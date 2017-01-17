The Curious Case Of Morgan Stanley

When I initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), which is one of the largest banking firms in the United States, I discussed that traditional banking was providing a win for the company, but this was more of an investment bank. I however echo my sentiment that traditional banking is providing a win for all major banks. The plain truth is that those banks that are more heavily focused in this aspect were outperforming in most cases and that remains true today. In that piece I talked about how the Morgan Stanley had seen a disaster in trading and it crushed their earnings. However, in 2016 the bank began to turn around and I followed up in April and felt much more positive on the stock, and since then it has taken off, along with the sector. This earnings seasons there has been some winners and losers already, even in the major financials. But was investment banking strong enough to put MS over the top?

Well the bank reported net revenues of $9.02 billion for its just reported quarter. This is a strong 16.5% increase over last year's quarter, which also demonstrates the strong turnaround compared to when I initiated coverage. While an increase was expected, the year-over-year move is not terribly surprising given currency issues, client activity in trading/investing as well as improving market conditions in 2016. Let me also point out that this was a solid beat of $550 million. As far as earnings are concerned, net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $1.7 billion, or $0.81 per share, compared with net income of $908 million, or $0.39 per share last year. This is of course a 108% increase. That is huge. It is also important to note that the bank delivered a beat of $0.16 against consensus estimates. This is an absolute blowout.

But what went into these figure? Well, I can tell you that trading activity is one of the major drivers of results. Its "Institutional Securities" segment reported revenues of $4.6 billion compared with $3.4 billion last year. Pre-tax income from continuing operations of was $1.3 billion compared with $548 million last year. This turn around was incredibly strong. Even advisory revenues, which struggled in some of my prior coverage of company quarters was up to $628 million from $516 million on higher merger activity. Equity sales and trading net revenues of $2.0 billion were up from $1.8 billion last year, while fixed income and commodities sales once again skyrocketed to $1.5 million from $550 million a year ago. This was clear outperformance.

The "Investment Management" segment however bucked the trend year-over-year, which caught be by surprise. It reported pre-tax income from continuing operations of $28 million compared with a pre-tax gain of $123 million last year. Revenues were down substantially. Net revenues came in at $500 million versus $621 million last year. Remember though that last year there were a number of markdowns on investments and there no gains in asset management fees. The hit to income could have been worse but compensation expenses were down $30 million from last year to $249 million. Lastly compensation expense rose to $237 million largely due to the company's deferred compensation plan, while non-compensation expenses held firm around $218 million.

How about the "Wealth Management" side of things? This is generally more predictable as this is where some of the traditional banking resides. Well, here the company continues to do well, and it saw moderate year-over-year improvement. This segment saw income from continuing operations of $891 million compared with $768 million last year. This is a nice move, considering prior quarters in 2016 were somewhat weak here. Revenues jumped to $4.0 billion compared with $3.7 billion a year ago. Net interest income saw a bounce thanks to growing deposits and loans. You see, once again traditional banking with slow and steady growth is the way to go. It grew to $984 million from $779 million a year ago on higher deposit and loan balances. Total client assets were $2.1 trillion and client assets in fee based accounts were $877 billion at quarter end. Overall, I was pleased with performance here.

There is no question that the company has turned it around. Investment banking is very unpredictable, but when the market is moving higher, it stands to reason this side of the equation will do well. Of course the traditional banking component continues to be a slow and steady performer, and as you know with major financials I prefer stability. This is why I have long preferred to stick with banks that are more heavily focused on traditional banking. The downside of course is that traditional banking may not be able to provide outsized returns, but the risk is minimized to a degree. Looking ahead to 2017, the bank is repurchasing shares at a strong pace, with 117 million shares repurchased in 2016 alone. The company still pays a dividend, currently $0.20 quarterly, or 1.85% annually. Given the recent run up in share prices, I maintain a hold, but have a positive outlook.

