Sell Bassett Furniture Before It Reports Q4 Earnings

I have been pretty critical of Bassett Furniture (NASDAQ:BSET) for most of the time I've covered it because delusional investors have - historically - bid the stock up to levels that Bassett couldn't possibly be expected to grow into. That changed heading into the Q3 report as the stock came way off my original short at $37 but a really awful Q3 made me rescind my bull call almost as quickly as it showed up. A couple of months have passed and BSET is due to report a pivotal Q4 in a couple of weeks and with the stock back up at $28, the case for either side is a little more difficult. Heading into the report, there is a lot that is unknown and for that reason, I'm still cautious.

The Trump Bump has afforded BSET a gigantic rally from its lows at $22 to a high of almost $32. We're down almost four bucks since the most recent top so we've already seen some multiple compression. But given all the problems BSET has right now, I'm not sure I can even justify 17.2 times next year's earnings.

First, we need to see some signs of life from comp sales. BSET isn't all about retail sales since it has a robust wholesale business as well but its retail stores have been absolutely dreadful of late. Gaudy comps used to rule the day but of late, the disastrous -5.7% we saw in Q3 has been more normal. BSET used to literally produce double digit comp sales increases but the furniture business is notoriously volatile and BSET is certainly in the throes of a down cycle right now. The stock is pricing in a lot more than -5% comp sales so if BSET comes in that low, the stock will likely get hammered.

In addition, the company's trucking business has seen falling revenue and the wholesale business hasn't been any better. The comp sales number certainly will get some headlines but all three of BSET's major segments have been terrible of late. Given the tough environment for all kinds of retailers, I'm not really sure what would have changed in Q4 for the better so for that reason, I'm bracing myself.

On the margin front, BSET performed a bit better in Q3 than one may have expected considering how terrible revenue was but it cannot afford to continue to produce lower sales and lower margins. This is a tough business and profitability is difficult to sustain but it is impossible with falling sales. BSET needs better comps in order to produce at least flat gross margins in Q4 or the stock is too expensive. Again, I'm leaning towards this goal being missed because nothing has changed for the better.

The last piece of the puzzle is BSET's SG&A costs, something that are in focus as it continues to open new stores. That's an expensive endeavor for any company and BSET's SG&A spending already accounts for better than half its revenue. That means gross margins are critical and it also means that when those costs deleverage - as they did in Q3 - it has a huge impact on operating margins. I don't think expecting lower SG&A costs is reasonable given where BSET is in its lifecycle but it has to keep them in line with revenue gains and declines. BSET cannot afford additional deleveraging from higher SG&A costs so I hope for its sake that it was more successful on that front this quarter than last quarter.

Looking forward, analysts are calling for 8% sales growth in 2017 and almost double that in EPS growth. The 8% sales growth will be difficult enough given the massive headwinds BSET is facing right now from all of its businesses but pricing in margin growth that would produce 7% or 8% in additional EPS growth sounds very rosy indeed to me. Keep in mind that SG&A costs are already better than half of BSET's revenue and rising so it isn't as though management has shown any sort of willingness or ability to control them. And with weak comp sales, gross margin gains are going to be extremely challenging as well, meaning the levers to pull for operating margin growth are few and far between.

In other words, I think there are risks to 2017's earnings estimates and as BSET is already going for 17 times those numbers, the stock looks expensive to me. I don't think the Q4 report is going to be pretty and will likely look quite similar to Q3. That means the Trump Bump was probably a little too kind to BSET and for that reason, there is no chance I want to own it going into the report.

