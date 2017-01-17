Forcing Workers To Save: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

On Friday, Donald Trump assumes the office of the presidency with a pledge to "Make America Great Again." Here's one of the non-great things we hope he will look into: the serious and growing economic insecurity of old age.

I thought of this topic when reading Jeff Miller's superb weighing the week ahead series. Each week Jeff provides thoughtful discussion and relevant links on key issues relevant to current affairs in the markets. In this week's edition, he praises Tadas Viskanta's personal finance blog, Abnormal Returns. Ever helpful in providing cues, Jeff identifies Megan McArdle's article on "the 401(k) problem we refuse to solve" as his favorite current link. In that sense, you are experiencing a very post-modern exhibition of an article with links linking to an article with links linking to a third article with links before we reach our destination.

In any event, McArdle notes that 401(k) plans have turned out not to be the panacea that solves the savings inadequacy problem which defined-benefit pensions previously failed to solve. And we all know that Social Security needs shoring up. According to McArdle, all the debate about which of these three systems need to be fixed and how is a distracting sideshow. To her mind, that is putting form ahead of substance. Rather, her solution is this simple:

Pick whichever system you prefer; it really doesn't matter. Now slap a 10 to 15 percent surcharge on a worker's wage income, and divert that money into the system for the worker's future use. Problem basically solved, because in all three cases, the only flaw that actually matters is that they're badly underfunded."

I have previously and serially argued that investors need to "spend less than you earn and invest the rest." What McArdle is adding here is the notion that the government use its coercive powers to force private savings.

She may be right. It's hard to see how else to avoid a long-term crisis of poverty in old age. People are living longer (extending their needs for retirement funding) and having fewer children (who might boost the future workforce and help support their aging parents). GDP has grown at a persistently slower clip over the past decade and it's hard to see sources of growth that will significantly boost private incomes. The proportion of the federal government consumed by entitlements continues to grow rapidly, yet we still need things not in the entitlement budget like, say, a military. And so it's hard to see how additional funding on a long-term basis can be procured for Social Security. A massive new wave of immigration that would expand the number of workers funding Social Security does not seem to fit the current zeitgeist either.

It really could come down to compelling people to stash their own money for the future. If that were to happen, the government would also need to siphon off monies from welfare checks so that people who are not working have some future retirement funds as well. As politically unpopular as such a plan might be, it might face less resistance than the only alternative to that that I can see, which would be more of a Robin Hood approach that imposes a large tax on the wealthiest Americans, with the discouraging effect such taxes may have on future revenues. Any other ideas out there?

