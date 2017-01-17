Oil Futures Prices Continue Up - Where To Invest Now

Based on an analytical comparison of this rally to the last two rallies in 2016, the signs are much stronger that the market is building strength to break through $60.

The oil futures curve over the past year and a half, dating from August 2015 to the middle of January 2017, has undergone a radical downward collapse and recovery.

In August 2015 the current February 2017 contract level was priced at just over $52 per barrel. By mid-January 2016, the contract dipped below $36 per barrel. Today the contract is trading at just over $52 per barrel again leading up to expiration.

The current upward shift in the oil market appears to be fundamentally strong, as futures contract price levels have strengthened across the entire contract spectrum, with nearer term dated contracts faring slightly better compared to August of 2015. However, the August 2015 price levels currently continue to be the ceiling that the market is testing as each front month contract expiration period approaches.

With the August 2015 ceiling trading pattern seemingly in place, the question is will the market breakout to above $60 per barrel prior to 2019 which the pattern suggests? My opinion is that the pattern is about to break down, with the nearer term contracts breaking significantly above the August 2015 levels.

Recent Oil Futures Contract Moves Reflect Supply Tightening Approaching

Since Trump was elected US President in November, the oil market has firmed, and the futures market changes since just prior to the election reflect the shifting tide in the market. The first move in the market post-election was a shift upward across the board, with longer dated contracts actually doing better than short-term contracts. This market move was a signal that traders believed the market, most likely due to expected changes in economic policies under Trump, would cause the price of oil to move higher faster than under the Obama administration.

After the initial market reaction to the election, a second wave of news hit the market as OPEC finally agreed to 1.2M bbl/day production cuts across its members for 6 months. The red line in the graph below shows how the market reacted to the OPEC announcement. The OPEC cut announcement was followed by a December 10th announcement of 0.56M bbl/day in production cuts around the world from 11 Non-OPEC countries, including Russia and Mexico. The orange line in the graph reflects the market reaction to the Non-OPEC country production announcement.

Although there are still news reports skeptical of whether this agreement will be adhered to by all the countries involved, particularly since cheating on quotas is not unusual behavior for the OPEC cartel, at least as of the first month of 2017, Saudi Arabia has followed through on its promised production cuts. The Saudis remain the low cost swing supplier in the market, and actual Saudi actions in January have caused the market to move even higher and flatten (See blue line in the graph).

Futures Moves Signal an Oil Price Spike by summer of '17?

The surge higher in futures prices, particularly on the front end of the curve since December reflects that the oil market worldwide is finally clearing away excess inventory in the wake of over production over recent years. With the production cuts agreed to by numerous countries worldwide, the re-balancing of the market will continue through the winter and spring of 2017. The real question facing the market now is will the capital investment cut-backs that started in the fall of 2015 and continued throughout 2016 now begin to show up in the supply figures worldwide? My expectation in articles I have published over the past year has been that it would begin about 18 months to 2 years after the major collapse in prices took hold, which was August of 2015.

Currently, the futures curve is virtually flat from August of 2017 through the end of 2021. I can't find many investors who actually believe that oil prices will remain in this narrow range over the next five years. The market is getting much tighter currently, and the most likely scenario for oil prices would be a spike up in futures prices in the one to two-year time horizon to encourage a return of exploration and production. There is more uncertainty in my opinion on whether the longer end of the curve will push above $60 per barrel. Until the actual data on US exploration appetite in the $50-60 oil price range are more firmly understood, or there is a significant weakening in the US dollar, the market in my analysis should remain anchored in the current range on the long-end of the curve. The overhang of what the US Shale oil producers "might" do as prices move higher will weigh on the market's long-term outlook, in my opinion, until more data on company plans as a result of the recent market changes becomes available.

Where is the Energy Sector Value Now?

With the signs of recovery in the oil market signaled by the futures market and clear production cuts being demonstrated by Saudi Arabia, the temptation for investors may be to pile into the oil patch to take advantage of the changing market. For those tempted to chase shale oil investments, my recommendation is to do your homework. Based on my survey of several well-known shale E&P companies, PXD, CLR, WLL, CXO, RRC, OAS, the sector as a whole shows stock price levels have surged well past reasonable valuations for this stage of the recovery. In fact, I would rate the valuations of Pioneer, Continental and Concho Resources conviction sell at their current stock prices.

