A Significant Recovery Already Being Factored Into MSC Industrial Shares

It's going to take a very strong recovery to support the notion that MSC is meaningfully undervalued on a fundamental basis, but improving end-markets can likely push a little longer.

Fiscal first quarter results were better than expected and December's monthly sales (up 4%) were the best the company has seen in a while.

Cyclical stocks have a way of surprising on both ends. When things get bad, some sell-side analysts (and institutional investors) turn tail and declare that the sector can never come back. Of course, when things do recover and valuations start baking in "permanent prosperity" we are all treated to those memorable "it's different this time..." notes.

I certainly didn't think MSC Industrial (NYSE:MSM) was going to see the huge post-election run that it had. While the most manufacturing-exposed of the major distributors (which includes names like Grainger (NYSE:GWW) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)), the run in the sector already reflects a lot of optimism about the impact of lower corporate taxes, greater infrastructure spending, improved pricing, and a strong all-around recovery in the U.S. economy. I'm reluctant to completely bail out of a long-held position, but the valuation now seems to reflect a strong rebound with high single-digit FCF growth this year forward for quite some time.

A Better Start To The Year

MSC Industrial didn't do anything to wreck the Street's newfound optimism. Fiscal first quarter results were solid, and the guidance was likewise incrementally encouraging.

Revenue was down 3% for the quarter, good for a modest beat. While a variety of metrics have suggested that conditions have been getting better, it has been a slow process and that seems to be reflected in these results, as manufacturing customers weren't exactly falling over themselves to make orders. Despite a tough sales environment, MSC continues to do well from a margin perspective. Gross margin was down just 10bp in the quarter, and operating margin improved by 40bp.

Is The Rebound Starting?

There have been a few encouraging signs that the underlying level of demand for metalworking tools is improving.

While Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) and Hurco (NASDAQ:HURC) are both small players within the machine tool space, both have seen recent improvements in orders in North America that I don't think are solely a function of timing (around a major trade show).

Last week, Gardner released the Metalworking Business Index number for December, and while the 49.8 number means there was still slight contraction, it was the best result in over a year. A different number released last week, the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute's number for November cutting tool consumption in the U.S., showed more than 9% year-on-year growth.

Those are encouraging signs for companies with heavy exposure to metalworking like MSC and Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), as MSC has significantly more exposure to metalworking (and manufacturing) than Lawson (NASDAQ:LAWS), Grainger, or Fastenal. Also encouraging was the 4% growth that MSC management reported for the month of December - a good start to the fiscal second quarter and the strongest monthly number that the company has seen in some time.

It's worth remembering that a lot of customers are likely running lean inventories given the downturn for a lot of manufacturing companies, but I don't think this is exclusively inventory restocking. Machine tools are capital goods and those orders suggest that companies are actively investing again. What's more, smaller Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers should be responding to conditions in markets like aerospace, auto OEM, and infrastructure, even if oil and gas is still more on the order of "less bad" rather than "growing again."

Can It Last?

MSC will always be a cyclical business, but there are reasons to believe this recovery could stretch out for a little while. While a lot of the post-2008 recovery was spurred by oil and gas spending, a lot of that has been wrung back out over the last year or two. Aerospace seems to ramping up, and while there are concerns as to whether auto sales will start to fall off, recent trends have been okay.

Looking ahead, it is possible that the new administration will take steps to encourage more U.S. manufacturing growth. A significant infrastructure upgrade/expansion program would be a meaningful positive for MSC (as well as Fastenal and Grainger, though likely not to the same extent), as would tax policies that encourage more domestic manufacturing (whether for internal consumption or export).

Tax policy could also benefit MSC. The new administration has proposed a significant reduction in corporate taxes, and MSC's tax rate is comparatively high (in the high 30%s). MSC probably wouldn't see the full benefit of these proposals (in part because around 12% to 15% of its COGS is imported), but it would also reap benefits from lower taxes on its customers stimulating more demand and investment.

Last and not least would be potential benefits from inflation. While inflation is generally spoken of as a bad thing, that's really not the case for MSC, as this recent tightness has significantly squeezed the company's ability to generate any pricing leverage. The recent upward move in metal prices is encouraging in that regard, but pricing could prove to be a more challenging long-term balancing act for the company.

The Opportunity

I do believe that MSC can see high single-digit revenue growth in the next few years and leverage that into mid-to-high operating margins. MSC has been carefully managing expenses through this downturn and has unleveraged capacity in its distribution centers. When order volume returns, MSC should be in a position to generate meaningfully higher revenue without all that much incremental SG&A spending.

The "but" is that these good times balance out over time with the tougher times and I don't think we're about to see a fundamentally new and different industrial economy in the U.S. I could certainly be wrong about that (and in this case, I think I'd be happy to be proven wrong), but I do worry that the market has already captured a lot of what MSC can hope to achieve from the upcoming recovery/upswing and expansion.

The Bottom Line

I think you have to use some aggressive assumptions to make the argument that MSC is significantly undervalued on a fundamental basis, and there are risks now that measures like corporate tax relief and infrastructure spending/stimulus disappoint relative to the expectations worked into these stocks over the last couple of months.

That said, there are real signs now that MSC's addressed markets are recovering and I don't think that story is quite played out yet. That makes MSC more of a momentum story now, but it's still a story worth watching. The valuation here is going to lead me to use chandelier stops, but more beat-and-raise quarters could still push this further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM, HURC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.