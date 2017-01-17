ETFs/ETPs Listed Globally Gathered Record Inflows Of $389 Billion At The End Of 2016

At the end of December 2016, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 6,625 ETFs/ETPs, with 12,526 listings, assets of $3.546 trillion, from 290 providers listed on 65 exchanges in 53 countries.

ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered a record amount of net inflows $389.34 Bn during 2016 surpassing the prior record of $372.27 Bn gathered in 2015.

Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally reached a new record high of $3.546 trillion at the end of 2016.

All dollar values in this piece refer to the U.S. Dollar unless otherwise noted.

ETFGI, the leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, today reported assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally reached a new record high of $3.546 trillion at the end of 2016 passing the prior record of $3.444 trillion set at the end of November 2016 (click here to view the ETFGI asset growth chart).

In December, ETFs/ETPs gathered a record level of net inflows $65.25 billion for December, marking the 35th consecutive month of net inflows. During 2016, ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered a record amount of net inflows $389.34 Bn surpassing the prior record of $372.27 Bn gathered in 2015, according to preliminary data from ETFGI's Year-end 2016 global ETF and ETP industry insights report.

Record levels of assets under management were reached at the end of 2016 for ETFs/ETPs listed in the United States at $2.543 trillion, in Europe at $571 billion. In Asia Pacific ex-Japan at $135 billion, in Canada at $84 billion and globally.

At the end of December 2016, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 6,625 ETFs/ETPs, with 12,526 listings, assets of $3.546 trillion, from 290 providers listed on 65 exchanges in 53 countries.

According to Deborah Fuhr, co-founder and managing partner at ETFGI:

2016 was an eventful year with a number of unexpected outcomes - the U.K. vote for Brexit to leave the European Union and the election of Trump as the U.S. President. The S&P 500 gained 12.0% while the DJIA increased 16.5% for the year. All U.S. sectors performed positively for the year, with the exception of Health Care. The VIX declined by a dramatic 22.9%. European equities ended the year up 3.44% Canadian equities ended the year strongly with the S&P/TSX Composite and the S&P/TSX 60 were up 21.1% and 21.4%

Asset gathering in December 2016 was very strong with ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathering net inflows of $65.25 Bn setting a December monthly record. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows with $63.28 Bn, followed by fixed income ETFs/ETPs with $6.72 Bn, and active ETFs/ETPs with $1.50 Bn, while commodity ETFs/ETPs experienced net outflows of $4.24 Bn.

ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered a record amount of net inflows $389.34 Bn during 2016 surpassing the prior record of $372.27 Bn gathered in 2015. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows during 2016 with $231.91 Bn but less than the record $258.21 gathered in 2015, followed by fixed income ETFs/ETPs which gathered a record level $111.58 Bn passing the prior record of $81.65 set in 2014, and commodity ETFs/ETPs which gathered a record level of $30.85 Bn passing the prior record of $23.44 Bn set in 2012.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in December with $23.73 Bn, followed by SPDR ETFs with $18.45 Bn and Vanguard with $13.34 Bn net inflows.

In 2016, iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with $138.40 Bn, followed by Vanguard with $96.79 Bn and SPDR ETFs with $62.47 Bn net inflows.

Attribution Policy: The information contained herein is proprietary. The media is welcome to use our information and ideas, provided that the following sourcing is included: ETFGI the leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, based in London, England. Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, co-founder, ETFGI website www.etfgi.com.

About ETFGI

ETFGI the leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem. Launched in 2012 by Deborah Fuhr and partners in London the firm offers paid for research subscription services: the ETFGI annual research service provides monthly reports on trends in the global ETF and ETP industry, access to the ETFGI database of all ETFs/ETPs listed globally with factsheets which are updated monthly, ETFGI annual review of institutions and mutual funds that use ETFs and ETPs, the Active ETF landscape report and the Smart Beta ETF Landscape report.

Deborah Fuhr is the managing partner and co-founder of ETFGI, she previously served as global head of ETF research and implementation strategy and as a managing director at BlackRock/Barclays Global Investors from 2008 - 2011. Fuhr also worked as a managing director and head of the investment strategy team at Morgan Stanley in London from 1997 - 2008, and as an associate at Greenwich Associates.



Note: Data for ETFs/ETPs listed in Australia has not yet been released by the ASX for December 2016.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.