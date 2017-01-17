U.S. Energy's Options Open Up As Oil Prices Rise

The company has an option for a farm-in agreement on 21 wells in the Wattenberg, which currently has some of the highest drilling internal rates of return available.

U.S. Energy has oil and gas assets in the Bakken and Eagle Ford that have returned to being cash flow positive with $50 plus WTI oil prices.

An article Seeking Alpha published this summer by Long Player asks "Will U.S. Energy Make The Most Of Its Second Chance?" The answer depends on assuming the OPEC agreement holds and West Texas Intermediate oil prices stay consistently above $50 per barrel. That may be a big if, but it is clearly in the self interests of all oil exporters to have higher prices. U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) is a beneficiary of higher oil prices.

Because most of U.S. Energy's producing oil assets are in the Bakken, WTI prices above $50 are needed so the company can realize on a consistent basis net prices per barrel above $40. It is well known the Bakken does not have enough pipeline takeaway capacity for all of the oil it produces. A lot of the oil is shipped out by train, which is much more expensive than by pipeline. Because of the supply and demand situation for pipeline space, the pipeline operators can charge similar prices to shipping out by train creating an average differential of $5 to $10 in price with WTI.

According to the company's third-quarter 10-Q, the company had total oil and gas sales of $1,867,000 and total production costs before corporate overhead of $1,348,000. This means the company had $519,000 in cash flow before corporate expenses in the third quarter. All of the company's working interests are non-operated, which makes them easily sellable to another oil company, or an investor like a pension or endowment. Due to some one-time expenses, the company had a negative EBIDAT of $287,000 in the third quarter.

The company's production is mature with low levels of decline. The third quarter actually had more production than either the first or second quarter, this despite the lack of any drilling in 2016. So oil and gas prices are the main driver of the value of the company at this point. In the third quarter U.S. Energy had net oil prices of $35.96 per barrel, and net natural gas and liquids prices of $2.15 per mcf. The company's smaller oil production in the Eagle Ford is priced close to WTI prices so the company has net oil prices a little higher than just the price received in the Bakken.

According to the Director of the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division, oil prices received in the Bakken averaged $35.57 per barrel in July, $33.73 in August, and $32.98 in September for a quarterly average of $34.09. Fast forward to January and the Director reports prices are currently up to $40.75 net per barrel of oil in the Bakken. He also reports net natural gas prices have risen to $2.70 per mcf. This is very significant for U.S. Energy because almost all of the increase in price will be available as cash flow to the company.

Prices could improve even more in the Bakken if the controversial Dakota Access pipeline is approved and built in the near future. The pipeline will initially add 450,000 barrels of oil takeaway capacity to the Bakken. This pipeline has been in the news because at one point thousands of protestors fought to prevent the pipeline from getting a permit to cross Indian lands. The harsh winter has reduced the number of protestors to a few dozen. It is now highly ironic that Tribal leaders want the protestors to leave so the campsites can be cleared before the snow melts and spring flooding creates an ecological disaster from waste and debris.

The key point for U.S. Energy, and other Bakken oil producers, is if the pipeline is built, then the differential with WTI prices will significantly narrow. This will raise the cash flow and value of all Bakken oil wells. The new Governor of North Dakota believes the pipeline will be built under a Trump Administration. While U.S. Energy is now in a position to sell some of its Bakken assets, the best move for shareholders may be to wait and see if the pipeline gets built.

The enhanced cash flow for the company from higher oil and gas prices has improved its prospects of finding a way to fund its recently announced, but not completed, farm-in arrangement with Iron Horse to drill 21 wells in the Wattenberg. The company has been granted an extension until January 31, 2017, to provide proof of funding for its estimated $9 1/2 million share of the wells expenses.

Here is a look at the farm-in opportunity in the Wattenberg available to U.S. Energy if they can acquire funding sources:

Should they achieve funding, the Wattenberg offers some of the more attractive returns available to drillers in the lower 48 States. Another company drilling in the Wattenberg is PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE). They recently made an acquisition in the Permian, which is much sort after these days for higher returns, and compared the returns on their new acquisition to their Wattenberg wells. Here is a look at the comparison:

As can be seen, the returns on the Wattenberg wells are a little higher than the returns on the Wolfcamp wells in the Permian Basin. The comparison was based on prices at the end of October, 2016. Both oil and natural gas prices are higher now, and therefore so are the rates of return. This could provide U.S. Energy with an attractive growth opportunity, if they can fund it.

This article is not a buy or sell recommendation on U.S. Energy. The company is priced at a little over $1 per share and has little investor enthusiasm at this time. It should be considered highly speculative. It sits on millions of barrels of oil that rise or fall substantially in value with the changes in prices for oil and natural gas. Investors can track the price changes in oil by watching the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO), and the changes in natural gas prices by keeping an eye on the United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG). Even if U.S. Energy finds funding for the Wattenberg project, that funding may be further dilutive to current shareholders.

In answer to Long Player's question of whether or not U.S. Energy will make the most of its second chance, right now it is still maybe depending on how the Wattenberg deal plays out. Longer term, it might all be about the future price of oil and natural gas and whether or not the Dakota Access pipeline gets built.

