Here is my look at which Dow stocks look appealing as main courses in 2017.

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years. … We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10. —Sanford C. Bernstein & Company analysts, January 2017 Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria. —Sir John Templeton

Introduction

As primarily, but not exclusively, a contrarian, value investor, the Dogs of the Dow investment strategy, which gained widespread notoriety with Michael B. O'Higgin's 1991 book, " Beating The Dow", has always appealed to me, both intellectually, and intuitively.

While this strategy has received criticism in recent years, chiefly due to the increased importance of stock buybacks versus dividend payouts, I still pay attention to the highest yielding and worst performing Dow Jones Industrials stocks.

With this thought process in mind, as part of my market review series, I thought it would be interesting to examine and analyze the worst performing Dow stocks over the 2011-2016 timeframe.

Why this timeframe?

This period is particularly interesting to me, because we had a dis-inflationary/deflationary investment environment from 2011-2015, that was replaced, in a historic reversal, by an inflationary environment in 2016.

Thesis

Dow Jones Industrial stocks that underperformed from 2011-2016 are poised to outperform.

Dogs Of The Dow 2011-2016

The six worst performing Dow Jones Industrial stocks from 2011 to 2016 are, in order of performance Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), which delivered a total return from 2011-2016 of 17.3%, International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), which gained 30.9%, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), whose shares gained 46.6%, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), which gained 49.9%, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), which gained 50.8%, and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), whose shareholders gained 54.7%.

The returns of these stocks are visually shown below, alongside the returns of the SPDR S&P Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which gained 101.0% from 2011-2017, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), which gained 97.0% from 2011-2016.

(Source: William Travis Koldus, www.stockcharts.com)

Clearly, as the charts above illustrate, shares of CAT, IBM, XOM, WMT, KO, and GS underperformed the broader markets from 2011-2016 by a significant margin. However, five out of these six companies saw their shares outperform in 2016.

Evaluating The Dogs & Analyzing CAT, XOM, GS

The list of underperforming Dow stocks from 2011-2016 is an interesting one as cyclical and financial stocks are represented, but so are consumer staples.

From a dividend yield standpoint, which is the traditional measuring stick of the classic strategy, KO had the sixth highest yield of the Dow stocks at the end of 2016, and it yields 3.4% today. IBM had the seventh highest yield at the end of 2016, and it yields 3.4% today. Exxon Mobil had the eighth highest yield at the end of 2016, and it yields 3.5% today.

Caterpillar had the ninth highest yield at the end of 2016, and it yields 3.3% today. Wal-Mart had the fourteenth highest yield at the end of 2016, and it yields 3.0% today. Goldman Sachs is the laggard, with the 29 th highest yield at the end of 2016, and it only yields 1.1% today.

It is not surprising that Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, and Goldman Sachs underperformed from 2011-2016, since 2011-2015 was a dis-inflationary/deflationary investment environment, and commodities, commodity stocks, and financial shares struggled.

During 2016, which saw a historic reversal in inflationary assets and inflationary expectations, all three of these equities perked up, with CAT, XOM, and GS shares gaining 42.1%, 19.9%, and 34.9%, respectively.

From a valuation standpoint, CAT, XOM, and GS, all appear to be overvalued, relative to the market, and relative to their own historical valuation ranges, as shown by the tables below from Morningstar.com.

(Source: morningstar.com)

While arguments could be made that these are cyclical companies, and valuations should look higher at the bottom of the cycle, I think you can find better priced cyclical companies today.

Thus, while I am a firm believer in the reflationary rally, as an investor, I would pass on all three of these company's shares in favor of more attractive opportunities in similar sectors.

Focusing In On IBM & Wal-Mart

International Business Machines and Wal-Mart shares both also outperformed in 2016, gaining 25.2% and 16.0%, respectively. With below market price-to-earnings ratios of 13.7 for IBM, and 14.6 for WMT, combined with the underperformance from 2011-2016, the contrarian in me is drawn to these shares.

(Source: www.multpl.com)

In fact, with the S&P 500 P/E ratio at 26.2, IBM and WMT shares trade at significant P/E discounts to the market.

Shares of both IBM and WMT also look cheap historically, on both an absolute and relative basis, as the valuation tables from Moringstar.com show.

(Source: morningstar.com)

Reviewing the valuation tables above, shares of both IBM and WMT look attractive, particularly on a price-to-cash flow basis.

If I had to choose one, from a valuation standpoint, I would choose WMT. For reference, I am bullish on both of these securities and I have authored a bullish write-up on IBM in 2015.

Ironically, the biggest competitor for both companies is the same company, and that is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), who competes with IBM in cloud computing, and the same Amazon is a retail juggernaut that has negatively impacted Wal-Mart's sales.

The Best Contrarian Value Opportunity Of The Bunch?

Of the six "Dogs Of The Dow" from 2011-2016, Coca-Cola shares have the unique distinction of being a poor performer in 2016, and also a poor performer from 2011-2016.

During the past calendar year, KO shares lost -0.4%, finishing 29 th in performance out of the third Dow stocks, trailing only Nike (NYSE:NKE), which declined -17.7% in 2016.

Coca-Cola shares remain expensive on a P/E basis, a price-to-book basis, and a price-to-cash flow basis, relative to the market, and relative to its own history, as the data from Morningstar.com shows below.

(Source: morningstar.com)

Thus, while Coca-Cola remains a great brand, and it has underperformed smaller competitors like Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS), I cannot get on board buying shares yet on a long only basis.

Since I have a bearish view on the shares of Dr. Pepper Snapple, even though I love Snapple tea as drink, and Dr. Pepper might be my favorite soda (I do not drink much soda these days), the more conservative way to take a position in KO shares, would be via a long/short pair trade with long shares of KO hedged by short shares of DPS.

Conclusion: The Dogs Of The Dow From 2011-2016 Are A Mixed Group

When I started this research exercise with an open mind, I thought I would find more out-of-favor opportunities in the underperforming Dow stocks from 2011-2016.

With the benefit of hindsight, the opportunity to buy the out-of-favor Dow stocks for outperformance was really last year, as five of the six profiled stocks from this article (Caterpillar, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Exxon Mobil, and Wal-Mart) significantly outperformed the broader market in 2016.

In summary, inflationary assets were the definitive winners of 2016, after underperforming from 2011-2015, and while I believe these assets, including cyclical, financial, and commodity stocks, have more room to run on the upside, the opportunities are outside the companies enclosed within the famed and venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, in my opinion.

