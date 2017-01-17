American Power Group's (APGI) CEO Lyle Jensen on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Power Group Corp. (OTCQB:APGI) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call January 17, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Chuck Coppa - Chief Financial Officer

Lyle Jensen - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Porter - Porter, LeVay, & Rose

Chuck Coppa

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for participating in today’s Investor Conference call. Our conference call is being held in concert with today’s disclosure of our fiscal 2016 annual and fourth quarter results ending September 30, 2016. For those who have not seen the release or the financial statements they were distributed to all the wire services and will be available later today on our website and with the SEC.

I’ll briefly read a short version of the Safe Harbor. With the exception of the historical information described today in this call, the matters described herein today contain forward-looking statements and opinions, including but not limited to statements relating to new markets, development, introduction of new products and financial and operating projections. These forward-looking statements and opinions are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risk and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein and cause actual results, events and the performance to differ materially from other forward-looking statements and opinions. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and opinions which speak only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions of these forward-looking statements and opinions that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

I’ll make a brief additional statement and then turn the call over to Lyle. As noted in the press release that went out this morning and as Lyle will expand upon, we have weathered the low price oil storm over the past two years and have taken the opportunity to build strength and it’s downturn and we believe position ourselves as the most if not only viable alternative to fuel product out there today.

With the support of our board of directors and lead investors, over the past year we’ve successfully restructured $3 million of long-term bank debt by lowering our payments and reducing our interest rate by half. We are currently in discussions regarding restructuring an additional 1.8 million of long-term debt and have secured a commitment for additional operative capital from existing investors which will allow us to emerge from this oil crisis with better market metrics and improved performance expectations.

In December 2016, our board approved non-binding term sheet with NTTs related to two directors and existing shareholders and management to raise up to $3 million of additional capital. Similar to a capital raise we did back in May of 2016, we expect the investors and the offices will loan us up to $2.5 million currently under a 10% convertible promissory notes.

These notes will automatically be convertible subject to shareholder approval into a new Series E convertible preferred stock and warrants. We anticipate closing this financing within the next week and more details will be noted in our 10-K which will be filed later today, and the 8-K key that will follow the financing.

In connection with the proposed financing, as I mentioned we are also working with one of our long-term debt holders WP Leasing is expected to do for all current and future cash interest and principal payments due under approximate a million eight of notes until such time as a board determines that we are in a position to resume normal payments. This will allow us a significant reduction in cash outflows as we continue to build strength over the coming year. In addition, they are -- WP Leasing is [expected to amend] their notes to reduce their interest rate by almost 7.5%.

We’ll continue to do what we believe is in the best interest of the company and to ensure the future viability of American Power Group and remain very optimistic about our future. With that I’ll turn it over to Lyle.

Lyle Jensen

Okay, thanks Chuck. I appreciate everybody taking the time to be on the call this morning for our company update. As we commented in this morning’s press release, trends over the past few months or periods marked the end of the chaotic two year period for business models tied to the oil and gas industry.

The oil crisis has contributed to multiple bankruptcies, numerous bank debt restructurings and significant drafts in reported revenues.

American Power Group experienced similar market and financial pressures during this two year period, however as Chuck just described with the help and assistance to our lead investors and in our board, we have been able to restructure debt and continue to attract commitment for additional capital that will allow us to merge from this oil crisis and in as Chuck said, emerge with strength as opposed to survival with weakness and we’ll talk today about the many initiatives that we believe as we look at 2017 on why we believe our performance expectations will improve in this coming year.

As far as looking back at the performance of fiscal 2016 despite all the market conditions, we were happy with the 57% increase in our year-to-year revenue growth in our North American vehicular dual fuel markets where we’ve continued to expand our EPA approvals in our CARB search. We also were pleased with the 17% year-to-year growth in our international markets primarily because it was mostly a demonstration here and we look to 2017 to go under production.

