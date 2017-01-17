Trump Trade Continues To Fade - Bezek's Daily Briefing

Our last edition Daily Briefing asked the question: Is The Banking Rally Finished?

The new week carries on where the last left off. Banks continues to sell off. The financials sector (NYSEARCA:XLF) is off sharply today and is heading back to late November levels in a hurry.

Meanwhile, the consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) are back in action. After falling 5% in the back half of 2016 and finding no boost at all from the Trump rally, consumer staples finally are catching some interest today:

As you can see, banks (blue line) are trailing off as earnings reactions continue, while consumer staples (red line) are finding interest after trading listlessly over the past week.

What's changed? Trump fired off another economic thought into the discussion:

Our companies can't compete with them now because our currency is too strong. And it's killing us.

You may be forgiven for finding this comment surprising. Trump talks about American greatness, making everything "yuge" and the best again. And yet, here he is out saying that the global reserve currency dollar - a very clear symbol of American greatness abroad - is too strong and that foreigners are taking advantage of it.

Herein lies a central contradiction in Trump's economic policy. A main economic principle of his is that the US needs to manufacture more at home. Fewer imports, more domestic industry. Countries that follow such policies, particularly import substitution or protectionism, tend to prefer weaker currencies. Yet it very much runs contrary to the idea of national imperial greatness.

And there lies a central problem with much of the so-called Trump trade. It assumes Trump has a well thought-out set of policies that will be enacted as planned. That ignores Trump's operating history, both what he's done, and what he's preached in his books.

The Trump we've seen historically shoots from the hip and is unflinchingly pragmatic; always willing to be flexible on ideals in the interest of finding a better deal. Investors assuming that his campaign rhetoric will be enacted in full are setting themselves up for a major disappointment.

If the question arises between being faithful to campaign rhetoric or being pragmatic, expect Trump to sacrifice the ideal. Today's big reversal in the US Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) is a good reminder of that in action:

The US Dollar has now given back two-thirds of its post-Trump gains. How many other correlated trades, such as the spike in interest rates and mad rush into financials - will follow its lead in unwinding? Even the sacred infrastructure trade may hit turbulence if Congress shows some obstinacy toward Trump's rhetoric.

For today at least, the unpopular stocks are back. Consumer staples stocks are finally catching a bid, after seeing some sector stalwarts head to 52-week lows last week. And retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) is also having a big day. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is leading the way, 2% higher.

Buy the rumor, sell the news is a cliche. But it became so because it often works. There's a decent chance much of the Trump move was rumor, and Friday brings the news, so to speak. Let's see if these reversals continue to pick up steam.