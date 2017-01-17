The Best Strategy For Tech Stocks

The only reliable pattern I could find in the computer tech data is that the industry tends to underperform in December and June.

At the end of every month, I investigate the next month's seasonality. In 2015, I stumbled upon a book that I thought was absolutely great in cutting down on my seasonal stock analysis work. The book is called the Stock Trader's Almanac. I have purchased the 2015, 2016, and 2017 versions of the book. At a list price of $50 each, this would cost you $150 (of course, the older versions are cheaper). Unfortunately, not even the most recent version is worth your money for several reasons.

Each edition contains the exact same information -- the same predictions and strategies. The only update is the calendar within the book, and in my opinion that doesn't justify buying a new version every year. If you like the book, one version (any year) plus an up-to-date yearly calendar should replace the need to update annually.

The book is published only with half a year's worth of data. For example, the 2017 version only includes data from the first half of 2016. For the 2017 version, that means the authors wrote their strategies and predictions without knowing who the next president is going to be -- and many of those strategies and predictions rely on which party is in office and controls Congress.

The analyses are often wrong; I found the book wrong to an unacceptable extent. Unfortunately, most readers won't run the analyses themselves to discover this, making the trading strategies within dangerous to anyone who puts actual money behind them.

The last point should be enough to avoid the book. I have attempted to reach out to the authors, but got no response. Thus, I simply run the seasonal analyses myself to inspect whether their strategies have anything to them.

The point of this article is to look into January's seasonal strategies. I'll be doing the same each month. If you're interested in having a certain seasonal metric included my analyses, such as how a specific sector performs, let me know in the comments section below and I'll add it next month.

A Summary of the Tech Sector Strategy

For now, I'm going to be summarizing my analysis of the book's first sector strategy for January, which is on the computer tech sector. As in the book, we use ^XCI to track the computer tech sector. The average investor would use the Technology Select SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) to actualize the strategy.

Strategy: Short computer tech January to March

Analysis: Only effective in 2001-08; otherwise a losing strategy

Let's look at the computing sector. The book states that January is the time to short the computer tech sector. The strategy should be closed in the beginning of March and a long position should be taken in April. In July, the position should be closed. Then in October, a long position should be re-taken until January, when you short again.

A summary appears below:

Action point Position Jan Short March Stay out April Long July Stay out October Long

This certainly seems like a lot of work. For the investor who cares about tax issues and commissions, the strategy must pay enough to merit the extra costs. Unfortunately, the strategy only pays off with "creative accounting." Otherwise, it is a losing strategy:

It appears as if the strategy worked in alleviating the downturn in tech stocks after the 2001 dot-com crash. However, from 2008 onward, it would have cost investors to miss out on the 100% gain in the tech sector.

How Losing Strategies Are Born

I'm often accused of "timing the market," but this strategy seems extreme even to me. What we see above is likely the result of "overfitting." I believe that any seasonal strategy should be explainable. To explain why the tech sector falls Q1, stops for one month, rises at the end of Q2, then tapers off a bit but rises again into Q4 -- a mouthful for sure -- takes a lot of statistical acrobatics.

I believe the authors were likely looking at month-by-month patterns to develop the strategy. Their mistake was publishing a strategy that is not stable year to year. Look at what happens when we cut out five years of data.

20 years of data:

15 years of data:

10 years of data:

5 years of data:

Take the January-March short recommendation, for example. Anyone can see from the above charts that we lack a converging, stable pattern. The data might show an overall loss during the recommended short duration, but this doesn't imply an existing, underlying, fundamental pattern.

The only reliable pattern I could find in the computer tech data is that the industry tends to underperform in December and June, according to Sharpe ratios. Why not recommend simply avoiding these two months? Why go to the extreme recommendation of a strategy that requires active management yet underperforms outperform?

While my strategy (XCI_Verial) certainly is better in terms of risk/reward and is more easily explained from a fundamental standpoint, it appears that "buy and hold" still reigns supreme in the tech sector:

My Recommendation

So what's my recommendation here? Simply to keep holding your tech stocks.

Note: All unlabeled figures were created by me from data pulled from Yahoo and ADVN through R. Charts with blue backgrounds are from Etrade Pro. Fundamental charts are from a paid subscription at simplywall.st.