But those gains were more than offset by 77% drop in year-to-year revenue in our North American stationary dual fuel market and that was a direct result of watching 80% of the production of oil drilling rigs laid down and idled here in over the last two years.

But as we – those were the revenue, the ups and downs of the revenue as far as other activities that were achieved in 2016. We had additional leadership position, strength in our IUL approvals for EPA; we added some key engines to the California CARB yield certifications. We’ve been able to expand our markets in dual field markets in Canada and Mexico and these are activities that I want to talk about here during this call.

So a year ago we looked at -- we were looking at multiple market trends that were down and were still turning down ahead in front of the bottom, and as we enter 2017 we see almost the reverse. We see multiple positive signs but strengthened our position and postures from improved results.

A few of those, I want to go through here I guess six or seven bullets, but I want to go through that are basically significant trends or achievements that have occurred in the past 90 days of the [past] year for calendar 2017.

First and foremost was the immediate crude oil prices are currently 89% higher than the lows in early 2016 getting up in the low $50 per barrel range has generated a 67% increase in the number of operating rigs since mid 2016 of each month right now we have contingency more of dual rates put to work. As a result of this, we have seen an increase in our stationary dual fuel quotation activity for the first time in the past two quarters and currently right now our fiscal year-to-date stationery revenue plus the customer booked orders and backlog were already [360%] higher than our total stationery conversion revenue for all of 2016 role and we are only in the fourth month of our fiscal year. So it’s a noticeable increase in activity that we can tie directly we believe to oil prices and drill rigs just as we did watching it here during the downturn.

Next up is diesel prices which a big impact for us the Department of Energy reported last week the U.S. average retail price for diesel, fuel is up 17% from a year ago that continues to positively impact the price spread between diesel and natural gas, so these improving price spreads but more so the as we talk to fleets now, the concern of diesel prices continue to go even higher, we are starting to see people that had tabled their consideration of dual fuel coming back to the table and at least then talk to me a little bit more about the economics of it and we are seeing more interest and potentially looking at this because we have the improved price spread coming up.

Kind of tied to that, again it’s getting out in front of more and more customers in November of this past year; we announced a multi-year dealer and solid agreement with Rush Truck centers to cover initially cover 14 dealer states for them. Rush Truck centers has the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States with more than 100 locations. Currently we completed our dealer training and are moving into the first phase of the commercialization and this really does give us on top of all of our other dealer network, it’s an unparalleled network of sales and service for our dual fuel systems and we now have the credibility of one of the largest truck dealerships in the United States.

And back in October, we announced additional California CARB certifications. These are different than the EPA approvals that we get for our OUL and IUL that we announced from time to time. There is additional standards and regulation requirements that California requires to get a certification.

Then [Indiscernible] in October we announced both the Cummins and the Detroit Diesel engines that achieved their CARBS certainly on top of the Volvo that we already had. While this is important as we go into 17th because now we have a dual fuel technology that has the ability to play an important role in the reduction of diesel related missions in California.

Our recent dual fuel testing that came out of West Virginia University on late model engines have shown that we can achieve greater than a 50% reduction in NOx emissions compared to the federal standard that is gaining the attention of a lot of air quality people in California on what can be done with dual fuel. We also intentionally targeted certification of high horsepower engine since there are no effective dedicated natural gas solutions in this high horsepower range where we can retain with our technology we can retain horsepower and torque compared to any other solution that’s out there which in the high horsepower doesn't exist.

RL Polk is a marketing tracking of trucks and vehicles. They have reported that there’s over 30,000 California registered Class 8 trucks that are model year 2010 and newer that we can apply these certifications to and achieve some of these low diesel emission results for the state.

If we move beyond California we also have another eight or nine states that have made APG’s dual fuel technology eligible for state emission grants and tax rebate incentives. The EPA recently reported that 40% use instead of [web] and ozone non-attainment areas which is due to poor air quality.

