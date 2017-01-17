Dale's 2016 Dividend Growth Portfolio Review And Outlook

2016 was another great year the balanced portfolios that I manage for my wife and myself, even though the Canadian markets experienced a brief and modest bear market that had moved into the beginning of 2016. Here's a two year chart to December 29, 2016 for the Canadian market, the TSX Composite according to yahoo finance.

Please note all year end dates are to December 29th, 2016, as I had to submit my article to my compliance director, and she was not available next week. I am one trading day short for calendar year 2016, and yes, December 30th was marginally a down day for US and Canadian markets. As you can see by the publishing date, it took many days to get this article read and approved.

The Canadian markets then went on to have a spectacular year, even outperforming the US market (NYSEARCA:VOO). Here's a 1 year chart to December 29, comparing the TSX composite to that S&P 500 benchmark.

For the first time in several years, the Canadian stock market index outperformed the US stock market index. It was a good year to invest in Canada, an even better year if an investor was able to grab some of the lower prices that were available in first quarter of 2016. Of course the 'dollar cost averager' would have been buying through that dip. The dollar cost averager can and will typically make repurchases at the bottom of the markets. Lower prices are good as we know for the equity income investor and for those who invest for total return. I had some portfolio income available at the beginning of the year and I also made some very modest RSP contributions into my personal retirement account to top up that portfolio income. I made some nice purchases at the beginning of the year. You can see those detailed in this article, Bring On Those Lower Prices Says The Dividend Income Investor In Me.

Here are the returns for my personal RSP (Retirement Savings Plan) from January 1, 2016 to December 29th, 2016, according to TD Waterhouse. The purple line is my account, the blue line is the TSX composite benchmark, and the red line is the S&P 500 benchmark in Canadian dollars. Below we see the time weighted rate of return. My personal rate of return for the period was 12.70% according to TD Waterhouse.

My RSP account holds the Canadian Wide Moat 7. These are 7 Canadian companies that I overweight from the Vanguard Canadian High Yield Fund that I hold. The wide moat 7 has had a great year outperforming the TXS composite and that underlying high yield index ETF (VDY on the TSX).

The portfolio outperformed my wife's two RSP accounts due to the simple fact that it has a greater concentration to Canadian Equities. The above portfolio currently sits at 23% US equities, 39.7% Canadian equities and 37.3% Canadian bonds. I will look to add to the US dividend growth companies in 2017.

Now onto my wife's two RSP accounts. Here's my wife's personal RSP account returns for 2016, to December 29, 2016. This account is currently at 43.2% US equities, 16.8% Canadian equities, and 40.3% Canadian bonds. The benchmarks remain the same as per my first portfolio report.

And here are the returns for her Spousal RSP account. This account is currently 30.9% US equities, 35.2% Canadian equities and 33.9% Canadian bonds. The benchmarks remain the same as per my first portfolio report.

It was a good year for the portfolios considering that my bond component, a 1-5 year corporate bond ladder (ticker CBO on the TSX) continues to deliver less income accompanied by continued price declines. Great combination, eh? The bond selection is designed to provide more stability (over a broad based bond fund) and offers the potential for even greater total returns should we enter a rising rate environment. It was selected to protect against (and potentially profit from) that rising rate environment, an event that we have not seen yet to any meaningful degree. The reasons for holding that bond ETF remain the same. You can read more on that issue in this article, here. In that article you'll also see the RSP portfolio breakdowns by individual holdings.

My only major consideration moving forward into 2017 is the stock to bond allocation of the portfolios; the price risk levels. Over the last 3-4 years the portfolios have moved from a low-medium risk level up to a medium risk level. I will likely do some rebalancing from stocks to bond component once the bond allocation moves below 30%. As you many know Benjamin Graham had suggested that most investors remain within a band of 25% to 75% bonds. The RSP portfolios now present considerable total return potential, but they carry that greater portfolio value decline risk. I must remember to not be complacent or too comfortable. The portfolios are first constructed for capital preservation with modest growth. Job 1 for the portfolio is to perform well through a major market correction. That correction may come in the next year, within the next 3 or 5 years, or perhaps we don't see a major correction for quite some time. No one knows the answer to that question, but we should always be prepared for that catastrophic event. A long bull market can make investors feel comfortable, we can forget that markets don't always go up.

As my French speaking countrymen (and women) embrace as their Provincial motto ... "Je me souvien".

I remember.

Happy New Year, and thanks for reading. This is a great time of year to consider - are you investing within your risk tolerance level? Do you have a financial and investment plan? Are you following your investment plan? Is your investment plan working as designed?

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW, BNS, TD, RY, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.