3M Is A Second Rate Industrial Trading For A Premium Price

I've been bearish on 3M (NYSE:MMM) for a long time because this company continues to struggle, lower its own EPS estimates time and again and really lack a strategy for fixing its growth problems in general. The stock continues to be very expensive despite the fact that it has rallied rather less than just about everything else since the election. 3M's terrible Q3 report led me to say that estimates for 2017 were too high and what has management done since that time? It lowered estimates. And yet, the stock is going for 20.6 times forward earnings heading into the Q4 report, a condition I simply cannot understand. Goldman has the right idea and heading into the Q4 report due out in a week, MMM looks like a short here.

Analysts are looking for 50bps of sales growth for Q4 and while that is basically nothing (literally), I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest to see 3M miss it. This company's ability to disappoint and miss even the easiest of targets is virtually unsurpassed in the mega cap space and this is a big reason why I have no faith in 3M's ability to grow into its valuation. 3M will likely see a very small amount of growth from acquisitions but organic growth is likely to be negative once again. That has been a problem for 3M for the whole of 2016 and there is no reason why that would have changed. Also, importantly, Q3 saw a 50bps tailwind from forex translation, something I'm not sure the post-election dollar rally would have allowed for Q4. Perhaps the impact was too late in the quarter for Q4 but forex will likely be the determining factor that pushes 3M's revenue growth over zero. Going into 2017, the dollar's strength certainly isn't good for 3M but the impact for Q4 may just be muted enough for it to squeak out a diminutive level of growth.

Operating margins were 24.7% in Q3 (!), something that I admire greatly. For all its struggles with revenue, 3M has truly been a model to mega cap industrials in terms of squeezing every drop of profit from each dollar of revenue. What 3M has been able to accomplish with respect to operating margins at a time when its sales growth has been virtually nonexistent is staggering. I expect we'll see 24% or 25% operating margins in Q4 and that 3M will guide for strong margins again in 2017. As much as I know 3M is going to continue to disappoint with respect to revenue, I have all the faith in the world that its margins will continue to chug higher. That's one of the highest compliments that can be paid a company and 3M deserves it. The only problem is that it is already so good that the magnitude of growth it can achieve from here is minimal. After all, 100bps of operating margin growth on 25% is much less of a tailwind than the same level of growth on 10%. Combined with its weak sales growth, the landscape looks pretty bleak for profit growth.

The prospect of our newly-elected president lowering taxes could be good for 3M (and everyone else) so there is a potential tailwind there. But higher capex isn't going to help a great deal as a very small percentage of 3M's revenue is derived from others' capex spending. Thus, the upside in 2017 and beyond is relatively smaller on that front than some other industrial names to be sure. It shouldn't be discounted, but it also isn't going to provide explosive growth by any means.

Estimates for 2017 have come down even more since I last visited 3M and we are now down to 1% sales growth and 6% EPS growth. Those numbers sound achievable but to be honest, I'm not so sure and I don't think Q4 is going to help. Keep in mind the dollar is very strong so forex is going to be a problem. Also, management forecast 1% to 3% organic sales growth and while net acquisitions will probably help a bit, forex is a big wild card. And the prospect of 6% EPS growth means margin growth is already built into estimates and that's a problem. 3M doesn't have other levers to pull and that's why those estimates look high. Perhaps management will say something tremendously bullish in the Q4 report but I'm not exactly holding my breath for that.

3M is still very expensive right now and I also think it is telling it couldn't break out to new relative highs off of the election rally. Just about everything has rallied hard since early November but 3M just hasn't. There's good cause for the weak action and I don't think Q4 is going to change that. I'm still short 3M because it has a lot of problems with growth and the stock is even more expensive than it was.

