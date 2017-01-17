KaloBios - Sound Strategy Makes For An Exciting Speculative Play

As deep value investors, we at T&T Capital Management (TTCM), look for an extremely large margin of safety for each investment. Despite performing rigorous fundamental analysis and research, it is still impossible to know every aspect about a business, but we want to always put the odds dramatically in our favor. An investment operation is one in which, based on that fundamental analysis, one should expect a profitable outcome. Anything not meeting that criteria is generally defined as a speculation. With that said there are times when a speculative operation makes sense for a portion of the portfolio, if the odds of success are reasonable and the potential payoff is substantial. I believe such an opportunity exists in the common stock of Kalobios (NASDAQ:KBIO) due to an intelligent and shareholder friendly business strategy, combined with valuable scientific acumen.

KBIO's strategy is to advance medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases, in addition to having an interest in pediatric positions. While this may not in itself make KBIO unique to other small biotech firms, there are aspects to this strategy that are intriguing to even this deep value investor. Firstly, it is extremely rare for a small biotech firm to develop and market a new drug on its own. Often the play is to partner with or sell to a more established company with the operating infrastructure to maximize the profit potential of the drug. KBIO has 3 primary potential drugs at different stages of development that are focused on rare and/or pediatric diseases. Just as importantly, KBIO's management, led by CEO Cameron Durrant, is focused on taking advantage of a very sensible and attractive law designed to enhance the availability of drugs for rare diseases that may not be commercially viable without it, known as priority review vouchers (PRV.) As I'll describe below, there is a good possibility that KBIO can be a quadruple or better from current prices based on getting one or two approvals for PRVs.

Developing new drugs is an overwhelmingly expensive and time-consuming endeavor. Costs can be anywhere from the tens of millions to billions of dollars on successful drugs, let alone the countless that are rejected. In the United States, only about one in ten drug products that enter phase 1 testing are ever approved. Just the task of sending a drug to the FDA for approval can take years or even decades in some circumstances. Once the FDA begins the review, the drug developer is looking at an average of more than a year for regulators to potentially approve the drug. For drugs that are intended to treat so-called "neglected" tropical diseases, and drugs intended for so-called "orphan" diseases affecting relatively few individuals where there is no preexisting market, the cost of drug development often outweighs the potential financial rewards that investors demand.

To incentivize drug companies to develop drugs for these rare diseases, the FDA gives the developer a special voucher which allows them to have any one of their drugs reviewed under FDA's priority review system. This priority review allows the FDA to review the drug in 6 months instead of the standard 10 months. Keep in mind that the clock stops each time the FDA requests additional information from a sponsor, which is what puts the average review time over a year. What makes these vouchers so incredibly valuable is that they can be sold to other companies to where this additional marketing time has more value. For an Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) or a Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) that doesn't specialize in rare diseases, these vouchers can be worth many hundreds of millions of dollars due to the increased sales potential from enhancing the duration of the patent period on a blockbuster drug. The voucher also could allow a drug developer to get to market prior to its major competitor, which is another major potential advantage of great value.

So far the FDA has awarded a total of 12 priority review vouchers. 7 of them have either been sold or are in the process of being sold:

Source:Regulatory Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About FDA's Priority Review Vouchers

As you can see from the graphic above, these PRVs have been selling for increasing amounts of money with the latest reported sale being for $350MM to Abbvie. The PRV obviously doesn't guarantee approval but it is a major advantage for a company attempting to launch their next blockbuster. KBIO is aggressively pursuing the options to create value through the potential sale of priority review vouchers and commercialization of its pipeline.

If KaloBios sounds familiar to you, it is probably not for the best reason. Its former CEO was the infamous Martin Shkreli who was ultimately arrested for activities at a prior company. Shkreli was ousted from the company, and while he was the key mover in initially bringing Benznidazole to KBIO from Savant the deal fell apart due to the arrest, and the company had to claw back to put it together in the bankruptcy process. The new CEO Cameron Durrant and his team impressively, were able to navigate a maelstrom of issues to salvage the deal and then raised $11MM in equity, in addition to $3MM in debtor-in-possession financing in May to extricate the company from bankruptcy. KBIO has committed to a fair-pricing pledge that would make the drug affordable while still being profitable for the company, unlike Shrkeli's initial plan to dramatically raise prices.

KBIO's closest to market drug is Benznidazole, which is an oral anti-parasitic medication used in the treatment for Chagas disease. Chagas disease is caused by a protozoan parasite carried and transmitted by triatomine insects that are often referred to as "kissing bugs." The CDC estimates that 300,000 people in the United States are infected with Chagas disease and 8 million in Mexico, Central and South America, which if left untreated, can lead to very serious cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal and neurological complications. What is important to understand about the drug is that it is already the preferred treatment for Chagas disease in other parts of the world but is not currently approved by the FDA in the U.S.

