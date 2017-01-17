Fed Official Calls For Final Taper 'Sooner'

After 10 years of Fed numbing buying letting balances run-off would allow markets to "trade" bringing volatility and risk back to markets.

She's one more Fed official to broach the idea of letting Fed balances "run-off.".

Lael Brainard who was supposed to work on Hillary Clinton's cabinet and was a perma-dove has turned hawk.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard was a voice of calm after Fed President Eric Rosengren called for a hike that hit markets in September. Fed Gov. Brainard "saved markets" with her dovish tones. Today she exhibited her hawkish side. The Fed still matters especially when perennial doves turn hawk. She even called for the cessation of Fed purchases. That would cause volatility and risk to return back to markets (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Brainard: Once Dove (September 12th)

Source: Interactive Brokers with Elazar Advisors highlights

On September 9th Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said,

"A reasonable case can be made for continuing to pursue a gradual normalization of monetary policy."

He called for a rate hike that negatively surprised markets.

Soon after Fed Governor Brainard was called on to give a speech of her own to offset the hike fears.

At 12 PM on September 12th she said,

"Today's new normal counsels prudence in the removal of policy accommodation."

She calls for not raising rates in response to the Fed President's call to hike the previous Friday.

She was known to be among the most dovish on the Fed and managed to put out a fire in the days of presidential campaigning. Some said she was on the short list for Hillary Clinton's cabinet. She was also a donor to the Clinton campaign.

It doesn't appear that she is going to be a member of the incoming administration's cabinet.

Now Hawk

With the elections behind us, as of today she officially turned hawk based on coming fiscal policies.

"But when the economy is either close to or at full employment and inflation is converging to or at its target, additional fiscal demand will more likely result in inflationary pressures."

She says here that fiscal policies will lead to inflation, not growth.

She's clear which presidential candidate she supported. Now she has her sights set on reversing her dovish course thanks to fiscally caused inflationary fears.

But The Real Bear Note: Full Taper To Zero

The Fed has had a policy of "reinvesting" maturing securities on their Fed balance sheet. By not letting maturities simply "run off" the Fed is effectively in the market buying. That supports the markets. That buying has not fully tapered as they maintain their $4T security position. As one security matures they enter the open market and buy a new one. The Fed causes constant buying pressure.

To maintain their $4T portfolio when factoring in maturities they will need to buy on average $40+B per month in securities. That is not so much less than the ECB's current buying program.

Fed Gov. Brainard called for an end to that today. Here comes the real and final taper of tapers.

"However, if fiscal policy changes lead to a more rapid elimination of slack, policy adjustment would, all else being equal, likely be more rapid than otherwise, with the conditions the FOMC has set for a cessation of reinvestments of principal payments on existing securities holdings being met sooner than they otherwise would have been."

The Fed's quiet support of markets is about to end in response to coming fiscal policies.

There haven't been many open announcements of the intention to end the Fed's quantitative easing position. We caught one Fed official, St Louis Fed President James Bullard, call for it in December.

Fed Gov Brainard, being a Fed board member, is in a higher position to make such a call than the Fed president. She also may be one of the board members called on to make statements for the Board as she did on September 12th.

This is a major hawkish change of events that can withdraw this historic support for markets.

Our All Time Favorite Chart

Our chart below indexed the build in Fed balances since the start of QE in 2008 to the S&P 500 ETF. The drop in these balances helped crash markets in 2008. The rise in these balances helped this eight year bull market.

Letting these balances run-off will be a material risk for markets.

Please take a moment of your day to review this next chart.

Data Sources: SOMA and Yahoo, Chart By Elazar Advisors, LLC

Above you have the yellow line Fed balances versus the SPY in green. When the "Fed" line went down in 2008 it helped crash markets (Yellen admits September 2016).

When the "Fed" line went up markets followed. When it went down markets followed.

Now its your turn to be the analyst. When that yellow line starts to come back down based on Fed Gov Brainard's comments, which way will that little green line go?

If you said "down" we agree.

The Democratically installed Fed is eyeing coming fiscal policy and is worried about inflation.

Conclusion

Fed Gov. Brainard turned from perma-dove to all-out hawk in the matter of months. One catalyst, the elections, helped that change. Now she's calling to let that little yellow line come back down. What will happen to markets when that takes place?

Disclaimer:

ETFs reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report. Portions of this article may have been issued in advance to premium members. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.