here are two I have a hard time seeing anything but rosy days for in the coming year.

Last February at the Orlando MoneyShow I recommended Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) as a good small cap play for 2016. The stock is up some 80% since then but it will be among a couple of small cap concerns I will highlight again for 2017.

Despite the rally in the stock, Progenics has momentum and still is a compelling "sum of the parts" story in the New Year. Its one approved product "relistor" got a nice boost that juiced sales via marketing partner Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) when the FDA approved the oral version of the drug on July 19th. It was previously only available in the injectable form.

Valeant also announced towards the back end of 2016 it was increasing the total amount of sales reps in its gastrointestinal business. This should help boost relistor sales further in 2017. This in turn will increase royalties to Progenics and accelerate the timeline it can earn an additional $200 million in sales milestones. Based on my projected sales trajectory for relistor, Progenics should receive a $10 million sales milestone in 2017, a $15 million payout in 2018 and a $20 million payment in 2019.

The company's second compound "Azedra" is advancing well in trials and has a key readout coming out before the end of the first quarter of this year. If all goes well, Azedra could be approved for two rare cancers before 2017 is out; adding a second revenue stream to Progenics' product portfolio. One analyst has stated this drug could eventually do $300 million in peak sales and is wholly owned by Progenics.

Finally, we have "1404", a promising prostate cancer imaging agent that is progressing nicely in development and may have more potential than either relistor or Azedra. The market is giving little value to this third compound in Progenics's arsenal.

Progenics is well-funded and has a market capitalization of roughly $600 million even after 2016's rally. I don't project another ~80% return in 2017, but 30% to 50% upside for 2017 seems more than a reasonable expectation.

Next up is Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD). This mid-cap "Tier 3" stock is up better than 60% since it was put in the model-20 stock Biotech Forum portfolio in late February. Its primary drug candidate "Nuplazid" became the first drug approved to treat the psychosis found in 40% of approximately one million people just in the United States that have Parkinson's Disease. The drug hit the market in late May.

In itself, the approved Parkinson's indication will eventually see peak sales of approximately $1 billion according to several analysts. In addition, Nuplazid is in late stage trials to treat similar symptoms associated with Alzheimers and Schizophrenia. Obviously success in either area will greatly expand Nuplazid's potential peak global sales.

Even if these indications are not approved by the FDA, I believe the drug will see significant "off label" use outside Parkinsons as psychosis within that population is very similar to what presents itself in these other afflictions. In addition, the Baker Bros. own over 20% of the float in this name, which means the company is frequently mentioned as a buyout target. For these two reasons, the stock has remained in the portfolio despite its big gain over the past 11 months.

Sales in Nuplazid's first full quarter on the market came in at ~$5 million, which easily exceeded the consensus. I am hearing consistent anecdotal evidence talking from several individuals in this space that this already "off label" use occuring and that it is getting reimbursed by insurers. If this is the case as I suspect, the $8 million to $9 million of Nuplazid sales expected when the company reports fourth quarter results early in February will turn out to be low. Based on my conversations, I would be surprised if Nuplazid revenues do not exceed $10 million when the firm next reports.

The second reason The Biotech Forum continues to hold Acadia, is we believe it is more than probable this company is acquired for a substantial premium before the year is out. Already, the stock has had one spike early in 2017 on buyout rumors.

The fact is there are very few mid-cap names available in biotech, a sector dominated by "whales" and "minnows". One of the few mid-caps in the space, ARIAD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA), was taken out by last week by Takeda for a 75% premium.

There is a lot of interest in the neurology area in general and I could see many logical suitors for Acadia. Sales growth of Nuplazid could have a higher trajectory within an established global sales growth. In addition, the Baker Bros. M.O. is to push smaller firms to sell out to larger ones at significant premiums.

Two names I would not be surprised to make an official bid in the near future. The first of which is Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The company has been on an acquisition tear since its mega-merger with Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was derailed by the Treasury Department last April. It has made over $20 billion in acquisitions since then and expanding its CNS footprint via buying Acadia seems a logical move.

In addition, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) could emerge as a bidder. The company recently spun off its hemophilia business. Biogen already has a late stage Alzheimers candidate and has stated it wants to expand its neurology footprint.

If one serious bidder emerges, I think Acadia will be bought out for between $45 to $50 a share. If a "bidding war" erupts, I could see an eventual "winner" picking it up for $55 to $60 a share.

I am honored to partner with Seeking Alpha and Investor in the Family as a presenter at the DIY Investor Summit. In total, 25 of the best investors on Seeking Alpha have gathered to share detailed tips on our core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors, and specific ways we're positioning for 2017. This is a unique event that you will not want to miss. FREE REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN (for a limited time).

Thank You and Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD, AGN, PGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.