Fannie Mae: Valuing The Preferred Versus The Common Under A Trump Privatization And Settlement

This article looks at the pathways to exiting the Conservatorship and settling the suits and compares the value impacts on the preferred versus the common shares.

Seeking Alpha readers of the saga of the Federal National Mortgage Association's (OTCQB:FNMA) trials and tribulations are well versed in the history and facts of the imposition of the FHFA conservatorship in 2008, with the Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement (SPSPA), and its third amendment known affectionately as the Net Worth Sweep (NWS). Very familiar too is the plethora of suits filed challenging various actions of FHFA and Treasury, the parties to the SPSPA and the NWS. Prior articles have covered some potential settlement incentives for the plaintiffs, FHFA and Treasury, here, and speculations on why the government is willing to make meritless privilege arguments to shield approximately 11,000 documents, here, with some general thoughts on the impact on valuation for the common stock.

Getting to a termination of the conservatorship and settlement of the lawsuits still has many moving parts. This article will set out which entity, in my opinion, has the authority to do what in the release and litigation settlement process. In that context, it will touch again on the settlement incentives of the parties. Due to the number and complexity of the many moving parts, this article will draw a great deal from the two articles cited above, plus another article discussing the documents making up the SPSPA, here.

We will also look at specific comparative valuation scenarios for the preferred versus the common.

Exiting the Conservatorship

So, how does Fannie exit conservatorship? Interesting question because the statute under which FHFA derives authority to place Fannie into conservatorship, the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008, ("HERA") does not explicitly provide for terminating the conservatorship. I perused HERA's table of contents, skimmed the statute and ran various word searches but found no provision explicitly providing for a termination of the conservatorship. Ponder that for a moment. No pride here: if any reader has found it please let me know. (Note: Page references to HERA are from the linked copy above, example: 122 Stat. XXX, in which the XXX is the page number of the linked copy.)

There were, however, two other related provisions. First, HERA § 1367(NYSE:B)(13)(NYSE:D), at 122 Stat. 2745, provides:

RECORD KEEPING REQUIREMENTS. After the end of the 6-year period beginning on the date on which the conservatorship or receivership is terminated by the Director, the Agency may destroy any records of such regulated entity which the Agency, in the discretion of the Agency, determines to be unnecessary … (emphasis added)

The language implies that the Director of the Agency (FHFA) has the power to terminate the conservatorship.

The second provision is not in HERA, but surprisingly, in the Amended and Restated Senior Preferred Stock Puchase Agreement at paragraph 5.3:

5.3. Conservatorship. Seller shall not (and Conservator, by its signature below, agrees that it shall not), without the prior written consent of Purchaser, terminate, seek termination of or permit to be terminated the conservatorship of Seller pursuant to Section 1367 of the FHE Act, other than in connection with a receivership pursuant to Section 1367 of the FHE Act.

Seller here is Fannie, acting through FHFA as Fannie's conservator. Purchaser is Treasury. Treasury clearly thought the FHFA could release Fannie and did not want the FHFA to terminate the conservatorship without Treasury consent. Still, it's interesting that HERA does not seem to have an explicit process for existing conservatorship, not counting converting the conservatorship to a receivership.

Fortunately, not every power of a conservator must be spelled out in a statute. As a matter of common law, the courts have historically found that conservators have the power to do those things reasonably required to act as a conservator. The power to enter a conservatorship of a necessity, absent a specific statute to the contrary, implies the power to exit the conservatorship under a reasonable standard. Here, the conservator may "take such action as may be: (i) necessary to put the regulated entity in a sound and solvent condition; and (ii) appropriate to carry on the business of the regulated entity and preserve and conserve the assets and property of the regulated entity". HERA, 122 Stat. 2737

It isn't going too much out on a limb to argue that eight years of positive cash flow and four years of profitable earnings are a "sound and solvent condition". (We will defer the issue of loan loss reserves for another time.) If so, and in the absence of any other mandatory process, the Director need only make findings to that effect supported by Fannie's financial statements and projections and set a date for the release. That does leave the current Fannie Board and management appointed by the FHFA in place but presumably at that point the hedge fund owners of preferred and common shares become very activist agitating for personnel and policy changes to increase shareholder value.

