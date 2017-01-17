We are not there quite yet, but the market will tell exactly when to back up the truck.

In my most recent Seeking Alpha piece, Milestone 20,000 - Not All It's Cracked Up To Be I set out the case for Dow 20,000 being the kiss of death of the bull market that has been in effect since the financial markets' meltdown crash low of March 2009. Seldom in my 40+ years of trading stocks have I seen such a sweet set-up for a down market year. But a down market is as much an opportunity as it is a curse. My 2017 Stock Of The Year will soar as the market stumbles down the stairs of its prior eight year bull market. Accordingly, here is my 2017 blockbuster stock of the year:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TZA)

In my December 14, 2016 piece I had suggested that in light of the imminent round number top of 20,000 that investors exit the market and remain in cash. One month later the Dow Jones Industrial Average is within 50 points of where it was at the time of that recommendation. Yet the mania surrounding 20,000 has gotten even louder, now with media commentators actually cheerleading that the Dow exceed that milestone on their watch, during their own on-air slots covering daily markets. My admonition remains: Get Out Now.

There is an old Wall Street adage that, "there is always a bull market somewhere." But in the crashes of 1929, 1987, 2000, 2008 you would have been hard pressed to find something, anything, that was rising as stocks were getting hammered. But now we have the world of inverse exchange traded funds, constructed by using derivatives for the purpose of profiting when stocks decline. Since their inception in the mid-2,000's they have done their job well, but in the midst of an almost decade of rising stock prices, the market has only tapped the great potential of being both inverse and leveraged during free falling market.

Bull markets end when the public is giddy about stocks. The massive hysteria about 20,000 is the very definition of giddiness. But the market will go its own way in the days and weeks ahead. Nonetheless, there are only two outcomes of which we can be certain: (1) That the market touches and/or exceeds 20,000, possibly with some days or even weeks of tepid follow through even higher, or (2) the intraday high of 19,999.63 on January 6, 2017 was close enough to count as the milestone and the market is already in the early stages of the post-milestone bear market. In either case,in light of that fact that the milestone indicator set out in my December article has never failed, the market is headed lower this year. The only way it doesn't go down is if, "this time it's different," the most dangerous four words in investing. Will it be true for the first time in 50 years? Do you really want to take that bet?

The rest of this analysis is built upon the assumption that 20,000 either has been hit or will soon be, and that a post-milestone bear market of indeterminable length is upon us. The safe bet is to go to cash and wait it out. It's the safe bet because even if you are wrong, your money stays in tact, only the opportunity to participate in further gains is at least temporarily put on hold. The bolder, more aggressive strategy, the one I am espousing in the choice of TZA as my stock of the year, is to make a highly leveraged bet on a bear market. Let's look at the possibilities.

TZA began trading late in the bear market year of 2008, just a few months before the major market lows of March 2009. Thus we cannot view performance of the fund for the most recent and massive bear markets of 2000-2002, nor 2007-2009 in its entirety. But by looking at performance of the fund in mild downturns from 2015 and 2011 we can get a sense for what is possible in a full fledged bear market. We can also look at the final months of the 2007-2009 market crash to see how dynamic a rise in TZA is possible under the right conditions.

Market declines vs performance of TZA

June 2015 - Feb 2016: DJIA -18% TZA +110%

July 2011 - Aug 2011: DJIA -20% TZA +123%

Dec 2008 - Mar 2009: DJIA -40%, TZA +178%

(click to enlarge) Source: AllanTrends.com

(click to enlarge) Source: AllanTrends.com

(click to enlarge) Source: AllanTrends.com

(click to enlarge) Source: AllanTrends.com

(click to enlarge) Source: AllanTrends.com

(click to enlarge) Source: AllanTrends.com

WHAT CAN GO WRONG?

This time it IS different and the market hit's a major round number milestone and like the Equalizer bunny keeps going along, higher and higher throughout the entire year. Or maybe the market hits 20,000 and doesn't move materially in either direction. That's pretty much it, what can go wrong is that the market doesn't go down this year. Which brings us to what is really the most critical question of all: When does this bear market begin, i.e., when do we buy TZA?

TIMING

At the forefront of all market returns is when do we buy, when do we sell? Since I have been publishing articles on Seeking Alpha I have advocated the market timing strategy of trend following. It's not really market timing at all, it's market following. I have developed a simple trendline, described at length in my Milestone 20,000 article that is crafted to keep me on the right side of the dominant market trend. For this kind of trend reversal, one that is strong enough to turn around an almost 8 year bull market, I am following the long term trend set out in weekly price bars:

(click to enlarge) Source: AllanTrends

There have only been 7 trades in 8 eight years, 4 Longs and 3 Shorts. Note how each one of the Short signals has been quickly reversed by a new Long signal as the bull market resumed its relentless path higher. For the most part, the trend-signal line has kept us on the right side of the market. What is it saying now? A DJIA break below 18,638 will break the trend line, generate a new Short signal and likely usher in a bear market well into the rest of 2017. That break will also be the market's clarion call to get out and get Short. If my thesis about a bear market being triggered by milestone Dow 20,000 is borne out, than that next Short signal will be the one that takes us on a scary ride down in the Dow, but up, up and away in TZA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Without a doubt a Dow drop below 18638 will trigger a buy in TZA, even if it happens in the next 72 hours.