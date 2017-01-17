Nuplazid: A Multi-Target Drug In A House Of Cards

SUMMARY

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead and only active drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), has been recently approved in the US for the treatment of Parkinson Disease Psychosis [PDP], and is under clinical development in other studies with different therapeutic indication.



NUPLAZID

NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) is a selective serotonin inverse agonist preferentially targeting the 5-HT2A receptor, a key serotonin receptor that plays a role in psychosis. Through this mechanism, NUPLAZID with a once-daily dosing has demonstrated efficacy in PDP in its Phase III pivotal trial, and avoids the side effects of other existing antipsychotics.

It achieved a 5.79-point improvement in psychosis (SAPS-PD scale) in patients with PD, according to the Phase III ACP-103-020 study [ref]. In an ongoing Phase II study in patients with Alzheimer's disease psychosis [ADP] (-019 study), pimavanserin reduced psychosis compared with placebo (3.76 versus 1.93 point improvement in psychosis, p=0.0451) at 6 weeks [ref].

As well as for other indications such as schizophrenia and major depressive disorder for which Phase III and II trials are ongoing, additional approvals in ADP following positive Phase II data could transform Acadia Pharmaceuticals, boost its revenues, expand its portfolio and possibly become a target for takeover.

Though approval in ADP may be less likely because of the lack of overlap between AD and PD, and because of the dissimilarity of characteristics of ADP and PDP. AD patients tend to be more demented, delusional and difficult to treat. In addition, primary Phase II data faced some serious inconsistency in guidelines, activity and statistical significance. Further, ARIAD is lacking collaboration for additional market penetration with backend potential on the deal to expand the label.

NUPLAZID might acquire a good market share if Acadia's newly formed commercial team would be able to position their only approved drug in a market where primary prevention strategies through clinical management and off-label in PDP are very effective. Seroquel is the most frequently prescribed off-label drug in PDP, with minimum dopamine antagonism, though it has inadequate symptom control or increased Parkinsonism. Nuplazid is protected through a composition of matter patent that runs to 2021, as well as a use patent in PD to 2026.

Investors have raised some concerns about safety, EU-market access and sales.

In 2009, the first Phase III program (two trials) in PDP missed the primary endpoint of antipsychotic activity, due to a high placebo response [ref]. NUPLAZID comes with a number of common adverse effects as somnolence, edema and increased blood urea, more importantly its label contains a black box warning that highlights the increased risk of death in elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsycothic drugs [ref].

These red flags along with a protracted development of its safety and efficacy study might raise some major concerns on expanding its market to other therapeutic indications. Investors should keep particular attention on adverse effects reported in the launching phase in the next coming quarters.

The European Medicine Agency [EMA] is continuously rejecting and delaying Acadia's Marketing Authorization Application [MAA] for NUPLAZID in Europe. Having an approved Pediatric Investigation Plan [PIP], or PIP waiver, is a requirement prior to submission of MAA to the EMA. Interestingly the first request was denied following an initial decision not to apply for scientific advice from EMA based on overconfidence of Acadia's management.

As the drug is facing resistance due to highly stringent safety, quality and efficacy data, EMA is continuously delaying any PIP waiver for NUPLAZID at least until the first half of 2017. CEO Dr. Davis clearly stated at last JP Morgan '17 that PDP first EMA will give data-exclusivity for a 10-year period if there would be "any" approval. EMA might grant PIP waiver next year if there would be more positive data from ADP to support NUPLAZID's efficacy. Unfortunately, efficacy data from the primary endpoint did not seem to shed a light on any possible approval.