If FHFA has the authority to terminate the conservatorship, does the Trump administration still need to settle the various suits? Thankfully, yes. [Quick terminology note: References to "Trump" may not be to Trump personally but to various actors or agencies in his administration.]

In general terms, Treasury is named in the suits and is defended by the Department of Justice. Terminating the conservatorship will not address the complaints that the NWS was either a taking or a violation of law. Trump's administration will still need to defend the suits. If the suits are eventually losers, Trump will own the results when the suits are finally concluded years into his term. Trump does not want to own multi-hundred billion dollar judgments arising out of prior administrations; much better politically to "drain-the-swamp" by settling early and blaming those prior administrations. The same reasoning applies even if Treasury is using outside counsel: if the litigation is finalized under his administration after contesting it, Trump owns the result.

Trump's Settlement Authority and Options

Let's next address Trump's settlement authority and general options.

As president, Trump has authority over the Department of Justice and the Department of Treasury. Trump can order Justice to no longer defend the litigation, to stop filing pleadings, to withdraw pleadings already filed, to not file appeals and to withdraw appeals already filed. Trump can order Justice to no longer contest the withheld Treasury documents and to turn them over to the plaintiffs. Trump can order Justice to settle on terms Trump deems reasonable. Pretty cool, after years of scorched earth Justice litigation tactics.

Treasury is even more interesting. Trump can order Treasury, like Justice, turn over the withheld Treasury documents and to settle the suits. Even more interesting, Trump can order Treasury to waive or not enforce rights Treasury may have under the SPSPA. For example, Treasury has never collected the periodic commitment fee to which Treasury is entitled under the SPSPA §3.2. The fee has been waived each quarter. In that vein, Trump could order Treasury to not accept any FHFA Net Worth payments under the NWS, or payments of the 10% dividends under the SPSPA. Trump could order Treasury to not exercise or, better yet, return the warrants. There needs to be a justification for these actions, of course, and they would take place in the context of a settlement, but Treasury and Justice, at Trump's direction, have sweeping authority.

One thing Trump cannot do is violate the provisions of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2016 at §702, which provides:

LIMITATIONS ON SALE OF PREFERRED STOCK.-Notwithstanding any other provision of law or any provision of the Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement, until at least January 1, 2018, the Secretary may not sell, transfer, relinquish, liquidate, divest, or otherwise dispose of any outstanding shares of senior preferred stock acquired pursuant to the Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement, unless Congress has passed and the President has signed into law legislation that includes a specific instruction to the Secretary regarding the sale, transfer, relinquishment, liquidation, divestiture, or other disposition of the senior preferred stock so acquired.

Ok, so Treasury cannot "sell, transfer, relinquish, liquidate, divest, or otherwise dispose of" the senior preferred stock until January 1, 2018, without Congressional approval. Three thoughts: First, the new Congress can always revoke the provision by passing a new law. Second, there is no harm to having Treasury own $1B of senior preferred stock in Fannie given that it's non-voting. Third, if I'm plaintiff's counsel, I agree that Treasury can wait until January 1, 2018, (less than a year away) to return the senior preferred stock. The 10% interest ($100M) that would accrue over that year is only a rounding error, assuming Treasury does not waive the interest as part of a settlement. Bottom line, the provision is not a material obstacle to settlement.

The astute reader will notice that the other government defendant, FHFA, was not part of Trump's extensive list of authorities. That is because Trump has no power to compel FHFA to settle any suit. But be not distressed, this too, is not the challenge it might seem. (While reading the FHFA discussion about Trump's influence over the FHFA, bear in mind it applies with equal force to FHFA's decision to terminate the conservatorship.)

The FHFA is an independent agency, headed by a single director, appointed for a five year term, removable by the president only for cause. HERA, 122 Stat. 2662, §1312(2). The term of the current FHFA director, Mel Watt, expires January 6, 2019.

