Impax Laboratories Stock To Rise On New Catalyst

The controversy over Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) raising the price of EpiPens to over $600 for a 2-pack created a need for lower-cost epinephrine injectors. Many of those who are susceptible to anaphylactic emergencies tend to keep a few injectors around because you never know when an emergency will occur or how much epinephrine you'll need to relieve the symptoms. Twenty-five percent of those with food allergies require a second dose of epinephrine. Therefore, doctors will recommend those with severe food allergies to carry 2 injectors. Those who have children with the condition are likely to keep more. For example, in many cases, a student will have to keep one or two EpiPens with their teacher and another one or two with the school nurse while keeping one or more at home.

Any unused medicine eventually expires, so there is an ongoing need to purchase epinephrine injectors even if they are not used. This high cost has consumers looking for less expensive alternatives. Recently, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announced that they will sell a generic version of Amedra Pharmaceuticals' Adrenaclick epinephrine injector pen for only $109.99 for a 2-pack. Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) is set to benefit as the company produces the generic version of Adrenaclick.

I think CVS Health's decision to sell a lower cost epinephrine injector will have a ripple effect with other pharmacies following suit to remain competitive. CVS has over 9,600 pharmacy locations, which will act as a large distribution system for Impax Laboratories' generic epinephrine injector pen. This large retail distribution system will bring more awareness for the generic product, thus boosting Impax's revenue.



Adrenaclick can cost $600 without any discounts, so generics are likely to be demanded from consumers. I've seen generic Adrenaclick sell for as low as $142 for a 2-pack after discounts before the CVS deal was announced. However, that is still 29% more expensive than the generic version that Impax produces and CVS plans to sell for about $110. Buying the lower cost generic can have a significant impact on consumers, especially since many of them purchase multiple packs. This is likely to boost sales for Impax.

Improving Fundamentals

Impax Labs is expected to turn a profit in 2017 after experiencing a loss in 2016. The company achieved a revenue increase of 112% in Q3 for its epinephrine auto-injector and oxymorphone. This was a result of marketing and operational strategies. Note that this achievement was made before the CVS announcement of offering the lower-cost auto-injector.

The 2016 loss that Impax suffered is a result of impairment charges in Q3 from the Teva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TEVA) deal and from a recording of reserves for estimated receivables due from Turig Pharmaceuticals in Q1. Impax is making improvements for sustainable increases in revenue and earnings going forward.

Impax does face challenges with increasing competition in the industry. Increasing competition led to a 35% decrease in generic pricing. This led to a 49% sales decline for generic versions of Adderall XR and Skelaxin for the first nine months of 2016. To combat this, Impax is looking to increase share growth of existing products, to maximize new product launches, and to invest in future R&D opportunities. The company seeks to lower costs by optimizing its supply chain. The 112% sales increase for epinephrine auto-injectors and oxymorphone is a good example of what Impax is achieving by focusing on increasing share growth.

Impax is using a marketing campaign stating "The GO-TO-CHOICE" for the epinephrine auto-injector. This is targeting consumers through the media and websites while targeting doctors and pharmacies. This marketing campaign and the promotion of the lower cost generic auto-injectors from CVS are likely to boost sales. So far, Impax is exceeding its goal of 1% share growth per quarter for this product. Therefore, sales are likely to be even more robust with CVS promoting and selling the product at a much lower price than the non-generic versions.



Low Relative Valuation

The stock's significant drop over the past two years has Impax undervalued in relation to its industry. Impax is now trading at 12.7X expected 2017 EPS. The major drug manufacturing industry is trading 16% higher with a forward PE of 14.7. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH), a company with a similar market-cap, is trading with a valuation that is 4.5X higher with a forward PE of 57. Impax also has a low forward EV/EBITDA of only 5.3 as compared to Amphastar's ratio of 17.6.

Conclusion

Although Impax does face headwinds with competitive pricing pressure for its generic versions of Adderall XR and Skelaxin, the stock is likely to turn around on the positive news surrounding their generic version of Adrenaclick. Impax is likely to get a strong sales boost from CVS Health's decision to sell the auto-injector for $110 (much less than the brand name epinephrine auto-injectors). Impax is also likely to get a sales boost from its own marketing efforts. With the valuation at attractive levels, I think the stock can easily outperform the market over the next year.

