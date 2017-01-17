British Pound: Are You Ready For A Contrarian Rally?

As a rule of thumb, currency markets are generally guided by macro fundamentals; however, sentiment often dominates short-term price swings, and the British pound market is a prominent example of that psychological rule. Extreme short positioning on the pound, excessive fear priced in the options market, and fatigue of the downward momentum of the British currency, create the perfect recipe for a strong bounce in the GBPUSD exchange rate (NYSEARCA:FXB). This will most certainly be a temporary rebound, albeit with a decent upward target, since the British foreign exchange market's underlying macro fundamentals remain steadily bearish. That said, the rising probabilities of a rally in Sterling can be used by investors to take advantage of this window of opportunity to build a long position on GBPUSD with a price target between $1.30 and $1.33. These probabilities are rising despite a broad based pessimism evident in the financial media, making the potential upward move of the British currency a highly surprising one for investors.

Sentiment and Positioning On The British Pound

Investor positioning as well as sentiment on the British currency seem to have reached extremely bearish levels. This increases the chances for a surprise rally in the currency. In fact, such negative investors' positioning was also recorded ahead of all previous pivotal points of the GBPUSD exchange rate in the last ten years or so. This time, though, there is a new important asset under Britain's belt; its ultra cheap currency in trade weighted terms, which might start alleviating some of its structural trade deficits further down the line. All of these factors are currently aligned to assist the British currency to get some relief from its extreme short selling, and investors ought to pay special attention to them.

Speculative net positions on GBP futures contracts, as released by the CFTC, currently hover around multi-year lows. This means that large speculators have built up the biggest bets on a drop in GBPUSD, making them heavily exposed to a sudden upward reversal of the exchange rate. Should that happen, they are forced to unwind their positions massively in order to cut their losses short. This forced traders' action will accelerate Sterling's rebound.

Another sentiment indicator, though, which works in favor of a swift reversal of Sterling against the US dollar, is the abnormally high implied volatility of GBPUSD. As a matter of fact, implied volatility of GBPUSD, a gauge of option traders' expectations about the future volatility of the exchange rate, exhibits a pretty unusual risk profile. As the time horizon of the implied volatility extends the level of expected volatility in the underlying GBPUSD rate drops significantly. This means that option traders express extreme fear about the very-short term prospects of the pound, while the feel more secure about the longer-term prospects of the market.

Is there any particular logic behind fearing too much currency debasement in the very short-term, while at the same time expecting a more tranquil price environment after triggering the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty in March and onwards? Not really. As an inherently unpredictable negotiating process progresses, the probabilities of political tensions rise with time. Also, an untested and highly provocative new US administration is set to add to these political uncertainties in the next few months. The repercussions from both these two unpredictable factors increase the probabilities of extreme currency moves in Sterling as well as in other major currencies. However, this comes in direct contrast with the implied volatility profile of GBPUSD options, which expects lower instead of higher volatility as me move further down the line.

Something has to give. It's either the bears on Sterling or the artificially low volatility expectations for the longer-term. This means that either Sterling will defy the bears and will soar or a large repricing of longer-term option contracts towards significantly higher implied volatility will ensue. In other words, either pound traders become immediately more optimistic by turning to buyers from sellers or they become more long-term pessimistic. How is this dilemma going to be resolved? The answer lies on the technical dynamics of the British foreign exchange market.

Sterling currently seems oversold, since there is clear fatigue in its downward momentum. This can be seen by the positive divergence evident between oscillators, i.e. technical indicators which depict the momentum with which underlying prices move, and GBPUSD prices. The Commodity Price Index, one of the most credible technical oscillators, did not follow the downtrend of the GBPUSD exchange rate in the latest few months, but formed gradually higher lows. This created a huge positive divergence between the plummeting Pound and the CCI, indicating serious fatigue in the former's downward momentum.

Typically, after such egregious positive divergences, currency markets exhibit big turnarounds, and if statistics have any power the GBPUSD should be expected to do the same. This increases the probabilities for a counter-intuitive rally in GBPUSD in the following days and weeks, towards the area of $1.30 to $1.33. This opens a short window of opportunity for a long position on GBPUSD paired with a tight stop-loss in case the pound breaks last year's low of $1.19 to the downside. The risk/reward profile of this tactical bet on the British currency is excellent, since the market is located closer to its stop-loss limit than to its upside target. The trigger for this Sterling trade came from the conciliatory speech of UK's Prime Minister Teresa May, in a perfect timing given the full alignment of technical, sentiment, and positioning factors.

Technical side, it has long been argued that currency markets around the world are the only ones left to absorb the huge macroeconomic imbalances looming among creditor and debtor nations. Britain's macro backdrop presents such an imbalance. Its current account, i.e. the difference between what the country earns from exports and income from abroad and what it pays for imports and remittances to foreigners, exhibits a historically high deficit. This means that without the ability to produce a trade surplus, i.e. higher exports than imports, this gap must be financed by money inflows from foreign investors. In the absence of such inflows, the pound will plummet. Thus, the macro backdrop for the pound is definitely bearish, as its stability is contingent on a constant stream of foreign direct investments to its economy.

However, this is not the only force that could pressurize the pound, since the currency is also exposed to rapid shifts in investor sentiment. These shifts can fuel sizeable swings, which sometimes run counter to the underlying fundamentals. And the recent retest of last year's lows brings such an occasion; an increased probability for a rebound in the British pound towards its long-term resistance area. A rare alignment of bullish technical dynamics along with extreme bearish sentiment and investor positioning, paves the ground for a much needed rebound before the long-term bearish macroeconomic reality steps in again. This macro reality, however, will be another discussion for another time. For the time being, the British pound will "speak" in a more tactical way. Let's all listen to what it has to say.

