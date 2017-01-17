Morgan Stanley: Steady, Inexpensive But So What?

Morgan Stanley produced solid results that confirm its revenue recovery from earlier in the year. While modest revenue growth assumptions leave the stock looking inexpensive in 2018, the innate problems of forecasting investment banking lines steer me to comparably valued regionals like FITB and the likes of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Have a look at the chart below. Trading income was $2.79bn vs. $2.75bn in 1Q and $2.6bn in 3Q , or in other words the same kind of number. Sure, we are away from the cataclysm of 4Q'15, but we were away from that in 2-3Q as well. There is little new in revenue from 4Q.

Elsewhere, asset management continues to be stable, and investment banking revenue overall was slightly better though importantly still not above the levels of 1-2Q 2015.

Here's the revenue mix across 2015-2016.

Given the panic of early 2016, when the MS share price nearly halved, the obvious stability of the above chart (with only slightly lower absolute revenue in 2016) shows how wrong the market got MS, and many of its peers. Still, it doesn't provide a particularly strong argument for why revenues will grow particularly dynamically from here.

Still, it's true that both the annual revenue columns above represent years that each contained some poor quarters (3 and 4Q'15 and 1Q'16). Here's total revenue by quarter through the last two years:

So what is our bet here? It's quite possible that the Trump administration will give markets any reason to panic in 2017 given the rhetoric around China and trade in general. However, leaving this aside, the outlook is immediately somewhat better for MS assuming we don't get those chronically weak quarters for revenue. After all, it took a lot to drive those weak numbers: a China slowdown along with an oil shock and (more arguably) a poorly times rates increase by the Fed. And in keeping with other banks, Trump "should" be good for investment markets if tax cuts improve corporate investment activity since this has to be financed.

The improved base effect implies a staring gain of 3% for 2017, and then expect 4% growth in 2017 and 5% in 2018. Investment banks have not grown revenue consistently for years and we have to be careful as analysts about expecting this to reverse after one active run following Trump's victory. I doubt AM revenues will grow that aggressively, and while the trading line will probably be OK it is unlikely to go back to the levels of early 2015 due to the absence of equivalent monetary easing.

Running the efficiency and tax levels stable from here suggests the stock is on 12.4x EPS in 2018 with a yield then of just over 2%. That's not bad so if you are bullish on MS's business lines you will want to add. I prefer the cheaper regionals and the likes of BAC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.