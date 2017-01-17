It's A Bank-Eat-Bank World

Investors aren't the only ones buying the banks. Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB), Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK), and Simmons First (NASDAQ:SFNC) keep making purchases. Together, they have acquired (or in the process of acquiring) 37 banks since 2010. These banks are not alone. In the last 20 years, over half the banks have been taken out - over 1,000 in just the last 5 years. Approximately four percent of financials are acquired every year.

This is absolutely a bank-eat-bank world.

I expect another 1,000 deals get done over the next five. That means more share for the acquirer (and everyone else) and premiums for the acquired. The idea is a simple one: The acquirer gains market share and scale in an improving economy while the target goes home with a ton of cash. It's a theme I've been pounding for years now - and, it's been working, judging by the run up in regionals (NYSEARCA:KRE).

What's even more comforting for me as a shareholder of many different banks? Acquisitions are getting done at higher and higher valuations. The smartest and most experienced bankers are opening their wallets and throwing bundles of cash on the table as this wave of consolidation continues. The savviest acquirers (those that bought failed banks with an FDIC loan loss guarantee) continue buying.

Still, I have to admit I was blown away by Columbia Banking System's (NASDAQ:COLB) purchase of Pacific Continental (NASDAQ:PCBK). Northwest regional COLB is buying competitor PCBK for approximately $644 million - a steep 3X TBV (based on the closing COLB price 1/9/17). While I like PCBK (I own shares and have written favorably about the bank), the price COLB is willing to pay is extraordinary - and represents a sea change in valuing regionals.

We haven't seen an bank deal done at this valuation since 2007. Deals have been made at 2X and even 2.4X TBV - but 3X? It wasn't long ago, great financials went 1.5X. Any way you cut it the PCBK bid is expensive: COLB is spending 0.25X assets for PCBK - nosebleed considering the usual 0.15X.

COLB isn't a dumb operator. It's a seasoned acquirer having completed 7 very smart deals since 2010 (including 5 lucrative FDIC-assisted transactions). Few regionals have this much experience integrating bank assets. Rather than an overreach, I believe COLB correctly recognizes where we are in the economic cycle: Strengthening credit quality, an economic lift-off, rising interest rates, market share opportunity, and a chance to pursue a one-of-a-kind business. PCBK's assets have tremendous value to COLB, especially as COLB can use its strong stock currency to complete the deal, reducing the hit to its own TBV. Let's tick off what PCBK brings to COLB:

Scarcity value: There aren't many quality regionals left in the Northwest - many have already been scooped up. Sterling Bank, Washington Bank, Home Federal to name a few - all gone. Location, location, location: PCBK has a sizable chunk of the valuable Seattle, Portland, and Eugene MSAs. The heavy lifting has been done: PCBK is also a serial acquirer. It's picked up several smaller banks. COLB gets to make one purchase and capture legacy PCBK and PCBK's recent acquisitions, much easier than trying to do that piecemeal. A good bank is worth much more than its liquidation value: PCBK has a network of branches, deposits and loans - duplicating those sites and relationships would be an impossible task for COLB - the cost would be far greater than $644 million (regulator branch approvals, sitings, hiring, systems, zoning, attracting bankers, developing community and customer relationships). Healthcare lending: PCBK has an unique expertise in healthcare lending, particularly dental practice acquisition - which should complement COLB. With the PCBK transaction, COLB easily surpasses $10 billion in assets. The acquisition justifies the added costs inherent in reaching the $10 billion benchmark (Durbin interchange revenue loss, Dfast stress test, compliance charges).

Even at this lofty bid, the deal works: COLB expects 8% EPS accretion and only a modest TBV dilution.

Bottom Line

COLB just told the market it is comfortable paying for quality. Expect other acquirers to pay up for valuable franchises. In my opinion, the price to acquire regionals just got bumped.

Even after the recent run, regional banks are still attractive, especially with rate hikes and regulatory/tax relief ahead. Many fine financials sell for under 2X TBV. For instance, BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT), Great Southern (NASDAQ:GSBC), Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) sell under than 2X, have excellent fundamentals, and would be attractive to the right bank.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OZRK, HOME, SFNC, INBK, WEBK, BLMT, GSBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. We do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor as to the suitability of such investments for his specific situation.