David Einhorn Says Get Long Big Tax Paying Corporations, Especially Apple

I've been having a lot of trouble trying to figure out what the correct way to play the Trump victory.

We aren't political in any way here at the Superinvestor Bulletin, but I think almost everyone would admit that Trump and predictable do not go hand in hand.

Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn has some interesting thoughts on Trump and how to invest under him.

Source: Forbes

David Einhorn - A Superinvestor Without A Doubt

David Einhorn launched Greenlight Capital in May 1996. I am not happy about it, but that is apparently almost 21 years ago. I don't feel old, but if 1996 is 21 years ago then I must admit I'm getting there.

If you will recall Einhorn had a terrible 2015 with his fund dropping 20 percent on a huge loss on SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) and a big decline in Consol Energy (NYSE:CNX). The SunEdison loss is a loss. Einhorn doubled down on Consol and has done well with that decision.

If you have been reading our articles (click the follow button at the top of this one to continue to do that) you will know that we suggested early in 2016 that following Einhorn into Consol at $7.50 per share would be a winning trade.

That has worked out very well:

Source: Nasdaq.com

From $7.50 per share Consol has been as high as $24 before coming back a bit on natural gas weakening.

Einhorn did OK in 2016, a positive return but still underperforming the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) which continues to roar. What matters to me however is the long term. The 21 years since he started Greenlight Capital in 1996.

Over that period of time he has generated a return of 16.1 percent annualized. That is a performance that has smashed what the S&P 500 has done and we have to remember that is the performance figure after fees. His investing acumen should be judged on the pre-fee number which is likely closer to 20 percent annualized when you factor in his base fee and performance fee.

My point, we should listen to what he has to say.

How To Play Trump - Who Benefits From Reduced Taxes?

So we've gone ahead and thrown this loose cannon into the investing mix.

Source: CNN

He could be a disaster, he could be great. I have no idea.

The one thing that I think that we can count on is a reduction in the rate of tax that corporations pay. As recently as December Trump indicated that he planned to have the rate of corporate tax reduced from 35 percent to 15 percent.

Part two of the reduction in corporate taxes is the "Repatriation Holiday" that Trump wants what would allow companies to bring overseas cash back home without having to pay a significant amount of tax on it.

In his Q4 letter, Einhorn discussed that the way to invest for Trump policies is to focus on companies that are currently paying a lot of income taxes. It makes perfect sense.

The most profitable companies are going to get a huge bump up in cash flow when that corporate tax rate drops from 35 to 15 percent. What would be ideal then is to find companies that are both very profitable (paying a lot of income tax) and have a lot of overseas cash that the Repatriation Holiday can free up.

A company that fits that mold very well would be Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apple is a long time position in Einhorn's fund and a very profitable company with a lot of overseas cash.

Here is what Einhorn said specifically about Apple in his recent investor letter:

AAPL stands to benefit from repatriation of foreign cash and tax reform. The company has over $200 billion in offshore cash it could bring back to the U.S. AAPL also derives a majority of its earnings from foreign sources but still accrues GAAP taxes at a 25% rate, which is higher than many other large tech companies. The lower corporate tax rates proposed as part of repatriation and tax reform could therefore lead AAPL toward a structurally lower GAAP tax rate going forward.

If Apple's tax paid on repatriating that cash has just drops by 25% that means that the company should be worth $50 billion more than it was without the repatriation holiday. That is a $10 per share bump without the company having to do anything.

If Apple's annual tax rate also drops by 60% under a Trump corporate tax cut that would reduce GAAP income tax expense from $15 billion last year to $4.8 billion. That is a $10 billion bump to earnings which on just a 10 multiple means a $100 billion increase to Apple's market capitalization. That is closer to $20 per share.

Add the two of them together and you could see a $30 per share bump in Apple's share price just from Trump's tax policies. That is on a stock that is arguably quite attractively priced already.

Thank you for the idea Mr. Einhorn.

About The Superinvestor Bulletin

At the Superinvestor Bulletin we are not ignoring the valuation warnings that the great investors we follow keep putting in front of us.

We are still adding stocks to our portfolio at a measured pace, but we are focusing on those that will outperform in a market downturn. The last two portfolio additions are companies that are the target of very successful activist investors who will act as positive catalysts for each company's share price. You can take a free trial of our service through the link below (please note annual rate increases from $169 to $195 on Feb 1, 2017).