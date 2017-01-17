Follower Favorite Dividend Dogs Led By NextEra Into 2017

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield Faves showed 9.09% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

On the downside, analysts cast negative numbers for GLAD, PSEC, & ORC. Only GLAD dividends failed to cover their estimated price shortfall.

Analyst augured upsides for 10 Top FFaves averaged 13.74% by OHI, ECA, LMT, KO, ADC, RTN, MIC, BPL, NEWM, & NEP. Those last listed top four posted above average upsides.

Between December 15, and January 13, Arnold "followers" turned in 39 choices for a list of 30 Follower Favorite (FFave) dividend dogs. Duplicated entries were GGN; NRZ(3), PSEC(3); STAG; T(3).

Followers Voted

Now here are tangible results for the follower favorites of January, 2017...

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Thirty For the Money

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for "follower favorite" stocks as of market closing prices 1/13/16 revealed actionable conclusions discussed below. See Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusion (1): "Follower Favorite" Stock, By Yield, ORC, Led 30 January FFaves, Including (2) Nine Fellow Monthly Payers

Thirty follower favorites sorted by yield calculated as of market close 1/13/17 showed three of nine Yahoo sectors, three closed end funds and an ETF represented in the top ten.

Top dog was one of two REITs , followed by financials (3), closed end funds (3), and an ETF. Six of the top ten favorite dogs paid monthly dividends.

The whole pack was led by the top REIT, by yield, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) [1]. Another REIT placed third, New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) [3]. Financial service firms placed second, fourth, and tenth, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) [2]; AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) [3]; Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAP) [10]. All three of those top financial dogs paid monthly dividends.

Three closed end funds placed fifth, sixth, and ninth, Alpine Global Premier Properties (NYSE:AWP) [5], GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income (NYSEMKT:GGN) [6], and Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF-UN) (OTC:CMLEF) [9].

This just in: We appreciate the effort. Please note, Cominar has its own ADR - CMLEF. There's no need to use the (CUF-UN) ticker. Let us know of any questions. Thanks. So, in deference to my editors, the reader nominated ticker is replaced by CMLEF which SA prefers.

One services sector representative placed seventh, Golar LNG Partners Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:GMLP) [7].

Finally, one ETF placed eighth, YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) [8], to complete the representation of market sectors in the January "follower favorite" top ten by yield.

FFave January Dividend vs. Price Results Charged As Dow Dogs Retreated

Periodic strength of ten top "follower favorite" dogs by yield graphed below as of market closing prices through 1/13/2016 was compared to the strength of the Dow top ten. Forecast annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the total single share price history of those ten stocks created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (3) FFave Dogs Charged Bullishly, As (4) Dow Dogs Retreated Bearish After December

"Follower favorite" top ten yielding dividends offered from $10k invested as $1k in each dropped while aggregate single share price elevated. Annual dividend fell 18% lower after December while aggregate single share price of the ten rose up 21.4%.

Dow dogs, however, retreated after December as aggregate single share price dropped while dividend popped. Total single share price for the Dow ten sagged 0.44% between December 15 and January 13, while annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten Dow dogs stepped up 1% for the period.

As a result, the Dow dogs overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten) backed off their annual record gap.

Actionable Conclusion (5): Dow Dogs Reach High Overbought Plateau

Historically, March, 2016 had the gap of price above dividend at $361 or 91%, and April expanded it to $397 or 106%. May narrowed the chasm to $345 or 89% but June brought it to $380 or 102%. July widened the gap to $446 or 125%, then August pushed the price over dividend chasm up to $486 or 133%. In September the whole pack retreated to $354 or 94%. October expanded the gap to $368 or 97% and November brought the rift up to triple digits, at $450 or 120% December made the cap, gap-wise, at $503 or 138%. January 2017 backed-off slightly to narrow the bloat to $496 or 135%.

Compared to the follower favorites, Dow dividends are highly overpriced. The Dow top ten January 13 average price per dollar of annual dividend was $27.85.

Conversely, the "follower favorite" chart shows those dogs to be made of volatile, high risk, and potentially highly profitable pups. The FFave December top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $9.05, about three times less than the Dow price per dividend dollar. Arnold Dividend Dogcatcher followers do find bargains!