As I said we carved out this niche of low emission technology in the high horsepower Class 8 engines and more and more states recognizing this and giving us the opportunity to work with our dealers to bring fleets both incentive grants and tax incentives that can range anywhere from 10% to 60% of the cost of the dual fuel system and its [Indiscernible] can gain some type of financial support for the emission reduction results that were achieving. So that, seen a dramatic increase in the state activity and state funding level here in 2016 that will take – that will benefit us in 2017.

If we move outside United States and look at some of our international markets, we expect Mexico will be a very strong emerging dual fuel market in 2017. The Mexican government backed fuel subsidies are beginning to wind down, lopes have been reported even if had road blockades and protest both for the increase in gasoline and diesel prices and they’ve seen a dramatic increase this last year which recently I guess is recent as January 1 we’ve seen some of the prices go up as much as 14% to 20%.

So this is creating a lot of the stress in the logistics world to see that type of diesel price increases. It’s dramatically increased the price spread between diesel and the natural gas. And so, as we take a look and we start, we kind of re-kick off our marketing here in January. We’re seeing them that we can present fuel savings to Mexican fleet or even U.S. fleets delivering into Mexico as well as Mexican fleets, but were back to where we can show 15% to 20% annual fuel savings based upon where the pricing of diesel as they unwind the subsidy control.

So, this is giving us a big economic push with a lot of mid to large fleets in Mexico. But on top of that we even have an additional market enhancement pressure and that is that is that Mexico is starting to worry about the air quality conditions in Mexico City and other surrounding areas. The Mexican Environmental Authority in 2016 began enforcing new regulations to reduce diesel-related emissions. If you didn't comply with the mandated reduction then you were reduced your daily city deliveries and cut back in fleet operation hours for complaint engines the list.

On top of your fuel savings is now potential if you lose one out of six delivery days you could have another 15%, 16%, 17% impact on your operation for lack of having one less revenue day to deliver into the high populated cities in Mexico. But we've been working closely with couple of our dealers and one that has worked very, very hard with the Government of Mexico both the Department of Energy and their environmental department.

On December 28 of December the Mexican Ministry of the Environment officially announced that trucks with EPA approved and certified and CARB certified retrofit system like APG will be exempt from this cutback and will allow fleets to continue to make deliveries any day of the week. So this is a huge regulatory market milestone for APG that where we now have another whole country is going to recognize the testing, EPA testing and CARB testing on dual fuel conversions and those now have as of January -- as of December 28 they become eligible to ensure that these fleets do not have to cut back on the deliveries or their operating hours.

As I mentioned, last year 2016 was marked with multiple successful demo tests in Mexico and we’re working with dealers. We’re working with the Mexican fueling infrastructure suppliers. We’re working directly with some major fleets in Mexico, but as we take a look now with these with what happened in January which is basically the increase in pricing – prices, as well as the eligibility of EPA approves conversion systems, our dealer believes that we’re seeing, going to see a dramatic increase in production quantities and it could happen very early near. We’re taking look at getting production orders as early as February, March, April of this year.

If we go to our friends North of United States and Canada we also expect to see that transition in 2017. We did the demo test in two Canadian provinces where we now have trucks on the road in British Columbia and in Québec. I'm personally working with the President of the Ontario Trucking Association where they are launching a major alternative fuel incentive program that will be hundreds of millions of dollars over the next five years and was pleased that we made APG's dual fuel system was highlighted in the Ontario market study that went out everybody as a required technology to satisfy the high horsepower, heavy-haul load experienced in Canada.

And this comes back to one of our core capabilities here in the United States is that, again back into that 13 to 15 or 13 to 16 leader niche that does not have an alternative fuel solution not only from a standpoint of being able to reduce emissions, but to retain the required horsepower, they see Ontario Trucking Association is going to highlight the dual fuel capability for the power and torque as they pull loads in Canada, they are anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 pounds more than what we can pull here in the United States, so becomes even more important to the fleet owners in Canada.

