The Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle: Visualizing The Trump Trade

There's a lot of uncertainty out there, has the market accurately priced our angst?

Was the entire reflation trade already priced in by the end of December?

And I thought it was just me.

Last month I couldn't shake the feeling that markets were close to pricing in the entire reflation trade in the space of just five short weeks. Between the rally in stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY), the surge in the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP), and the sharp repricing of yields (NYSEARCA:TLT), it certainly felt like we were on the verge of what one might call "maximum frontrunning."

Here's what I mean:

Sure, yields needed to move higher to get USTs back to some semblance of fair value, the dollar probably hadn't fully priced the widening DM policy divergence and as for stocks, well, you can always find a reason to say they've got room to run.

Still, by the end of December I was asking myself how much juice the reflation trade had left.

Well, it turns out I was right to think that maybe the market had priced in everything that could possibly be priced in prior to the inauguration, because from January 3 on, 2017's consensus trades (they're all reflation trades) began to unwind. Stocks are only up around 1% YTD, yields are lower and so is the broad dollar.

(Table: Wells Fargo)

The question now - and I've been over this countless times over the past week - is whether the reflation narrative is still applicable.

Actually, it's not whether the narrative still holds, but rather whether asset prices fully reflect that narrative.

To be sure, there are signs that traders think there's still some work to be done in terms of pricing in the reflation story. Just look at the massive Treasury short for instance, which is now a 4-sigma event. The long USD trade still looks to be in play as well.

(Chart: SocGen)

That said, last week exposed cracks in the narrative. Indeed it seems like the closer we get to the inauguration the less confident the market is in the new administration's ability to execute on its promises. Which leads us to a variation on our original question: ok, so markets have priced in quite a bit of the reflation narrative, but have they priced in the uncertainty associated with policy implementation? Good question, right?

Let's look at a few charts that shed some light on everything said (and asked) above.

First is the evolution of Fed expectations:

(Charts: Citi)

While Citi pitches that as the market chasing the Fed, what it looks like to me is the Fed and markets both chasing Trump. What do you think?

Next is the outlook for rates (i.e. the consensus):

(Charts: Citi)

The thing to note there is the left pane which seems to suggest that the reflation trade is nearly done - that is, consensus sees the 10-Y ending 2017 around December levels.

On the other hand, incoming economic data is encouraging (i.e. suggestive of more room for the narrative to run):

(Charts: Citi)

But here's my favorite chart of all (right pane below):

(Charts: Citi)

Note the marked discrepancy between rates/credit vol and economic policy uncertainty. Basically, when it comes to volatility, the uncertainty surrounding a highly contentious political backdrop (both at home and abroad) isn't even close to price in. Which brings me to one last chart:

(Chart: Economic Policy Uncertainty Index, Heisenberg)

Clearly, there's quite a bit of angst in the US and Europe with regard to the policy outlook (this is obviously a reflection of political sea change on both sides of the Atlantic). And yet here we sit at an 11 handle on the VIX. So much for "fear."

Based on the above, I think we can conclude that although the market has indeed priced in as much of the reflation narrative as it possibly can ahead of the inauguration, there's still some room left assuming the Trump administration is actually able to deliver.

But the important point here is that while we've priced in the story, we haven't priced in the uncertainty surrounding that story. And if there's anything we can say about the political landscape, it's that things are highly uncertain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.