Some have speculated on the affect of PHH v. CFPB on FHFA. In PHH, the federal Appellate Court for the District of Colombia ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's (CFBP) executive structure, a single director removal only for cause, was unconstitutional. Helpfully, the decision actually referenced FHFA at page 33, indicating that FHFA's structure raised the same question as the CFPB. The court ruled that the fix was to make the head of the CFPB removable by the president at will. PHH at page 69. Does PHH apply to FHFA? It will, but only when the appeal to the Supreme Court is complete. Until then, PHH is not settled law and does not apply to FHFA.

That leaves us with Mel Watt as the Director of FHFA until January of 2019. Unless he's removed for cause. Judgment call: Is Mel Watt a man of deep integrity committed to the Obama GSE policy legacies and defending that legacy against all comers for the next two years at whatever cost or a political hack? Think that over while pondering the following.

The Trump administration will likely want to settle on the assumption that the NWS should be voided with the dividends repaying the draws or that there was fraud in the SPSPA. These settlement options all put money back to Fannie and help the entity the FHFA is supposed to "preserve and conserve." Difficult for Watt to object to money coming back to Fannie and hard to justify in the press.

Consider, too, what "cause" might look like.

First, if the withheld documents show FHFA fraud, then Watt abetted the fraud after becoming Director and continuing to defend the shareholder suits. Second, holding Fannie in conservatorship for four years after profitability in violation of HERA. Third, and most damning, read the Timothy Howard, the former CFO of Fannie, blog on Connecticut Avenue Securities (CAS). These were supposed to be risk transfer securities in which Fannie paid third parties to assume some part of the risk of loan defaults. Howard summarizes:

Fannie's CAS issues are a complete waste of money. On the loans Fannie covers with these securities, it's giving up close to a third of their guaranty fees in interest payments on risk-sharing tranches that will absorb at most 4 percent of their credit losses. That makes no sense from any perspective.

These were done during Watt's tenure. This seems to be "cause" for incompetence.

Back to your judgment of Mel Watt. His options will be to spend the last two years of his career defending FHFA's defense of the shareholder litigation after Trump releases the Treasury withheld documents, defending why Fannie can't be released from conservatorship and fighting being terminated for either aiding and abetting a fraud (if the Treasury withheld documents indicate this) or for simple incompetence or he can graciously discover the need to spend more time with his family.

This assumes that Trump's new friends on the staff at Treasury, who would like to be promoted under the new administration, are not aware of much more than this. FHFA will also look very silly trying to give Treasury dividends which Trump has instructed Treasury not to accept because more dividends only add to the damages and contributes to Trump owning the problem. My money is that Watt is a devoted family man.

The summary to be drawn about settlement authority is that Treasury and Justice report to Trump and will follow his policies. Trump does not directly control FHFA but can attempt to terminate the FHFA director, Mel Watt for cause, in addition to placing Watt in an untenable position by ordering Treasury and Justice to release the Treasury withheld documents and unilaterally settling with the plaintiffs. My judgment is that Watt will resign or bow to the inevitable. The next FHFA director, in my view in early 2017, will be a Trump appointee.

Litigation Overview

With Trump's general authority or influence established, let's turn next to some aspects of the pending litigation.

While there are over 20 separate suits filed challenging FHFA and Treasury over Fannie, we'll focus on the two most prominent: the suits consolidated in the Court of Federal Claims before Judge Sweeney (Fairholme) and the suits consolidated in the federal district court for the District of Colombia before Judge Lamberth, currently on appeal with the Federal Appellate Court for the DC, awaiting a decision following oral argument (Perry).

The Fairholme suit alleges that the NWS is a taking. The Perry suit alleges that the NWS was outside the authority of the agencies, a violation of the Administrative Procedures Act and void. The difference is critical to the analysis. If the government's actions were a taking, the government owes damages to the shareholders at the time of the taking measured by the value taken from the shareholders, not the value to the government. If the NWS is voided, the government owes damages to Fannie. Money returned to Fannie benefits all current shareholders, not the shareholders at the time the NWS was executed. A current shareholder who bought prior to the NWS and still owns shares is benefited by a successful resolution of either suit. A shareholder who purchased after the NWS is only benefited by money returned to Fannie. Hence, the theory under which a settlement is negotiated is critical to whether the damages go directly to individual shareholders or to Fannie the entity, which then benefits the current shareholders.