Finally, just wrap-up of the call with a few comments on our Trident Flare Capture and NGL recovery business, last year’s low NGL prices and the severity of the cutback in the production oil rigs did play a major role in idling the Trident Flare Capture systems in the first half of 2016. But at the same point time we also have been very disappointed in the lack of progress in the last few months of the oil and gas recovery gains traction due to several reasons, our previous announced deployment of Flare capture systems will not happen as quickly as expected in that.

That was disappointing because we really thought we were emerging and on right path and if take a look at it and as a result of that we’ve replaced flare capture and sales marketing personnel. We contracted with a 15 year veteran in the midstream management of natural gas liquids and that will help us ensure the next round of customer quotations that are currently in the pipeline will reach full implementation and will reach revenue recognition.

On top of that, I've also moved the sales and marketing responsibilities of our APG vehicular dual fuel markets from myself to Dan Goodwin. Dan is our new VP of Technical Marketing and Government Affairs. He will pick up the regional North American business development managers for the vehicular dual fuel market. This adjustment will free up more of my time, so I can focus on accelerating our bills and marketing efforts, but further spend more time to really, truly developing the flare capture and NGL recovery business.

We are getting very -- a lot of very interesting enquiries that need to be worth in and are more than just bidding and booking. They will have strategic implications. So we do believe that Trident’s business model will play a significant role in our future ability to sustain positive cash flow. So, we think these are good movements that we’ve made here under the separate January time period to kick off the year. There are positive trends that go with that say that we should be really looking hard at the Trident on business. Three or four of them, as we mentioned before, the increase in oil rigs has opened up a lot of new wells. Some of those will need flare capture that will be remote.

On November 1st of this year, of this past year, the weighted average capture percentage in North Dakota increase from 80% to 85% and that's now getting to where some flare capture capability cannot go to 85% where we can, so that’s going bring additional opportunities.

Last summer you’ll remember that we achieved our TERO approval on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in the middle of the Bakken. That approval helped win bids as draw [Indiscernible] come back online on the reservation.

And finally the most important one is somewhere to the increase in oil prices, the market price for natural gas liquids, so these are liquids – this is your liquid that's made up of propane, butane, and natural gasoline, those net weighted average prices are up nearly 400% from the March/April time period of 2016, which makes a dramatic improvement in the economic recovery of the operation on the cost of capital equipment.

And so with all that our flare capture service quotations are on that varieties started about 1st of December and that we’re working aggressively on those. We got quote now outback to customers and believe that we will be going on a contract here in the next couple of months.

So, in summary our investors, board members and management were strong believers in the long-term economic and environmental benefits of domestically abundant natural gas. We also believe that the federal state and local level emission regulations will only get tougher in the coming years and with those two realities we see a significant opportunity for APG to be in the forefront with cost effective and proven solutions over the past six, seven years that we've been in the market.

We can help diesel operators meet their sustainability goals as well as save money. We can help regulators meet their tightening and quality requirements, and from our standpoint we take a look at 2017. As Chuck mentioned we’ve survived a very, very tough two-year period and been able to come out at the back end of this we believe come out stronger than ever. And so as we look at this it is, we've got a new baseline in rebuilding in many markets that the multiple growth initiatives I just gone through are gaining momentum as we go into 2017 and we believe that we’ll be the core of our business plan going forward.

With that, I’ll turn it over to our Q&A period.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I’m a Former Rancher and also an oil patch down here and where so many heavy-duty pickups of Dodge Ram particularly pretty prominent down in this area and look forward when we’ll see something for as country bullet?