Source: KBIO Press Release

On January 5 th, the company released positive data from the minutes of the FDA meeting regarding benznidazole. Importantly, the company's proposed 505(b)2 approach to demonstrate safety and efficacy using some data drawn from previously conducted studies is acceptable to the FDA. This is very exciting and obviously saves a great deal of money instead of having to duplicate the studies. Also, if the drug is approved as a treatment for Chagas, benznidazole is currently expected to be eligible for a priority review voucher. This would give KBIO an asset with adequate commercialization potential, in addition to the extremely valuable PRV that could then be sold. For a company with a market cap of around $60MM and that expects to burn cash at about a $10-12MM per annum level, the PRV's potential value of between $200MM-$350MM could cause the stock to quadruple. The biggest risks in my opinion would be if KBIO isn't the first to file. There is a competitor in Argentina but there are considerable questions about their ability to manufacture to the standards of the FDA, in addition a potential overread in their claims on their drug's efficacy. Other considerable risks to KBIO are that the balance sheet is weak and the company unquestionably needs to raise capital. I believe that KBIO has a good relationship with its existing shareholders and with the promising news from the FDA meeting regarding benzniadazole, capital raising efforts should be successful.

Source: KBIO Investor Presentation

The 2 nd exciting drug in the KBIO pipeline is lenzilumab, which is a monoclonal antibody. Lenzilumab is an antagonist of circulating granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a cytokine involved in driving certain blood cancers and other conditions. Previously lenzilumab was being developed in rheumatoid arthritis and asthma, which are both very competitive fields and neither was associated with the benefits of orphan drug status. The company sees CMML and JMML as two hematologic malignancies for which there is potential for lenzilumab based on pre-clinical data. Both are rare diseases with unmet medical need, which could lead to another PRV down the line if ultimately approved for that indication. Currently, KBIO is enrolling patients in the company's ongoing Phase 1 study for chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML), which is a rare pediatric condition. Management believes that lenzilumab has substantial potential to either be internally developed, or partnered out for development and commercialization. Clearly, the company would need to raise quite a bit of equity to fully develop the drug so I'd view a partnership as being the more attractive path.

The 3 rd drug in the pipeline is Ifabotuzumab, which is an anti-EphA3 mAb that has the potential to offer a novel approach to treating both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. EphA3 is aberrantly expressed on the surface of tumor cells and stroma cells in certain cancers. KBIO is exploring partnering and developing of ifabotuzumab for the treatment of certain solid and hematologic cancers. This drug is likely several years away from any realistic chance at commercialization but it is important to note that the company has several attractive pieces in its pipeline.

Now suffice it to say that I am not a PHD and even PHD's struggle to predict whether a drug will ultimately be approved by the FDA. With that said, I believe that KBIO is taking an extremely intelligent path to create the best odds possible of growing the company and maximizing shareholder value. Benznidazole is already successfully used for the treatment of Chagas outside of the United States. It seems like a reasonable assumption that the FDA would likely see similar value and approve it within the United States. Chagas is already a disease listed as being one that the PRV program is designed to find solutions for. There is a clear economic value to the PRVs, which can ultimately be monetized for the betterment of the company and shareholders. The process may take 12-15 months, but over the long-term the company has two decent chances at the PRV and 3 at commercialization, so there is a lot of potential at play.

Now there are a few steps that can be taken to add value in the short-term. Firstly, KBIO is clearly going to have to raise some equity to finish development, but it is difficult to see this being too challenging of a task based on the FDA minutes and the business strategy. Secondly, the company might be wise to re-list on a national securities exchange and possibly do a reverse split to make the stock more attractive to institutional shareholders. KBIO currently has 14.9MM shares outstanding, plus another 2.3MM of potential dilution from stock options and warrants. As discussed, KBIO is going to need to raise equity to fund its operations, so you may see another 2 or 3 million shares come into play. Very few analysts, if any, are actively covering KBIO and I believe the stock is mispriced because of this. One PRV could cause the stock to quadruple. There is no doubt that if the company fails on all counts, it could be a zero too, so I certainly wouldn't advocate speculating more than you can afford to lose. While it can be far more comfortable investing with the safety of a fortress balance sheet and cash flow generation, fortune can at times favor the bold. KBIO has a solid strategy and a very attractive valuation, so I'll be excited to see how things play out over the next year or two!