"While discussions with the EMA are ongoing, we submitted our new PIP in the third quarter and are waiting for a response from the Pediatric Commission of the EMA. As we will need to have agreement on the PIP before we can submit our MAA, this has pushed back the proposed timing of our submission of the MAA and we do not yet have a revised estimate of when we will make that filing. If we do not receive marketing approval for NUPLAZID for any other indication or from any regulatory agency other than the FDA, we will never be able to commercialize NUPLAZID for any other indication in the United States or for any indication in any other jurisdiction. Even if we do receive additional regulatory approvals, we may not be successful in commercializing those opportunities." [ref]

Sales of NUPLAZID, the company's only FDA-approved drug that is used to treat PDP, came in at $5.3 million for 3Q17. That was far ahead of the $2.6 million in total sales that analysts were expecting. [ref]

With a wide-open market opportunity ahead, Acadia made the bold decision to sell Nuplazid all by itself. Thus, the company began investing heavily in building up its commercial capabilities by hiring its own sales force with high SG&A expenses. To cover these additional expenses, Acadia raised cash with a secondary stock offering in August 2016 (the previous offer was just a few months earlier in January 2016).

Acadia's commercial team suffers from lack of experience in undertaking a massive commercial launch and will face a hard time to get physicians to prescribe NUPLAZID. Doctors prescribe other medications "off label" to treat many of the same symptoms [ref].

CHRONIC PAIN -DISCONTINUED-

The Company, in collaboration with Allergan (NYSE:AGN), has discovered small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of chronic pain. The program was discontinued and available for licensing [ref] as the acquisition of Allergan by Actavis has reshaped the deal. Collaboration ended in absence of further clinical development.

"In connection with Actavis' acquisition of Allergan, and any related restructuring, Allergan elected to terminate our collaboration focused on muscarinic product candidates, including the glaucoma program covered by such collaboration, and, in connection with Actavis' acquisition of Allergan, it may choose to devote substantially less resources to the chronic pain program or could discontinue such program entirely. If Allergan is unable to successfully partner our chronic pain program, it may elect to not pursue further development. In addition, any partner that Allergan does identify may devote substantially less resources than Allergan has devoted to this program to date. In addition, Allergan can terminate our existing chronic pain collaboration upon prior notice to us, as it has done with the glaucoma collaboration. Allergan may be more likely to terminate, or decline to continue, our chronic pain collaboration in connection with Actavis' acquisition of Allergan."

PIPELINE

The Company initiated its Phase II ADVANCE study in November 2016. ADVANCE is a Phase II, 26-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center study designed to examine the efficacy and safety of adjunctive use of pimavanserin in patients with schizophrenia who have predominant negative symptoms [ref]. The primary endpoint of the study is the change from baseline to week 26 on the Negative Symptom Assessment-16 (NSA-16) total score.

In the same month, the Phase III ENHANCE-1 trial kicked off. ENHANCE-1 is a Phase III, six-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center, outpatient study designed to examine the efficacy and safety of adjunctive use of pimavanserin in patients with schizophrenia who have not achieved an adequate response to their current antipsychotic treatment [ref]. The primary endpoint of the study is the change from baseline to week six on the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score.

The company also initiated its Phase II SERENE study in October. SERENE is a Phase II, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center outpatient study designed to examine the efficacy and safety of pimavanserin in approximately 430 patients with Alzheimer's disease who have agitation and/or aggression symptoms [ref]. The primary endpoint in the study is a reduction in total score on the Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI).

The company also announced top line results from the Phase II -019 study of pimavanserin for ADP in December 20, 2016. The Phase II -019 Study was a double-blind, placebo-controlled exploratory trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pimavanserin as a treatment for patients with ADP. A total of 181 patients were enrolled in the study in the United Kingdom and randomized on a one-to-one basis to receive either 34 mg of pimavanserin or placebo once daily.

The primary endpoint of the study was antipsychotic efficacy as measured by the mean change in the NPI-NH Psychosis score (combined hallucinations and delusions domains) from baseline to week 6 of dosing [ref], although durability of response for pimavanserin for ADP did not appear to be sustainable [ref].

President and CEO Dr. Davis presented at the JMP17 on January 10, 2017 and introduced new data from NUPLAZID 34mg in SAPS-PD at week 6: A complete response was determined in 13.7% patients in the NUPLAZID group vs. 1.1% in placebo group. Of note, these differences were statistically significant but with mediocre benefits especially in light of serious adverse effects.