If there are 20+ suits, does Trump need a settlement with each one to effectively address privatizing Fannie? Not really. The main act complained of in the Fairholme and the Perry suits is the NWS. Once Treasury agrees to void or reverse the NWS in a binding agreement, or actually does reverse the NWS, the complaints will fairly rapidly fall to motions to dismiss for mootness (ie, the problem has been addressed, nothing left to sue over).

Appellate Court Decision Implications on Value

The general discussions of settlement in the blogosphere usually assume the NWS will be reversed by the DC Appellate Court. I agree with that thought, with the legal analysis set out in this Seeking Alpha article. After listening to the oral arguments before the DC Appellate Court, it still seems the Lamberth's dismissal is most likely to be reversed. But be careful what you wish for.

If the NWS is struck down as void, then the SPSPA is in full force. Remember that the SPSPA classified the payments from Fannie to Treasury as dividends on a liquidation preference. That would still leave Fannie with a $117.1B liquidation preference for which Fannie would have to pay as annual 10% dividend of $11.7B, more than Fannie's annually earnings in each of the last two years. As a result, the shareholders also need a ruling that Fannie's payments in excess of the 10% dividend can be applied to reducing the liquidation preference.

Assuming that happens, check out page 7 of Fannie's 3Q Press Release which sets out the annual draws and dividend payments with a projection which includes 4Q 2016. With the SPSPA in full force, Fannie owes a 10% annual dividend payable quarterly to Treasury. Do the math on an annual basis and my numbers indicate Fannie still owes Treasury just north of $30B. Now the right way to do the calculation is to match quarterly draws with quarterly dividend payments. That should reduce the $30B number, maybe near zero, but certainly not by enough to create an immediate windfall.

On the other hand, it isn't all bad. Use the annual Fannie contribution to Treasury under the NWS as a proxy for earnings, average the last two years, and Fannie earned $10B a year. Assume the G-fee stays the same, the prior reserve of $40B is re-instated and the demand for mortgages isn't materially different near term. That means Fannie can be free and clear of Treasury with a reasonable reserve in only seven or eight years. Take $10B in annual earnings, subtract $1.2B in junior preferred dividends, apply a 10 multiple, and divide by the fully diluted 5.7B shares (which includes Treasury warrants) and Fannie has a $15/share value. Be more aggressive, use a 14 multiple and the common value goes to $22/share.

Thought experiment: Would a reasonable investor be willing to buy a share of Fannie common today ($3.89/share) with a reasonable possibility the value will grow to $15 in eight years? Would a reasonable investor be willing a buy a share of Fannie preferred (FNMFM at $12.50) with the reasonable possibility of value growing to par ($50) plus a 5% dividend the reserves are replenished in eight years? Both are reasonable trades. The common is looking at possible 386% increase while the preferred is looking at a 400% increase, plus a $5 annual dividend on a $12.5 cost basis which equals a 40% annual dividend.

On that analysis, the preferred looks a better deal, even more when you add in the preferred status and the unknown risk of dilution to the common with different reserve scenario speculations.

Trump Administration Settlement Implications on Value

The top line about any Trump administration settlement is that the settlement can easily assume that the NWS is void for the same reasons outlined in all the briefs. If so, the values are the same as set out above.

But wait, there's more.

Review this provision from SPSPA §6.7:

Effect of Order; Injunction; Decree. If any order, injunction or decree is issued by any court of competent jurisdiction that vacates, modifies, amends, conditions, enjoins, stays or otherwise affects the appointment of Conservator as conservator of Seller or otherwise curtails Conservator's powers as such conservator (except in each case any order converting the conservatorship to a receivership under Section 1367(a) of the FHE Act), Purchaser may by written notice to Conservator and Seller declare this Agreement null and void, whereupon all transfers hereunder (including the issuance of the Senior Preferred Stock and the Warrant and any funding of the Commitment) shall be rescinded and unwound and all obligations of the parties (other than to effectuate such rescission and unwind) shall immediately and automatically terminate. (emphasis added)

