These 2 Black Swans Pose A Significant Risk To Markets In 2017

The threat of a hard landing in China remains and this is one of the greatest threats to the stability of the global economy and financial markets at this time.

The optimism regarding the health of the global economy is overdone with a range of indicators that all is not well.

The post-Trump optimism that propelled U.S. equity markets to new highs is fast starting to fade as the reality of his administration and the true health of the global economy starts to sink in. What is becoming increasing apparent is that the global economy is filled with a range of economic and geopolitical fractures, which could easily erupt and trigger the next financial crisis.

In my previous article, "3 Black Swan Events That Could Wreak Havoc In 2017," I looked at three potential black swan events that could trigger another financial crisis. These were the emergence of another European financial crisis, the collapse of the European Union and the re-emergence of stagflation.

After consultation with readers and taking a closer look at events in recent days including this article from fellow contributor Shareholders Unite concerning the end of the reflation trade it got me thinking as to what other potential black swans could exist. In this article, I have taken a closer look at two more potential black swans that poses a considerable threat to the health of the global economy and financial markets.

#1 Emerging market debt crisis

Emerging markets were smashed by the prolonged slump in commodities because the majority are caught in the extractive trap and highly dependent upon the extraction and export of commodities as key drivers of economic growth.

Solely in the region where I am located Latin America, the outlook for all major economies is tied to fortunes of commodities. This has made the rally in commodities particularly important for a region where a number of economies were struggling because of the commodities slump.

The rebound in commodities has certainly caused the risks associated with emerging markets to abate, but the question is just how long can the rally last?

If China's dramatic economic slowdown continues then the recent rally in metals and coal can't be sustained because with the exception of oil, it remains the world's single largest consumer of commodities. Now that President XI has made it clear that China is not wedded to the 6.5% GDP growth target that Beijing has sought to maintain, there is a real threat that China's economic growth could slow further placing considerable pressure on commodities.

There is certainly a rationale for this move because of fears that Beijing's credit-led stimulus is unsustainable over the long term and has the potential to do more harm than good.

Already there are signs that credit-led stimulus is not having the desired effect on economic growth. Despite all of Beijing's efforts to use credit to reinvigorate growth, it has remained relatively stunted highlighting that its effectiveness has rapidly diminished.

Then there is the impact that a stronger U.S. dollar will have on emerging markets. Trump's planned fiscal stimulus and protectionist trade policies coupled with a tight labor market will force the Fed to raise interest rates in order to prevent the economy from overheating.

All of these factors can only conflate to trigger a stronger U.S. dollar and rising bond yields. A stronger U.S. dollar will be bad for commodity prices causing them to fall hurting emerging markets because of their dependence on commodity exports as drivers of economic growth. When coupled with higher bond yields, it will cause borrowing costs to rise for emerging economies particularly in Latin America where many nations have borrowed heavily in U.S. dollars.

The UN has already warned of a coming debt crisis for emerging nations already weighed down by the impact of significantly weaker commodity prices.

Another effect will be a flight of capital from emerging markets to the U.S. as economic growth increases and interest rates rise making it a more attractive place for investors seeking to park capital. There has already been a stampede out of emerging markets.

In the wake of Trump's victory, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) topped the list of redemptions with $1.6 billion leaving the ETF. This trend will continue once Trump's policies start to take form and the dollar strengthens as predicted.

These factors will place ever-greater fiscal pressure on governments that are still reeling from the impact of the commodity slump that has caused fiscal revenues to fall sharply.

In Colombia alone during 2016, the government suffered from its worst fiscal gap since 2010 and even with the modest rebound in crude since OPEC agreed to production cuts, government finances remain under considerable pressure. The same pattern is being repeated across Latin America with Brazil mired in a deep economic and political crisis and other governments making deep spending cuts because of the recent protracted weakness of metals and other commodity prices.

These issues will be exacerbated by Trump's protectionist trade policies, which would limit the growth of manufacturing in developing economies, forcing them to continue relying on commodities extraction and exportation. It could also end the surge in manufacturing that many emerging nations, especially in Latin America, which has been a key driver of greater wealth and affluence domestically.

These issues could all easily combine to trigger another crisis for these nations as they battle weaker commodity prices, a stronger U.S. dollar, increased outflows of much-needed foreign investment and higher financing costs.

#2 Economic hard landing in China

Investors continue to ignore the risks posed by China. While Beijing to date has been able to muddle along and promote growth primarily through the use of credit-fueled stimulus, there are fears that the nation is caught in the midst of a massive credit bubble.

This bubble will dramatically slow economic growth.

Already Beijing has recognized that the continued use of credit to stimulate economic activity is unsustainable and that its effect is waning. As mentioned earlier, President Xi has made it clear that Beijing is open to growth falling below 6.5% and it is likely that economic growth in the world's second largest economy will continue to decelerate. This can be attributed to the transition from an export-focused manufacturing economy to one focused on domestic consumption.

The Economist is predicting a hard-landing in China forecasting that GDP growth will fall to around 4% in 2018. Such a sudden drop in GPD growth according to the Economist constitutes a hard landing.

Any sharp economic slowdown in China will have a sharp impact on commodity prices with much of the recent rally being attributed to the last round of stimulus.

There are fears that China's debt is unsustainable. Already credit-led stimulus is failing to have the desired effect.

Nevertheless, the greatest concern is that with debt rising to 270% of GDP, it is fast approaching the 300% level that has precipitated crises in many nations.

According to the Economist, the biggest problem with this credit is that much of it is being directed to non/or less productive activities with much of it being directed to the state sector to prop-up inefficient state enterprises.

This means that productivity is falling and that can be seen with the housing sector coming off the boil after 2016's credit-led stimulus and a fall in manufacturing activity with the December 2016 manufacturing PMI falling by 30 basis points compared to the previous month to be 51.4.

Then there is the burgeoning bad-debt problem. China's NPLs hit an 11-year high in mid-2016 of $706 billion. This level of NPLs makes the situation in Italy, which already has many economists and analysts deeply concerned that another banking crisis could erupt in Europe, pale in comparison.

Of greater concern is that international rating agency Fitch believes the problem could be 10-times greater than the official figures. Fitch believes that it could cost up to $2.1 trillion to clean up China's bad debts and this would obviously have a sharp impact on economic growth.

Coupled with these issues is that there are pockets of excess supply in housing, a proliferation of unprofitable state industries, a credit-fueled construction bubble and an overheated housing market. All of this coupled with high and still rising levels of debt could conflate to cause a sharp decline in economic growth that would weigh heavily on commodity prices.

The spillover from a credit bust in China would be felt globally, affecting developed markets and having a marked impact on emerging markets because of their dependence on commodity exports as a key driver of economic growth.

Final thoughts

There is no certainty that any of these events will occur and that is why they are known as black swans; these are events that occur and deviate beyond what is expected of a situation. Nonetheless, each of these factors illustrate that the global economy is not as healthy as the optimism surrounding markets in the wake of Trump's victory would have investors believe.

While it would take a significant confluence of events to trigger one of these crises, if they did occur, the effect on the global economy and financial markets would be deleterious. The likelihood of events such as these occurring is increasing because of the erratic nature of Trump and the considerable geopolitical fractures that exist in Europe and the Middle East.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.