Actionable Conclusion (6) Analyst Targets Cast FFave Top Ten Dogs At 5.98% To 23.17% Price Upsides, And (7) Showed Three Dogs Down 2.45% To 18.16% By January, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool used to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Estimated (8) A 4.51% Average Upside and (9) 9.13% Net Gain for Top 30 FFave Dogs As Of January 13, 2018

A hypothetical $1000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter the analyst mean target price was used to gauge the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends less broker fees as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $30,000 invested as $1k in each of the highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding "follower favorite" stocks and aggregate one year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Analysts, as quoted by Yahoo, forecast a 3.5% lower dividend from $30K invested as $1k in each stock in this group of 30 while aggregate single share price was projected to increase 8% in the coming year. The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts were considered more accurate for valid mean target price estimates.

A beta (risk) ranking for each analyst rated stock was provided in the far right column on the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (10): Analysts Asserted FFave Top Ten Dogs To Net 10.64% to 26.15% By January 13, 2018

Three of the ten top dividend yielding "follower favorite" dogs were verified as being among the ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. So this period the dividend dog strategy as graded by Wall St. wizards was 30% accurate for the "follower favorite" top ten.

Ten probable profit generating trades revealed by YahooFinance reported analysts for 2018 were:

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSEMKT:NEP) was projected to net $261.52 based on median target price estimates from fifteen analysts plus projected annual distributions less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NEP.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) was projected to net $254.20 based on the median target price estimate from three analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NEWM.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) was projected to net $242.14 based on the median target price estimate from twelve analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was projected to net $225.56 based on median target price estimates from five analysts plus projected quarterly dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE:ADC) was projected to net $140.08 based on the median target price estimate from ten analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was projected to net $123.43 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

AGNC Investment Corp. was projected to net $117.47 based on a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts combined with dividend while subtracting broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) was projected to net $115.03 based on a median target price estimate from nineteen analysts, plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. was projected to net $108.42 based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from two analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for HCAP.

Golar LNG Partners was projected to net $106.39 based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was calculated to be 16.94% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Saw One FFave Dog Making A 11.3% Loss By January, 2018

A probable losing trade revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance by 2018 was:

Gladstone Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GLAD) was projected to lose $112.93 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GMLP.

FFAVE Top and Bottom Analyst Pick History Shows 1 Mo. Momentum Backs Brokers

The top dog has a recent more positive history than the bottom dog on the follower favored analyst upside scale. The lowest FFave "loser" Gladstone Capital Corporation in red shows only a 4.76 positive price upside this past month while the analyst upside star stock, NextEra Energy Partners, soared nearly 11%. Recent upside momentum supports these Wall Street Wizard picks (while longer term price history graphs contradict them). GLAD may be turning sad.

Ten FFave Dogs Show 15.56% LESS Gain From 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced

Ten top FFave dividend paying stocks as of market closing January 13 were sorted by Yield (dividend / price) results verified by Yahoo Finance.

These top FFave dogs included firms, as noted above, from three of nine Yahoo sectors plus three closed end funds and an ETF representing in the top ten.

Actionable Conclusion: (12) Analysts Alleged That 5 Lowest Priced Top Ten High Yield FFave Dogs Will Deliver 7.61% VS. (13) 9.01% Net Gains for All Ten by January 13, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top ten "follower favorite" January kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 15.56% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten.

The eighth lowest priced "follower favorite" dog, AGNC Investment Corporation, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 11.75%.

Lowest priced five "follower favorite" dogs for January 13 were: Alpine Global Premier Properties; GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resource & Income; Prospect Capital Corporation; Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust; Orchid Island Capital, Inc., with prices ranging from $5.25 to $11.43.

Higher priced five "follower favorite" dogs for January 13 were: Harvest Capital Credit Corp.; New Residential Investment; AGNC Investment Corp.; YieldShares High Income ETF; Golar LNG Partners Limited Partnership, whose prices ranged from $13.83 to $22.47.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for a "follower favorite" dog dividend stock purchase/sale research process in mid-January, 2017. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

