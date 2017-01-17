A growing number of investors today are interested in managing their own portfolios. Now more than ever, it is possible to enjoy success in this pursuit given the wealth of information available at the fingertips of the individual investor. But no matter what resources are available both today and in the future, some critical core challenges will always remain for those that are seeking to chart their own path with their investment portfolio. A focus on some key principles can help those that are seeing to manage their own investments to overcome these obstacles and achieve the desired long-term results.

Key Fundamental Principles For Do It Yourself Investors

Brian Bain's introduction to the DIY Investing Summit 2017* hits the nail right on the head in defining how an individual investor can be successful over their lifetime. The inspiration is the esteemed Warren Buffet, so Brian's source is proven and reliable.

The two key fundamental principles for those that wish to chart their own paths for investing success are the following:

1. Establish a sound intellectual framework for your investment strategy

2. Guard against your emotions and outside influences that may derail you from following your investment strategy

Put simply, an individual need not be intellectually brilliant and extensively experienced in the art of investing to achieve long-term success. Nor do they need to develop some highly complex and sophisticated strategy in doing so. Instead, it is about following and building around the two principles outlined above. For by doing this, everything else will fall into place over time.

Easier Said Than Done

Of course, saying that you are going to establish a sound intellectual framework for your investment strategy and that once it is in place that you will guard against your emotions in carrying it out is much easier said than done.

For many investors, the hardest part is often figuring out even where to begin. In my role as a college professor, I actually get this question a lot from students that are considering a career in the financial services industry.

"I know I want to be an investor and do what you are doing, but where I should begin in defining my own investment strategy?"

This discovery process can include numerous false starts over many years where an individual that wants to invest on their own believes they have started down the path toward establishing a sound intellectual framework at any given point only to find that it is either not working or is not the right fit. Thus, they end up abandoning what they thought would be the right framework and end up starting over with something else.

"When things get so big, I don't trust them at all,

You want some control, you've got to keep it small."

--D.I.Y., Peter Gabriel, 1978

So how can the individual investor overcome this initial obstacle? I will share in this article what I always say to my college students when asked.

First, identify what makes sense and what you genuinely believe in when it comes to investment markets. Are you aggressive or conservative? Do you believe in getting good value or in world changing growth? Are you drawn to well established companies or more innovate upstarts? Do you like to specialize or look at the bigger picture?

Although the answer to all of these questions is distinctly different for the individual, the underlying spirit of these answers are exactly the same. You as an individual investor are not going to succeed if you try to go big and master everything. Instead, you have to keep it small. Figure out what you genuinely believe in when it comes to investment markets. Not what somebody else tells you to believe in mind you, but what truly makes clear sense to you yourself. For there are millions of distinctly different investment opinions and strategies out there that you will hear about each and every day. But you as an individual investor cannot incorporate them all, for if you try you will end up with a muddled mess of an investment portfolio.

Thus, the simple key to success in establishing a sound intellectual framework for your strategy is to figure out exactly what you are passionate about when it comes to investment markets and pursue it while leaving the rest behind.

Where To Begin?

"Hanging like a thriller on the final twist,

Is it true you're getting stuck on the shelf?"

--D.I.Y., Peter Gabriel, 1978

So how do you even begin to figure out what you are passionate about and truly believe in when it comes to investing for yourself?

Read extensively and consider the experts. When Brian Bain asked me during my interview for the DIY Investing Summit* about the books, essays and articles that have influenced my investing, I had so many in mind that I wanted to talk about that it could have made for an entirely separate discussion. In fact, a number of these influencers that came to mind are past or present contributors on Seeking Alpha. And I will continue to read extensively each and every day through the remainder of my investment life, which will likely be until I go from this world. For it is through reading the thoughts and opinions of those that have either gone before me or are coming after me that I was able to initially form and continue to incrementally shape and evolve my investment strategy into the future. For much like a classic automobile, even the finest of investment strategies after it is formed needs to be maintained and periodically adjusted to the changing world around it to continue driving successfully well into the future.

Maintain an open mind and always listen to others. It is here where Seeking Alpha provides one of the most important services to individual investors seeing to do it themselves. One of the greatest risks that an individual investor can encounter when formulating their investment strategy is to become overly dogmatic and absolute in their strategy. While it is critically important to stick with the investment strategy that you have established, do not fall into the trap of thinking that you have become an expert that has it all figured out just because your strategy is executing well for an extended period of time. One of the keys to successful investing over the long-term is keeping your mind open enough so that you can listen to what others may be saying around you. For those that don't eventually find themselves either in their living room or on CNBC questioning "how could we have seen it coming?" when a dramatic change in market conditions finally strikes. You don't have to agree with differences of opinion, but its important to at least listen - not hear, but listen and really consider - to what others around you may be saying at any given point in time.

Keeping Emotions In Check

"Be on your guard, better hostile and hard, don't risk affection"

--D.I.Y., Peter Gabriel, 1978

Emotions are the bane of any investor. You have established what you believe to be a sound fundamental investment process that you passionately believe in. And you tell yourself over and over again that you must stick to it no matter what. But suddenly lightning strikes and all of the portfolio value that you have accumulated over time starts to evaporate right before your eyes. And when you turn on your televisions to look to the experts to better understand what is happening, the tales of impending doom become so alarming that you are left questioning whether you have been wrong all of this time and just didn't know it.

