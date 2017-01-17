Jan. 22 Could Be Crucial For Oil Prices

Oil prices increased on Tuesday after OPEC's undisputed leader-Saudi Arabia stated that it will stick to its commitment on production cuts. Oil prices rose by more than 1% on Tuesday, with the WTI and Brent trading at $53 and $56.35 respectively at the time of writing this article. According to a latest report, Saudi Arabia's oil minister Khalid Al Falih said that markets would be rebalanced by the end of the first half of 2017 and any extension of the OPEC-non OPEC oil deal (beyond six months) will not be required.

"We don't think it's necessary, given the level of compliance we have seen and given the expectations of demand. The re-balancing which started slowly in 2016 will have its full impact by the first half. Of course, there are many variables that can come into play between now and June, and at that time we will be able to reassess", said the Saudi oil minister. This bullish comment made by Khalid Al Falih can have a considerable impact on oil prices in near future.

OPEC committee meeting on Jan. 22 can bring out new information

In Vienna, on Jan. 22, Kuwait is going to lead an OPEC committee that will monitor the cartel's compliance on production cuts. During this meeting, OPEC and other major non-OPEC producers will analyze the compliance levels of every member (involved in the deal) and take necessary action. In my opinion, this meeting will be crucial as it will happen after OPEC releases its Monthly Oil Market Report on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The markets will get to know how much OPEC produced in December 2016 and where they stand now. So far, we know that Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Algeria are sticking to their commitment on production cuts. Even Russia (which has committed to gradually reduce its output by around 300,000 barrels per day) is sticking to its commitment of reducing its oil production from January 2017.

On the other hand, Iraq and Venezuela seem to be shaky as far as their production cuts are concerned. Even Nigeria and Libya may increase their oil production in the first six months of 2017. This means that OPEC may not be able to fully stick to its commitment on production cuts and its Jan. 22 meeting could be critical- not only for the cartel and but also for oil prices. It can be seen that Saudi Arabia's oil minister still remains confident about the success of the oil deal.

"All players have indicated their willingness to extend, if necessary. Based on my judgment today, I think it's unlikely that we will need to continue (beyond six months). Demand is going to pick up in the summer, and we want to make sure the markets continue to be supplied well. We don't want to create a shortage or a squeeze, so the extension will only happen if there's a need, and if there's a need, we will do it," said the Saudi oil minister.

Takeaway for investors

I agree with Saudi Arabia's oil minister when he says that demand will go up during summers. Investors must note that demand for oil will increase in the U.S during the driving season. Even demand for oil in the Middle East will increase during summers. Besides this, there is India and China where future oil demand outlook looks strong. Now, the question is whether OPEC will really decide to extend its oil deal beyond six months. In my opinion, the markets will get a clear picture on Jan. 22 when more details regarding production cuts come out. Until then, prices will keep swinging based on market sentiments. Investors must take note of this.