Translation: If the DC Appellate Court reverses the District Court and renders an opinion that "curtails Conservator's powers as such conservator" Treasury has the right to declare the entire SPSPA void. Arguably, a decision which says FHFA can't enter into a NWS is a curtailment of FHFA's powers. If the Trump administration takes that view, then the Treasury, at the direction of the White House, has the right to cause the senior preferred stock and the warrants to be "rescinded and unwound and all obligations of the parties (other than to effectuate such rescission and unwind) shall immediately and automatically terminate." Who would challenge such a Treasury determination? Not the Conservator. Not anyone who believes in the rule of law.

Read that paragraph again, slowly, then come back here when your heart stops racing. If that scenario plays out, and depending on what the DC Appellate Court actually says, and I don't see how it does not rule that FHFA has less power than FHFA thought, then the senior preferred stock is voided, the warrants are voided and all money paid to Treasury returned to Fannie. Now redo the value calculation.

First, return all dividends to Fannie: $154.4B, minus the draws of $117.1 equals $37.3B. Just about the level of the pre-crisis reserve. Add a year of income to booster the reserve. Now in only a year or two's time, take the common per share value range of $15 to $22 and multiple by five to reflect the voiding of the warrants to get a common value range of $75 to $110.

Reexamine the preferred v. common choice. The time frame for both gets moved up to within a year or two. The preferred still go to par, a mere 400% increase, plus the $5 annual dividend for a 40% annual dividend yield. Nothing to be ashamed of. In the same time frame, however, the common go from $3.89 to a range of $75 to $110, or 1,928% to 2,828% increase. That's one reason I own the common.

If you believe the 11,000 pages of withheld documents reflect that the SPSPA was a backdoor bailout of the TBTF banks at Fannie's expense, then the draws to make up the losses caused by FHFA requiring Fannie to buy MSB at par, then mark-to-market on Fannie's book all become damages. See the prior Seeking Alpha article examining FHFA's privilege log and speculating on that issue. Remember that Treasury has four times the withheld documents as FHFA.

Once Trump becomes aware of the contents of the withheld documents, assuming they reflect the bailout intention, and once Trump is informed Justice and Treasury will lose the argument to keep the documents privileged, he will have to settle on the basis that the entire FHFA was a fraud.

Now rerun the calculation. Instead of $37.3B returning to Fannie, the number goes to $154.4B (dividends) + $117.1B (draws) = $271B. Subtract a reasonable reserve. (Tim Howard, the former Fannie CEO has argued for $60B, (2% of $3T) here, so use that.) $271B - $60B = $211.5B . Divide by the outstanding Fannie shares after the warrants are voided, roughly 1.2B shares, to get $176.3 per share. Add to that the $75 to $110 per share common value above on a going concern basis to get a range of $251 to $286 per share.

Now this is after all, in the context of a settlement discussion, so the plaintiffs will not get the upper range number, but keep in mind Trump's incentives to settle. Seeking insight on Trump, I watched his press conference on January 11, 2017. It was gratifying and reassuring to hear him discuss the Affordable Care Act saying the Democrats own it, but that his administration will own it if he waits to address it in 2018, after it collapses. To avoid owning it, he will address it promptly. The same reasoning applies to settling the Fannie litigation. As discussed in a prior article, time works against the Trump administration and he will move quickly to settle in my view.

I think the DC Appellate Court will rule that FHFA did not have the power to enter into the NWS and/or that the withheld documents will indicate the SPSPA was done solely to benefit the TBTF banks and that Trump, advised that the plaintiffs will get the withheld documents, will settle on that basis and blame the prior administrations.

That's really why I'm glad I sold the preferred and bought the common.

As always, I'm a retail investor uninterested in a social media presence or selling an investment newsletter. If an investment seems too-good-to-be-true, it is. My biggest concern is that the only people reading these articles are those who already believe Fannie is a once in a century opportunity and so the positive comments, while very much appreciated, are just an echo chamber. Thoughtful disconfirming perspective is very much appreciated.

