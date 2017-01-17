AT&T: Should You Really Buy This Dip?

AT&T (NYSE: T) is a dividend investor's dream stock. The weakness in the first couple of weeks of 2017 is compelling some investors to create fresh long positions in the telecom giant. But can investors get better entry levels?

Source: Mashable.com

At $40.96 per share, T offers a fat dividend yield of 4.79 percent, which is covered by the massive cash flow generated by the company. The current valuations are also reasonable, however, they can obviously become more appealing due to a broader market correction or due to a risk-off trade prior to the earnings announcement on January 25.

Source: Morningstar

While some could wait for the dividend yield to reach the five-year average of 5.2 percent, I contend that investors should consider creating small long positions after a 2-3 percent drop in the stock price. The daily T price chart below shows that the stock has repeatedly respected the level of $39.50 both as a resistance and as a support. Since the current market price is higher than this level, it is likely to act as a support if the fall extends. Another thing to note here is that the 200-day SMA is at $40.18. So, AT&T has plenty of downside protection after a 2 percent drop.

Source: TradingView

Another positive technical formation that AT&T investors should know about is the golden cross. The stock is in close range of registering the bullish crossover of the 50-day SMA ($39.82) above the 200-day SMA, reflecting a shift in momentum. From the multi-year daily T chart below, it can be seen that the stock has had seven golden crosses in the last seven years. It is on track to record its 8th golden cross just before the earnings announcement.

Source: TradingView

A golden cross reflects that the momentum has shifted in the favor of bulls in the near term and that gains may follow. However, I will advise my readers to urge the temptation to buy into the golden cross and wait for a dip below $40 to create small long positions because:

It would be off roughly 10 percent from the 52-week high of $43.89, reflecting a slight margin of safety. The dividend yield would be closer to 5 percent. There is strong support near $39.50. The broader market is rich in valuations and may witness bouts of volatility. In four of the last seven golden crosses, an investor would either have lost money or made very small gains. However, in the other three cases, he would have made closer to 20-30 percent gains in the next 6-9 months.

If the stock does not drop any further, an investor will do well to ride the coming rally to fill the January 6 "gap," and if the market permits, then even head higher.

A golden cross is about to take place in Verizon (NYSE: VZ) as well. If you would like to know about that, please read this article.

Conclusion

AT&T is a great investment to have in a portfolio, and it becomes even more rewarding if it is purchased at the right price. While some investors may wait for the dividend yield to cross 5 percent before initiating a purchase, I would recommend waiting for a 2-3 percent drop in the stock price before creating a small long position.

AT&T is not unattractive at the current level, but the margin consideration of 2-3 percent is pricing in a broader market risk and any disappointment in the quarterly earnings on Jan 25.

So, investors don't have to commit their dollars immediately to AT&T. They will do well to ride the coming rally indicated by the possible golden cross. The time period to realize maximum returns should be at least 6-9 months.

Note: I cover several stocks in different sectors as well as S&P 500, crude oil, gold and silver, U.S. dollar, etc. So, if you liked this update, and would like to read more of such informative articles, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above. Thank you for reading!