IBM Earnings Preview: The Worst Has Passed, But Recovery Looks Muted

Still IBM is making the turn to the next major technology transition.

Strategic Imperatives, now 40% of total IBM revenue, grew 15% last quarter, BUT growth has slowed.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to report their Q4 '16 results after the bell on Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2017. Analyst consensus is expecting $4.89 in earnings per share (EPS) on $21.69 billion in revenue, for expected year-over-year growth of +2% and -2%, respectively.

Purely on a straight revenue number (not adjusted for forex, etc.) IBM has not had even a mid-single-digit y/y revenue growth print since late 2011, when IBM revenue grew 8% in September 2011. However, on a brighter note, the 1% EPS growth y/y could be the first y/y growth since Q4 '13. IBM's stock peaked at roughly $215 per share in Q1 '13.

IBM is no different than a lot of other large-cap technology companies of the late 1990's: it is watching it's core legacy business erode while Ginni Rometty and the IBM management team work feverishly to reposition the company into the new Tech growth areas like Cloud, Mobile, Social and some form therein. (Here is a good article detailing as much, with some metrics. And the previous IBM articles I've written "pre-earnings," which detail the same transition, can be found here, here and here.)

Here is a quick table showing the financial pain:

Rev Op Income EPS 9/16 0% +12% -1% 9/15 -14% -24% -9% 9/14 -10% -7% -8% 9/13 0% +3% +10% 9/12 -5% -5% +10% 9/11 +8% +13% +16%

Source: Earnings reports, 10-Q's, not adjusted for currency

In the 3rd quarter's earnings release, IBM reported decent operating income growth (always a good thing) on flat revenue, while the Strategic Imperatives business grew 15% y/y, up from +12% in Q2 '16 and down from 17% in Q1 '16.

Sell-side analysts will be riveted on the Strategic Imperatives number and y.y growth rate going forward.

The rest of the 3rd quarter notes are more pessimistic as one analyst noted that "ex-Strategic Imperatives" the rest of IBM's business fell 8% and all the various operating segments, such as Software and Global Biz/Technology (the consulting businesses) missed their margin estimates.

After IBM's stock fell to the $147 - $149 area following the October earnings release, the stock rallied back to a 52-week high before this earnings release.

Technical analysis:

Here is a weekly chart of IBM that shows the stock bumping against its 200-week moving average prior to the Wednesday night, Jan. 18, 2017, earnings release.

Readers need be in no hurry to jump on the stock pre-earnings. If IBM trades up and through the 200-week moving average, after earnings, it will likely eventually trade up to its all-time-high between $210 - $220 from early 2013.

If IBM sells off after earnings, as it did in October 2016, logical support would be at the blue line or the 50-week moving average, which also happens to be the points of the October 2016 lows between $149 - $151.

Fundamental analysis is more my forte, so get other opinions on the technicals, but without clear progress in Q4 '16, the stock might just remain in this trading range between $150 and $170.

Valuation:

Q4 '16 (est) Q3 '16 Q2 '16 Q1 '16 2019 EPS est $15.25 $16.63 n/a n/a 2018 EPS est $13.98 $14.64 $14.90 $15.10 2017 EPS est $13.79 $13.97 $14.11 $14.14 2019 EPS est gro rt 9% 14% n/a n/a 2018 EPS est gro rt 1% 5% 6% 7% 2017 EPS est gro rt 2% 3% 4% 5% 2019 P.E 11(x) 9(x) 2018 P.E 12(x) 10(x) 11(x) 9(x) 2017 P.E 12(x) 11(x) 11(x) 10(x) 2019 revenue est $78.3 $80.8 $80.8 n/a 2018 revenue est $78.6 $80.0 $78.9 $79 2017 revenue est $78.9 $79.3 $78.9 $79 2019 est rev gro rt 0% 1% n/a n/a 2018 est rev gro rt 0% 1% 0% 0% 2017 est rev gro rt -1% 0% 0% 0%

Source: Forward estimates from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S as of 1/16/17; Revenue est's in bl's

Here is the real issue with IBM as it stands today:

Actual/est rev y/y gro # est's 2019 est $78.3 bl 0% 3 2018 est $78.6 bl 0% 11 2017 est $78.9 bl -1% 23 2016 est $79.8 bl -2% 23 2015 - actual $81.7 bl -12% 2014 - actual $92.8 bl -7% 2013 - actual $99.8 bl -5% 2012 - actual $104.5 bl -2%

Source: internal spreadsheet with 1/16/17 Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates

For the last 4 years, IBM revenue declined pretty sharply, culminating with last year's 12% decline, not a small part of which was driven by dollar strength from October '14 through March '15.

That being said forward estimates are still declining albeit at a slower rate.

Still the best we can "see" right now looking out a few years is flat revenue growth, and that needs to change.

The most compelling metric at IBM today is the 10% free-cash-flow yield and the 8(x) and 10(x) price-to-cash-flow and price-to-free-cash-flow valuation, but many value investors would prefer those valuation's to be lower.

Many value investors wouldn't buy IBM before seeing a 5(x) free-cash-flow valuation.

The dividend yield is 3.35%, which is not a reason to buy or not buy the stock. Maybe more interesting from a "return-of-capital" perspective is that IBM is returning just 50% - 60% of its free-cash-flow in the form of dividends and share repurchases, with the dividend being about 30% - 35% of that return of capital.

The point being that IBM is more on the conservative side relative to a lot of the SP 500 today relative to returning capital. Ginni and the Board might be waiting to make sure that the company makes the leap into the "Strategic Imperatives" space with revenue growth, before becoming more aggressive returning capital.

Analysis/Conclusion:

Current calendar 2017 consensus for IBM is expecting EPS of $13.79 on $78.9 billion in revenue growth for year-over-year "growth" of +2% and -1%, respectively.

There is an old saw in investing that "fundamentals must follow technicals" and so with the phenomenal call by the Morgan Stanley analyst in Q1 '16, putting a buy recommendation on IBM's stock when it was trading around $120 - $125, IBM has recovered some of the trip down from the Spring, 2013's high near $215, to the low near $119 - $120 in the Q1 '16.

Now IBM needs to see some fundamental improvement in revenue, EPS, cash-flow, etc. And in my opinion, IBM really needs revenue growth.

A trade through $170 on good volume after earnings would be a real technical positive, and put the stock back on solid technical footing. If IBM sells off after Thursday's earnings release, $149 - $150 should be solid support.

One final caveat regarding IBM: we saw this past year with stocks like Caterpillar and Deere, that even when guidance was poor and the numbers were still not telling a good story, a stock can rally significantly in the face of negative revisions and poor sentiment.

You can say the same thing about IBM in 2016: IBM returned 26% - 27% in calendar 2016 on no improvement in fundamentals.

If IBM traded between $150 and $170 the next few months, it wouldn't be a bad thing in my opinion. The turn from the legacy consulting and data management and consulting businesses to Strategic Imperatives was a tough right turn to implement and like all things in tech, major tech transitions favor the nimble, not the behemoths.

IBM is not yet a top 10 or even top 12 position within client accounts given the lack of revenue growth. Given the trends in the revenue estimates, I'd rather be a little late and chase the stock, and be more certain of the turn, than try and anticipate, and have the stock consolidate a few more quarters.

