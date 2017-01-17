Arrow Electronics: Finding Value In Technology

Most investors would like some exposure to the technology sector, but it is often tough to pull the trigger on the high-flying large cap names in the industry like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). That reticence isn't surprising given most investors' penchant for value - cheap multiples and stable growth - and that combination is often hard to come by.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) won't knock your socks off with dizzying growth, but it is still exposed to all of the same tailwinds that pundits cite within technology: Internet of Things, the cloud, big data. In fact, all of these trends are a leading contributor to the consolidation occurring within electronics distribution; consolidation Arrow Electronics has been taking part in for years. While it is easy to paint Arrow Electronics as just another long-running roll-up play, the company's consistent above average margin profile points to something more. Long-expected contractions in margins for Arrow, given that electronics continue to rapidly shift towards commoditization, simply have not materialized. This is a testament to the company's inventory and logistics management, as well as its service offerings, such as higher margin customizable products, electronics life cycle forecasting, consultancy, etc. Strong execution on these services are a primary reason why the company earns higher margins than distribution peers, including within electronics (e.g., versus Avnet (NYSE:AVT), its largest competitor).

In fact, Avnet has begun to capitulate. Following the abrupt exit of prior Avnet CEO Rick Hamada in July after a guidance cut, the company decided to sell its Technology Solutions group to Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) for ~$2,600M in total consideration. This shifts Avnet's focus to the Americas, primarily data centers, while building Tech Data's presence in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Arrow Electronics views this transaction as business as usual, and the official policy is that it will continue to focus on protecting its margins rather than competing for market share. Expect the same from Tech Data; a price war is in no one's best interest given the razor thin margins in the business, and Tech Data is likely to focus on cutting costs and driving efficiencies rather than playing games with pricing. While Arrow Electronics management is agnostic to the implications of the deal, I believe this could be beneficial for Arrow Electronics, given company buyers are not likely fond of change. Given Arrow Electronics' already deep relationships with most value-added distributors and service providers, the company may be able to win share without significant work from its side just by proxy. This could help drive adjusted operating margins up towards the company's stated 5% target. You can see the historical trends below (excludes restructuring and integration charges):

While 124 bps of expansion from already record Q3 levels seems inconsequential, for Arrow Electronics this would increase adjusted operating income by $73M, or a 32% increase. The company has been incrementally improving its earnings, driving small improvements in selling, general and administrative costs, along with benefits from a higher percentage of services revenue (generally higher margin). This has been counteracted to some extent by continued growth in Asia-Pacific, which has incrementally lower margin to the Americas. How will Arrrow Electronics get to that 5% target? Largely the same as it has to get to where it is today: higher services mix, continued roll-up mix towards higher margin electronics, margin improvement in Asia-Pacific, and further improvement on inventory logistics.

Inventory Management

With any company focused on acting primarily as a middleman between manufacturer and customer, particularly in electronics where goods can decline in value as technology inevitably drifts towards obsolescence, it is worth paying particularly close to inventory trends. At the end of Q3 2016, Arrow Electronics held $2,605M in inventory, which seems large at first glance. However, given the company generates more than ten times that in sales annually, inventory turnover is particularly high; certainly higher than most peers, and across most industries. In fact, inventory turn is in line with logistics leaders like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), and well ahead of peers like Avnet.

Quality of inventory matters as well, especially around inventory write-downs. Unlike most in this space, Arrow Electronics specifically calls out the details of its contracts within its presentations and SEC filings. Historically, 55-60% of consolidated inventory is protected from write-downs due to technological change or manufacturer price reductions. These provisions are explicitly built into the distribution agreement. Similarly, a similar percentage of inventory is covered if a manufacturer decides to terminate a distribution relationship with the company, requiring the manufacturer to repurchase the total amount of its products currently being carried within inventory. While not perfect, these agreements do protect Arrow Electronics from suffering outsized losses.

Asia-Pacific Emphasis

Asia-Pacific component sales increased 16% y/y in Q3 and was likely a large contributor to why Arrow Electronics beat consensus earnings last quarter:

*Arrow Electronics, Q3 2016 Presentation

This remains a key source of growth for the company, especially since it has little in the way of Asia-Pacific operations within its Enterprise Computing segment. The market here is massive and growing, particularly given the vast array of electronic assembly operations in place within Asia that require semiconductor products (40% of consolidated Arrow Electronics sales relate to semiconductor products and services). This will be a focus area for Arrow Electronics going forward, and investors should expect an acquisition akin to the 2013 purchase of ComputerLinks, which expanded the company's enterprise computing footprint globally - except for within Asia-Pacific. This is the missing puzzle piece, and Arrow Electronics is missing some of the benefits of scale in Asia-Pacific from a cross-selling perspective between Components and Enterprise Computing that other geographies enjoy. At this point, its just a matter of finding the right puzzle piece. After Q4 closes, the company will have more than $500M in cash, and net debt/EBITDA will stand at roughly 2x. Arrow Electronics would have no trouble finding willing lenders to fund medium-sized acquisition ($250-750M) that would expand its presence in these markets, and such a move would likely improve consolidated margins.

Further Importance of Q4 Earnings

Management has guided to between $1.92-2.08/share in non-GAAP earnings in Q4, which, as you can tell below, is historically the strongest period for earnings as customers procure to fill out their year-end budgets:

Sell-side consensus is (surprise) at the mid-point of company guidance, or $2.00/share. There is a firm likelihood of a beat here, particularly since earnings would only be up 3% y/y at that mid-point. If the company executes here, this could be a big shift in momentum for the company, sending shares higher. Management mentioned booked to bill of 1.04 in Q3, which points to healthy demand heading into year-end close. Paramveer Singh of Merrill zeroed in on this on the conference call:

Great. Thank you. So, just wanted to talk about your components guidance to begin with. Your book-to-bill is pretty strong at 1.04. The last few years, actually since 2010, your book-to-bill for the September quarter has been 1 or below 1. So, why wouldn't you guide that up a little bit? Even though, your typical seasonality is down 1, considering book-to-bill is that strong.

Management played coy in its response, but I think all factors considered, there are valid reasons to believe the company could move measurably higher, despite Arrow Electronics trading at all-time highs. While the company has had momentum recently, that move could be a drop in the bucket given how cheap the company continues to trade: 7.5% free cash flow yield on a trailing twelve-month basis. Distributors like Arrow Electronics always trade cheaper than the rest of the market, but even that multiple is a little too cheap compared to the peer group and is relatively cheap even for Arrow on a historical basis.

If Q4 is strong, free cash flow could come in close to $550M for fiscal 2016. Given the current market cap of $6,610M, that would imply an 8.3% free cash flow yield at current prices. That's a healthy yield to fund share repurchases and funding small tuck-in acquisitions with cash, and if results continue to improve, the share price will inevitably follow the fundamentals. An $80/share price target (10% upside) is easily justifiable, with higher targets workable based on trading multiple expansion. At the end of the day, Arrow Electronics remains a compelling play in technology and is a recommended way to get safe exposure to the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.