STOCK PRICE AND VALUATION

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88, 200-day moving average price of $30.37, one-year low of $16.64 and a one-year high of $42.49. Average volume of 2.77M shares and a market cap of $3.491B, far above the enterprise value of $2.902B because of high liquidity position of the company.

ACAD has accumulated $588.86M of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities following a recent high activity in offers of common shares in 2016, 2014, 2013 and private equity in 2012. While these moves have created a strong liquidity position with a current and quick ratio of 15.42 and 15.31, they also diluted shareholders by more than 16% and cut down EPS [ref].

ACAD has a high burn rate of $(238.48M) with a gross burn in total expenses of $39.15M and Free Cash Flow sinking at $(191.49M). Expenses will continue their downtrend as reported in quarter and annual reports

"We expect our net losses to continue for at least the next few years and are unable to predict the extent of future losses or when we will become profitable, if ever."

Of interest in 2015, SG&A expenses increased 300% from 2014 with a quarter increment of 200% as:

"We expect our selling, general and administrative expenses to increase in future periods to support commercial activities associated with NUPLAZID and our further development of pimavanserin in additional indications other than in PDP."

WACC is 35.81% and increased steadily in the last quarters denoting a decrease in valuation and an increase in risk. It is important to report the current P/E ratio is (19.50) and estimated to sink in the next three years. EPS have never met the consensus analyst forecast showing a surprise factor in the range of -10% and -31.25%.

Before the positive data release of pimavanserin for ADP on December 20, 2016, ACAD was down 27% following an erratic trend with high volatility. Price crosses moving average for the last 200 days (MA) is $31.431 and double moving average crossover (DEMA) is $22.

As of today, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s short percentage of float is 29.78%, ~22.14M shares.



COMPANY VALUATION

As to rumors on a possible acquisition, Acadia Pharmaceuticals' EV is $2.902B with $1B of projected sales in 2020. As discussed in this article, the current portfolio made by one single drug with low safety and efficacy will trigger high risks and uncertainty in future approvals. Buyers should be wary of seeking more certainties in the next few quarters, new positive data and surprising factors in adverse effects, which will be reported in the current PDP market. Overall, the company remains a high-risk, high-reward proposition.

Competitive Intelligence data with high confidence level has been used to identify potential buyers. The only two players reported in speculative rumors, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) might back off for increasing safety concern about NUPLAZID in PDP or possibly failures in ongoing Acadia's clinical studies. As of today, both companies have not publicly reported any interest in acquiring Acadia Pharmaceuticals.

In the overall company's valuation, DCF, EV, safety and new efficacy data will be key components in defining a possible premium price. Despite speculative analysis resulting in 60-100% of premium price, minimal competition and large amount of risks might cut down any premium to less than 20%, though investors should consider a 52-week time period in which operating expenses will be quickly soaring to extend NUPLAZID's use beyond PDP.

Currently, Acadia is studying NUPLAZID for five other disease states, including Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia, and depression. ADP looks like an especially lucrative opportunity with a market target of 1-2.5M of Americans who suffer from Alzheimer's disease associated with hallucinations and delusions. Data in December 2016 were positive for this indication, but inconsistent primary endpoint and statistical non-significant data might hamper future development and reduce any premium price.

CONCLUSIONS

I project that ACAD will underperform the market over the next 6 to 12 months. This projection is based on an analysis of three key factors that influence common stock performance: Earnings strength, relative valuation and recent price movement. Based on comparables and fundamental analysis, ACAD will underperform the market with a high estimate of $26 and a low estimate of $16.

In the short term, upcoming FDA meetings around changes in the Phase II-III ADP program and any timing, regulatory, or powering implications will be essential to determine any 52-week changes in the market price.

The company will continue suffering a very negative trend in earnings per share over the next five quarters. Share price changes over the past year reflecting a high systematic risk (beta=4) and negative catalysts indicate that ACAD will perform very poorly over the near term. Based on operating earnings yield, the company is overvalued.