Otonomy: A Core Buy In Biotech

Scarcity of value and a deep pipeline add to upside here, while investors should still be aware of the possibility of a negative data readout.

Positive phase 3 data in AOE was a big win for the company and an sNDA will be filed shortly.

Shares are relatively flat over the past year, but the company has several key catalysts in 2017 that could propel shares higher.

This small biotech concern sports a market capitalization of around $500 million and as the name suggests is focusing on targeted medicines for the inner ear.

In biotech the otology field has often been neglected or passed up in order to pursue ¨more sexy¨ areas with blockbuster potential (ie. oncology or liver disease), with too many companies pursuing similar treatments for a select few indications.

Otonomy possesses what may be the deepest pipeline in the otology arena. A positive data readout in a phase 3 trial for lead candidate Otiprio in acute otitis externa (AOE) was a big win- 262 adult and pediatric patients were enrolled and received a single 12mg dose of the drug or placebo. Clinical cure rates were on level with ear drops that require 2 to 3 doses a day for 7 days. The company planning to submit a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) in the first half of 2017.

The commercial launch for Otiprio for use during ear tube surgery continues to progress. In a sample of 600 physicians an 89% success rate in formulary reviews was observed- another sign of promise was that in the fourth quarter demand was for 1,172 vials versus 877 vials in the third quarter. Lastly, as of January 1st payors will routinely use J codes and Otiprio claims are seeing increased coverage by Meidcaid and insurers.

Otiprio showed statistical significance in a phase 2 trial versus sham treatment in AOMT (acute otitis media with lympanostomy tubes). Management is planning a registrational trial in the near to medium term future.

Otiprio is a sustained release formulation of ciprofloxacin patients receive via a needle to inner ear canal. With several challenges involved in giving ear drops to young children, such as discomfort and non-compliance of dosing regimen, management believes Otiprio will see accelerated adoption in 2017 due to a variety of factors.

The company estimates a potential Otiprio market of 2.3 million units per year in the US. At a cost of $306.09 per unit, that would imply a potential market of $700 million. I usually cut estimates in half for the sake of being conservative, but with generic competition involved in the space I will use an attainable peak estimate of $250 million.

Other candidates in the pipeline worth a mention include OTO-104 and OTO-311. The former is a sustained exposure formulation of dexamethasone, being tested in Meniere's disease. With over 600,000 patients in the United States and no currently FDA approved drug treatments, OTO-104 could be a real value driver for the company. In the second half of 2017 data for two ongoing phase 3 trials will be revealed, and if positive a new drug application would be submitted in 2018. A phase 2 trial has been initiated in cisplatin-induced hearing loss as well. If the drug costs $1,000 per treatment and including other potential expansion indications, the market potential of this one candidate exceeds the company's current value. As always, positive data is not a given and investor's need to consider the risks involved here. OTO-311 is involved in an ongoing phase 1 dose escalation trial in healthy patients and would be indicated for tinnitus, a debilitating condition with no currently FDA approved drug treatment.

To summarize, with a solid year end cash position of $196 million and expected 2017 operating costs of $85 to $90 million per management's projections, the company is on solid financial footing to progress its pipeline and realize several potential value-creation events. Between OTO-104 phase 3 results in the second half of the year, continued adoption and expansion of Otiprio, and other pipeline catalysts, I wouldn't be surprised to see shares rebound to $25 or higher in 2017.

Risks include a dilutive cash raise by the end of 2017, as well as the possibility of a negative data readout and disappointing adoption rates for Otiprio. On the whole, I believe this name is one that will gain a following this year and early investors could be rewarded.

