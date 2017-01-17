What I Have In Mind Regarding Kinder Morgan

As we near the release, I wrote this article to focus not only on what analysts expect for the quarter but to give my thoughts on what I expect.

One of the most interesting companies on the market, in my opinion, is Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). After seeing a wild ride thanks to the energy price downturn, shares of the business have recovered to some degree and management, having made some asset sales and changing the distribution of capital in the firm, has now gotten the business ready to look to the future with an upbeat spirit. In this article, I plan on digging into the firm and looking at not only what analysts expect for its upcoming fourth quarter earnings release but also intend to give my thoughts on some items that investors should look out for now that the energy downturn seems to be nearing its end.

Analysts have mixed expectations

If analysts are correct about Kinder Morgan, the picture from a sales and earnings perspective during the fourth quarter should be quite mixed. Take, for instance, the topic of sales. Due, most likely, to Kinder Morgan's sale of certain key assets, such as its 50% ownership of SNG to Southern Company (NYSE:SO) late last year, analysts believe the firm's revenue during the fourth quarter will come out to around $3.53 billion, a modest decrease compared to the $3.64 billion the firm generated in the fourth quarter of its 2015 fiscal year.

On the bottom line, the picture is a little more complex. Management refrains from giving earnings estimates of its own, opting, instead, to give an idea of what they expect in the form of DCF (distributable cash flow) since the uncertainty associated with impairments and other factors can make forecasting earnings difficult (that's management's point of view, not mine). That said, analysts tend to opt more for earnings and the data I looked at suggests that they believe earnings per share should come out to around $0.19 apiece, a meaningful uptick from the $0.13 per share seen in the fourth quarter last year.

My expectations

Building off of the bottom line discussed in the aforementioned paragraph above, I believe that analysts may be onto something regarding Kinder Morgan's earnings. At the end of the day, earnings are calculated using revenue less costs and then divided by share count to get a per-share figure. Even though sales at Kinder Morgan could very well be lower than they were last year, I believe that investors wouldn't be wrong to expect some improvement in terms of costs, at least in one key area.

So far, in the first three quarters of its 2016 fiscal year, the company managed to reduce its cost structure rather materially in terms of its cost of goods sold. Based on my calculations, the firm's cost of goods sold fell from 30.5% of sales in the first three quarters of 2015 to 25.4% of sales during 2016. Unfortunately, this was offset by higher G&A costs (by a very small amount) and by operating and maintenance costs, which rose from 15.9% of sales to 18%, but if management can keep costs in check like they did for most of 2016, seeing higher earnings on lower sales would not be unreasonable.

The second expectation I have regarding Kinder Morgan relates to the firm's debt. As anybody who reads my work regularly knows, I am a huge fan of debt reduction, but only when no other options are available (but generally before paying out distributions and buying back stock, the former of which should generally come last). Last year, management sold 50% of its ownership in its SNG pipeline to Southern Company in exchange for $1.4 billion plus Southern's share of SNG's debt. As of the end of its third quarter, however, $749 million of the proceeds from its sale were still held in escrow. That was, until, October 1st when Kinder Morgan received the cash. Thanks to this outlay to the company, management had some ability, last year, to lower debt in an effort to not only improve the business's balance sheet but to also lower its costs further (another move that should help its fourth quarter earnings).

The final item that I believe investors would be wise to watch out for during the quarter is Kinder Morgan's DCF. In a recent announcement, management indicated that 2017's expected DCF should be around $4.46 billion, an amount that should be around what management expected, at the time, for 2016's DCF figure. This leads me to conclude that DCF for the quarter should be around $1.10 billion. Of this, approximately $279 million will be allocated toward its dividend and another $772 million should be put toward its capital expenditures. If this all holds true, then management should have around $49 million in excess cash for the quarter, an amount that it can use to further reduce debt. Of course, given the volatility in energy prices, a higher or lower number isn't unreasonable but it's probable that DCF should be within $50 million of this $1.10 billion estimate.

Takeaway

As we near earnings, the picture for Kinder Morgan looks better than it has in some time. True, the company no longer pays out the hefty distribution it used to but the cash flow picture for the firm is appealing and current trends in its cost structure make it hard to ignore. I have not purchased into shares of the business at this time but I would be lying if I said it wasn't on my list of attractive picks to consider. Should shares drop much below $20 at some point in time, it's probable that I'll dip my toes in. Anything at or below $15 per share would likely catapult it into being a top one or two position in my portfolio.