Investors who read this article should do their own in-depth research to form your own valuation opinion. But in my assessment process, even though I am bullish on the future price of oil, the current prices for many of the shale company stocks show irrational pricing in my opinion. I have constructed the above table in support of my bias against investing in this sector presently. For example, Continental Resources currently has a stock price over $50 share, which is a pull-back from its all-time high of $60 logged at year-end 2016. In an attempt to rationalize the amazing run-up in the stock price of CLR and other similar companies recently, I looked back to see what the stock was trading at in August of 2015 when the 5-year forward price curve for oil was trading at virtually the same average price level of $57.16 that it is today. On August 7, 2015, the stock traded at $32.82; it subsequently fell to $17.46 on February 19, 2016. At over $50 per share, CLR is now trading at levels comparable to when the oil market was over $100 per barrel in 2014. The odds of this happening in the intermediate future are currently very low.

What about an improved earnings outlook and lower break-even point for the companies like CLR, shouldn't that account for a substantial move in the stock value?

Currently, I do find some improvement in most companies, but the evidence is pointing toward more hype than fact. For instance, in the latest financial results (Q3'16), CLR showed a loss of -$0.30 per share on revenue of $510M. During the quarter the market price of oil averaged $46.42. In September of 2016 CLR recorded a loss of only -$0.22 per share on $636M in revenue. The price of oil in Q3'15 was actually slightly lower at $44.86. In the past year CLR cut back substantially on capital spending out of necessity to shore up operating costs; however, volume production losses have negated the expense reduction impact. If oil prices continue to improve, the company would benefit if somehow it could maintain production without increasing its spending level. However, the shale business model does not work this way; shale E&P companies must continually spend capital to keep their production level from falling off a cliff.

The net-net from my analysis is that these companies are highly unlikely to provide profit levels commensurate with their current high flying stock price levels because they have low or negative cash flow when you consider the investment required to maintain production. The only savior for an investor at these stock prices would be a substantial increase in oil prices back above $100 per barrel within the next year.

In the list of companies I surveyed in the analysis, Range Resources is actually the only one in my opinion that has fundamental improvements and a stock price which may justify a hold or possible purchase at this time. Whiting is a play to watch if prices do spike as momentum traders will likely be attracted to the underlying operating leverage in the company business model, and the fact that the shares remain depressed relative to the overall drop it has experienced when oil was above $60 per barrel. The remaining 4 stocks I would not buy and would sell at current prices if I owned the stock.

How about the Major Integrated Oil Companies?

Similar to my analysis of the shale sector, I also looked at the major oil companies - XOM RDS.A BP COP OXY MRO - for potential signs of under or over valuation. In doing the analysis I compared the stock price and fundamentals of EPS and revenue during Q3'15 and most recent reported quarter to compare relative valuations. The results of the analysis are contained in the table below.

The one observation I have about current valuations of these companies is that with the exception of Exxon, the current share price levels as of January 12, 2017, are all reasonably close to the level recorded on August 7, 2015. This outcome is much more rational from a valuation standpoint, in my opinion, as the overall energy pricing future expectations then versus now are currently very similar.

The fundamentals of many of the companies also show improvement in operating cost structures which have translated to an EPS increase (or at least lower losses) in all five companies except XOM. Additionally companies like British Petroleum and Royal Dutch Shell have increased their revenue stream even as market prices moved slightly lower on a comparative basis; on the other hand, Occidental and Conoco have experienced production declines, but improved earnings on lower production.

In general, and in this survey appear better opportunistic plays in my opinion if further upside in the price of oil and gas materializes. Exxon, on the other hand, although clearly the low cost leader capable of maintaining positive earnings through the worst of downturns, is now relatively overpriced and is unlikely to perform as well if oil prices continue higher.

Bottom Line - Energy Value not Momentum Plays Currently Likely to Outperform

The energy market continues to rebound from a pricing standpoint and the Trump economic and trade policies calling for a weaker dollar are likely to push the price of oil even higher over the next five years. The wildcard which would keep oil prices lower for longer will be the US shale industry production plans given lower regulations.

Year-end earnings will be released within the next 30 days for many of these companies and continued EPS improvements should be expected. The average price for crude oil delivered during the quarter was over $50 a barrel, an 8% improvement over Q3 of 2016. Natural gas prices have also firmed up which will lend support to company bottom lines.

Energy company stock prices as a whole (NYSEARCA:XLE) tend to reflect a much more aggressive view than the oil futures market on how high oil and gas prices will increase over the next five years. Where the actual prices will fall through time no one knows for sure; however, in my opinion, the odds are better for achieving higher relative returns in the sector right now by investing in the larger value stocks that have lagged the market since August 2015.

Daniel Moore is the author of the book Theory of Financial Relativity: Unlocking Market Mysteries that will Make You a Better Investor. All opinions and analyses shared in this article are expressly his own, and intended for information purposes only and not advice to buy or sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.