Time is particularly perilous in this regard when it comes to investment markets. Because we live in an investment world where the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) is open for six and a half hours a day, five days a week throughout the year, we have the opportunity to monitor the changes in the prices of the securities that we own down to the second. The negative associated with all of this information is that when a correction strikes that rattles the nerves of investors, seconds can seem like days, hours like weeks and trading days like months. As a result, a short-term correction that may be taking place over the course of five or six weeks can feel like forever. And given the natural human inclination to act when they are watching things go wrong on a second to second basis for hours each day, many unfortunately betray their discipline and take action when they should instead be doing nothing. This emotional instinct to take abrupt action is often the primary culprit in derailing an investment strategy.

A few key are important to remember in working to overcome your emotions and undermining the disciplined investment strategy that you have worked so hard to create.

Don't fall in love. Investing in capital markets provides a method in which individuals can generate a rate of return on their money that can be meaningfully in excess of the interest rate one might receive from their FDIC insured savings account at the bank. Owning the stock of a company is one such way in which individuals can generate this excess rate of return over time. A stock is an investment, and nothing more than that. While they are understandably given to personal sentiment over time, is not a collectible, or a pet, or a partner for life and beyond. And unless you have a reason to hold a 200 share certificate of Bethlehem Steel like I do today - it means a lot to me for multiple personal sentiments, which is why I have it framed on my shelf, but today is its worth absolutely nothing more than my personal sentiment - it is best to not fall in love with the stocks in your portfolio. Because in the end, they will never love you back the way that you love them no matter how much they may rise or fall in value over time.

Don't monitor your portfolio on a minute by minute basis. If you put together a portfolio strategy designed to achieve goals over the next five to thirty years, sitting at a computer terminal fussing over whether your portfolio is up +0.12% or down -0.34% on a given trading day adds virtually no value. When you own a house, there is no electronic billboard on your front lawn updating you on the market value of your home each and every day, nor would we want anything like it since most of us plan on living in our homes for a long time. The same should be true for the companies (NYSEARCA:DIA) or commodities (NYSEARCA:DJP) that you own (DIA and the loans that you have issued (NYSEARCA:BND) in your investment portfolio. In short, unless you are day trading or its your job, give your computer screen a quick glance and then go enjoy the day.

If you feel like you need to do something, don't. Your investment process should be dictating whether you are making purchases or sales in your portfolio at any given point in time, not something that may or may not be happening in the market on any given day. If your carefully crafted investment process is telling you not to sell, don't react when prices are suddenly falling. If your strategy is telling you not to buy, don't chase prices higher. And if your investment process telling you to buy when it seems like a really bad idea, pay attention to it, for it may have a good point.

If the market keeps falling and falling (or rising and rising) and you still feel like you need to do something, still don't. A simple rule has repeatedly served investors well over the years. If a stock or the market is plunging to its depths and you know it retrospect that you want to do something, wait for the bounce. Stocks do not fall in a straight line. Instead, they oscillate lower with sharp declines followed by equally sharp rallies. So don't sell during the declines. Instead, wait for the rallies and then take action if absolutely needed. Same of the flip side. Stocks do not rise in a straight line. Instead, the oscillate higher with sharp rallies followed by periods of consolidation. So don't chase the price higher if you really want to own the stock. Instead, wait for the pullback to get a better price. Will a few stocks fall more than you'd like and a few stocks run away from you in the process? Sure, but these end up being the exceptions, not the norms, in the long run.

Perhaps most importantly, build a network of trusted voices. Identify thought leaders and experts that you know and trust and read or listen to what they have to say during periods when market volatility has erupted and emotions are running hot. The advantage that professional investors have over their individual counterparts is that when markets turn crazy, they either can head into a conference room with a team of co-workers to calm their nerves and figure everything out or they have a network of trusted peers with which they can consult and collaborate to strategize. For the individual investor on the other hand, they are often left feeling stuck alone behind their computer screen wondering not only what is going on but what they need to do. And this is when wrong decisions are often made.

If you have identified a network of trusted voices - not just one, but several that bring contrasting vantage points - that you know will regularly speak or publish during periods of market stress, you will have effectively constructed your go to team to bring you calm and reason when the rest of the market is losing its nerve. You might even discover a new trusted source that presents itself along the way, but apply the same selection criteria that you would during normal market environments in incorporating this voice into your information network.

Such resources at the ready may not only prevent you from making a misstep during a difficult market stress, but it may provide you with enough calm that you can step in to capitalize when others are running for the hills. After all, it is during these times when some of the best opportunities can be found. Just ask Warren Buffett in late 2008.

The Bottom Line

Many investors today are interested in managing their own portfolios. And many individual investors have been doing so successfully for years. The keys to long-term investment success is to establish a sound fundamental strategy and guard against your emotions by sticking to your discipline. But accomplishing all of this can be challenging as an individual investor when you are trying to travel down this road alone. The key to overcoming this challenge is to put a virtual team around you of trusted resources, peers and voices that you can access not only as a reference in building your own unique investment strategy that you are passionate about but also successfully maintaining it over time

