HFI Research's 2017 Natural Gas Outlook

As a result, gas prices will have to rise to a level where a combination of demand destruction and gas supply increases take place to meet the structural imbalance.

We believe that the current storage outlook will be insufficient to meet heating demand for 2017-2018 Winter.

A combination of slow-down in US gas production growth along with increases in structural demand will push gas prices higher.

We give our view on why we are bullish natural gas for 2017.

We entered 2016 with an El Nino Winter backdrop and record storage, and we exited 2016 with below five-year average storage and higher structural imbalance. Last year saw a complete 180-degree turn in the natural gas market outlook, and we caught the bottom of it in our "Perfect Storm" write-up.

The thing about the natural gas market that's different than the oil markets is that there's not necessarily a consensus view. Physical natural gas traders move price direction based on the current supply and demand and longer-range weather forecasts. Storages get forecasted out, and if it is bullish relative to the average, the floor on gas prices will move up. A large part of the daily and weekly directional moves in natural gas will hinge on weather reports, but it's much easier to forecast the broader direction in natural gas based on structural fundamental changes.

Structural Imbalance Versus Demand Forecast

Demand

Forget about the weather for a second. Let's look at the structural demand increases in 2017:

LNG train 3 and 4 coming online from Cheniere Energy - 1.2 Bcf/d

Mexico Gas Exports - 0.4 - 0.5 Bcf/d

Coal-Plant - 0.3 Bcf/d

Industrial - 0.5 Bcf/d

Total demand increase in 2017 is 2.4 - 2.5 Bcf/d.

Because Cheniere's (NYSEMKT:LNG) trains will vary in timing, train 3 is expected to be fully functional by Q3 2017 and train 4 is expected to be fully functional by Q4 2017. As a result, impact on yearly increase in demand is 0.3 Bcf/d for train 3 (180 days x 0.6 Bcf/d) and 0.15 Bcf/d for train 4 (90 days x 0.6 Bcf/d).

Total demand on a yearly basis will be 1.65 to 1.75 Bcf/d.

Supply

US natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) production is currently 71.6 Bcf/d. Canadian gas import is 5.3 Bcf/d. Total US gas supply is 76.9 Bcf/d.

US natural gas production is expected to increase to 74 Bcf/d by March 2017. Exit production could reach as high as 75 Bcf/d leaving the average US gas production in 2017 to average around 74 Bcf/d.

Canadian gas import is expected to remain around 5 Bcf/d throughout the year.

Structural Imbalance

Due to weather volatility, this fundamental exercise will assume perfectly normal weather throughout 2017.

Current market structural imbalance is 4.3 Bcf/d. This means that if weather is normal, the increase in draw or the decrease in injection should be around 30.1 Bcf.

Without taking into account the increase in natural gas demand, current structural imbalance is expected to decrease to 1.9 Bcf/d by April 2017. Increase in demand will likely be 0.6 Bcf/d by April, which will leave final structural imbalance at 2.5 Bcf/d.

A 2.5 Bcf/d imbalance leads to lower weekly injection figures of 17.5 Bcf.

Implications for Natural Gas Storage

We calculate that given the current supply outlook, the average structural imbalance we will experience in 2017 will be 2.8 Bcf/d.

April 2017 storage is currently expected to be around 1.43 Tcf versus the five-year average of 1.80 Tcf.

November EOS average is around 3.80 Tcf.

This means that over the span of seven months, US natural gas storage builds around 2 Tcf. If we assume that the average plays out, US natural gas storage by November 2017 will be 3.43 Tcf versus the 3.80 Tcf.

Now let's input our structural imbalance for 2017. There are approximately 32 weeks. If each week experiences 2.8 Bcf/d less injection, it would amount to 627.2 Bcf (2.8 x 7 x 32).

That would mean that US natural gas storage by November 2017 will be around 2.80 Tcf, which is unrealistic to think of going into the Winter season.

We know based on this analysis that somewhere along the way, US natural gas prices will need to increase above $4/MMBtu to incentivize additional production outside of the Marcellus/Utica, and power burn demand will need to be destroyed as a result of higher gas prices.

Using this more realistic scenario, we calculate the structural imbalance to decrease from 2.80 Bcf/d to 1.2 Bcf/d on the back of 1 Bcf/d decline in power burn and 0.6 Bcf/d increase in US natural gas production.

The updated storage situation will still leave US gas storage at 3.18 Tcf by November 2017.

This storage situation is still inadequate for the 2017-2018 Winter, and we think it's precisely this view point that leads us to such an overly bullish outlook on natural gas prices and natural gas producers. If April storage comes in materially below the five-year average, it opens up the possibility of not having enough gas come 2017-2018 Winter.

We think a combination of demand destruction along with supply increase will be needed to balance the market in 2017, and if both scenarios aren't enough, then we could see natural gas prices spike come end of 2017.

The structural imbalance in the market supports our bullish view on gas prices, and as weather models remain volatile, the not so uncertain portion of the gas market remains exceedingly bullish, and we are positioned in Canadian natural gas producers to take advantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.