Lyle Jensen

Well, from APG standpoint we've elected to invest our funds which again it's all driven done by EPA and CARB qualifications of conversion. So, we really have focused on the heavy-duty truck world. I can tell you, I mean we do have other and what we can more than happy to follow-up and get to the right context. But there are companies out there that both gasoline base that do have natural gas conversions that on those type of pickup trucks today, but from our standpoint I think we have to fix our knitting and focus on the high horsepower heavy-duty.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, most of our stuff is diesel, so…

Lyle Jensen

And in outlook, what I'll is, I may made a note here if you can get a hold to Chuck or I follow-up, I’ll go out. And again I can take a look at Emco a couple of other that have our Ford certified and I'm pretty sure that they got Dodge too, but I know we got, we got other natural gas suppliers in the industry that have natural gas on board engines but I promise we'll get back to you and let you know.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Appreciate.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi. I was hoping to respond to that previous question, I have a question on -- I did not understand the answer completely. Are you saying that American Power Group Technology does not work with the Dodge trucks that the person is asking about? Or you just don't have people who are trained to install an application or just in general, you don't have people trained or don’t have the interest in doing that?

Lyle Jensen

Okay. Good question and I’ll further clarify. Our system will work technically on the engines referenced. We’ve elected, it’s not that we don't have experienced. We've elected not to go spend millions of dollars trying to get EPA approval on those engines from a standpoint [Indiscernible] address our market originally took a look at it to it. We focused on the 350 horsepower and above engines where there was less competition and we did not elected not to go after the pickup market. So it’s more of a strategic market direction decision than anything else.

Chuck Coppa

And Jonathan, this is Chuck.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Chuck.

Chuck Coppa

You may remember past discussions. Good morning. We focus on heavy-duty trucks because the ROIs on it. If you're running a pickup truck in 10,000 to 20,000 miles a year, the ROI especially in today's market is going to be significantly longer than the heavy-duty guys are running a 100 or 120,000 miles a year, so that's what we focus on heavy-duty markets out there today instead of a light duty.

Unidentified Analyst

I see.

Chuck Coppa

It’s all economics.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Given the election of Trump, I'm curious why you feel that regulations with respect to oil and gas production will continue to become more stringent?

Lyle Jensen

Well, Joe, now this is really just the oil and gas, I mean there was -- President Obama did approved the climate change plan where they were just proposed to start capturing methane in the oil gas production. I think the new administration will see whether that survives or not, but where we see the increases is where you have no, if you had zero methane capture in a state like North Dakota where Pennsylvania, Texas, Oklahoma have had those regulation, and again they’re reasonable and technology is there to capture that. So, I think that’s number one on the oil and gas industry side.

On the air-quality side, we see strong support from the Republicans primarily just in the ozone, not so much the greenhouse gas, but in the ozone where you're in the criteria pollutants that are causing children to increase asthmatic conditions than you are seeing supposed increase on autism with mother’s close to the truck traffic. And so I think what we’re staying at the state level is states worried about the air-quality and they're 40% of every citizen out there is living in an unhealthy air.

So I think you get a – we have to understand where that regulation split will come from, but I would go I would agree that on the oil and gas side I think you'll see some changes in that, but it can't be zero. There is just too much of an out there that has already been captured by states, and so they're going to -- Texas is going to expect North Dakota to step up and reach the 90%, 95% level just like they have been out for years.

Chuck Coppa

And Joe, this is Chuck. As Lyle talked about in the past on previous calls, and we see huge opportunities in the state of California as it relates to their emission problems and our ability to dramatically have positively impact, the emission profile, the engine is running there and as we know California somewhat thinks of itself as a sovereign state, so we're envisioning that they'll keep moving forward and in moving their emission standards tighter and tighter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Michael Porter

Hi. Good morning, gentlemen. That was my exact question regarding the [Necker] economic factor with the possible good to the new Republican coming in office. Just the environmental regulations possibly being deregulated and how that could possibly impact? And gentlemen, honestly that was just – that was answered perfectly right there. So thank you. That was the exact question. Thanks Joe.

Operator

Lyle Jensen

Okay. Thank you guys for dialing in and listening this morning, and we look forward to WebEx update which will come fairly quick as we’ve got our March -- our December 31 close that we will now be wrapping up. So we’ll look forward to talk and see you soon and giving you an update on our progress.

