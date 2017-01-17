Protect Your Stock Portfolio By Watching These Key Correlations

Here are some key stats to help you along.

Beating dead horses has become a hobby of mine. Although "posthumous equine abuse" isn't something I'd list under "interests" if I were say, signing up for a dating site, I don't mind engaging in it if I think doing so might drive home a particularly important point.

That's how I described my penchant for pounding the table on what I think are important issues earlier this month.

"I feel sorry for that poor table," one reader quipped.

The excerpt above is from a piece about cross-asset correlations, a topic that's becoming more pertinent seemingly by the day. The question I'm most interested in as it relates to correlations is: How dramatic of a repricing would we have to see in yields (NYSEARCA:TLT) for the bond/stock return correlation to turn positive and stay there? That's another way of asking the following: How sharp of a selloff in bonds would it take to eliminate equities' ability to act as a buffer?

These are critical questions in the current environment for obvious reasons. There's some speculation that sometime around mid-year we could get a VaR shock in the US akin to the taper tantrum, the bund shock of 2015, and/or the Japanese VaR shock of 2003. Recall Deutsche Bank's warning:

We believe the US long-term yield upswing might overshoot around mid-year if risk-off activity does not curtail yield upswing. If the US 10y yield moves sharply higher (to 3.6% in 2Q) as forecast by our rates research team, we expect increased selling pressure on the US Treasuries by the US banks (unrealized losses in bond portfolios lower the CET1 ratio), agency REITs, and other funds (which hold large amounts of mortgage-backed securities), Japanese financial institutions (which need to conduct loss-cutting bond sales), and the PBOC (which continues to sell US Treasuries as currency intervention). Leverage regulations, electronic trading, and other factors are reducing liquidity in bond markets. We are focusing on possible overshooting too. Many investment managers lack experience in markets with unleashed upswing in the long-term yield, and this environment might trigger panic selling of government bonds and mortgage bonds.

There's an argument to be made that this scenario would be mitigated by German 10s and Japanese 10s which are pulling in the opposite direction (i.e., putting downward pressure on DM rates). But if we get "panic selling" in the 10Y, you can count me among those who think it would invariably spread to JGBs and Bunds.

The question is whether this would spark an equity (NYSEARCA:SPY) selloff. In the simplest possible terms, we want to know what the pain threshold is in terms of 10Y yields beyond which the selling of bonds would not translate into gains for stocks.

Perhaps we can put it even more simply: At what point does panic in one asset class translate into panic across asset classes? When is panic just panic?

Jeff Gundlach's contention is that 3% is the magic number. Anything above 3% in 10s would be trouble for stocks, he said last week in a webcast.

For its part, BofAML contends that based on historical precedent, 5% is the figure. Have a look at the following chart:

(Chart: BofAML)

So the first thing to note there (and this is important) is that the graph depicts the correlation between stock returns and bond yields. So everything is opposite. That is, a negative correlation means stocks would fall with bonds.

The takeaway from that particular chart is that the stock/bond return correlation turns positive (the stock return/bond yield correlation turns negative) at lower yields post-crisis. That means the panic threshold beyond which everything goes down at once is lower. According to BofAML, around 3% is the "new" red line which, as noted above, is precisely where Jeff Gundlach says things start to go awry.

For context, consider that since the election, stock/bond return correlations in the US have been negative (i.e. stock return/bond yield correlations have been positive):

(Chart: Goldman)

So that should give you an idea of what to look for in terms of reading the 10Y smoke signals on the way to preparing yourself for a rates-induced sell-off in stocks.

But stock/bond correlations aren't all we have to worry about. As I highlighted on Tuesday morning, we also need to be cognizant of the correlation between stocks and the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP). The S&P and the USD have been highly correlated since the election and as you can see from the following chart, the relationship looks a bit anomalous:

(Chart: Goldman)

In light of Trump's comments in the Wall Street Journal regarding excessive dollar strength, the question is obviously this: What happens to stocks if the dollar falls and the positive correlation holds?

That's obviously a rhetorical question.

So you can see why I care so much about studying correlations in the aftermath of the election. The ferocity with which traders piled into the reflation trade has probably created the conditions for a sharp reversal in some of these post-election correlations and it's pretty clear that Trump tape bombs can come at any time.

Hopefully, all of the above is helpful when it comes to understanding what's correlated, what's not, and where the tipping points are in terms of when the correlations might flip and derail stocks.

As a parting gift, here's a truly epic cross-asset correlation matrix via Goldman:

(Table: Goldman)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.