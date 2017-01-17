Believe It Or Not, Trans World Entertainment Is A Little Bit Interesting

I've argued for some time that buying any mall-based retailer is a bad idea at this point, given declining mall traffic and continued SG&A deleveraging for most companies in the space. From that standpoint, buying a mall-based retailer that sells physical CDs and DVDs would seem something close to asinine.

But I think Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC), which owns retailer f.y.e., is at least worth a look at Friday's close of $2.90. The f.y.e. business is a melting ice cube, to be sure, but the majority of a current market cap around $100 million comes from the recently acquired online reseller etailz. That business is growing quickly, though margins are a concern, and there's a bull case that combines free cash flow from f.y.e. with growth at etailz to drive upside.

I'm not quite ready to jump in yet, and I'd like to see FY16 (ending January 2017) results and the 10-K, both due in March. Those results should give more clarity on etailz, in particular, and perhaps more color as to whether etailz can start driving some level of leverage and margin expansion. While TWMC may seem a classic value trap, there's some reason to think it may actually be a value play - even if I don't see enough reason to jump in just yet.

The f.y.e. Business

Unsurprisingly, Trans World's f.y.e. business is in steady decline:

TWMC Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

In its 10-K, TWMC cited industry figures estimating an 11% decline in physical video sales in 2015, with DVD sales dropping 15% and Blu-ray 3%. Physical album sales fell 13% year over year. And while Trans World has cited a strategy to move away from music and movies toward the "trend" category - ancillary products related to music, movies, and video games, such as T-shirts, posters, etc. - legacy products still make up a large portion of sales. Video and music sales made up 77% of FY09 revenue; that figure still was 64.5% in FY15, and 61% through the first three quarters of FY16, according to the 10-Q.

As dramatic as the revenue decline appears, however, it's not as if TWMC hasn't been aware of the pressures in its business. The company has aggressively closed stores and reduced square footage. The number of locations (which includes a small presence under the Suncoast brand) has dropped from 712 in FY08 to 294 as of the end of Q3. (Surprisingly, the company was planning to open several f.y.e. stores in Q4, based on commentary from recent earnings calls.) And by at least two metrics, the business has been surprisingly stable:

Source: Author from TWMC filings; calculation uses average annual square footage

Obviously, the comparisons aren't apples to apples, as Trans World continually is closing its lowest-performing locations, meaning sales per square foot in the current cohort almost certainly have declined rather steadily over the past few years. But as doomed as the f.y.e. business appears from a long-term standpoint, at the least it appears to be manageable. A focus on cost and the shift to "trend" category sales has helped gross margin, which expanded almost 700 bps between FY09 and FY15. Comparable store sales haven't been terrible since the crisis, declining 1%, 1%, 5%, 1%, and 2% in the last five years. A recent spike in capex has pushed TWMC into the red in terms of free cash flow, but the business remains OCF positive, with continuing inventory reductions providing a tailwind.

Most notably, TWMC has some flexibility to deal with further declines going forward. At the end of FY15, nearly 40% of the company's operating leases were expiring within 12 months, and TWMC had $33 million in commitments for leases that expired in 2017 or later. While that's a significant sum for a company whose enterprise value post-Q4 likely will be in the $75 million range, it still appears to be a manageable amount in terms of continued footprint shrink going forward.

The broader point is that it seems unlikely that f.y.e. will turn into a massive money drain. The 40% ownership from Higgins plus another ~19% (pro forma for the shares issued in the etailz acquisition) stake from activist Lloyd Miller should limit the agency problem here. It's not as if the decline of music and video sales is unknown to TWMC management, or as if the company's strategy ignores that decline. (Average square footage declined nearly 64% in seven years between FY08 and FY15.) Operating lease commitments are material to be sure, but manageable. Trans World's strategy has been to evaluate each location as leases expire, and the fact that 400+ stores have closed since 2008 shows that management won't (always) throw good money after bad. Looking forward, the company may be able to negotiate rent reductions, particularly in challenged 'B' and 'C' malls.

All that said, f.y.e. simply isn't a good business, or even a viable business in the long term, and there are some concerns. Most notable is the recent spike in capex. Capital expenditures were $2.9 million, $2.1 million, and $3.4 million in FY10, FY11, and FY12, respectively, according to the FY12 10-K. The figure then jumped to $7.3 million in FY13 and $8.8 million in FY14. Last year, the company spent almost $21 million, and guidance in the 10-Q suggests ~$20 million this year (up from original projections post-Q4 of $17 million).

Filings indicate the capex has gone into store remodels, along with IT improvements and a new point of sale system. CEO Michael Feurer said on the Q3 call that the "substantial strategic investments" were designed to "reinvent our company," and cited better results from a new store format. In fact, Trans World actually is opening eight new stores in Q4.

The decision to invest in the business seems a foolhardy one, at best. FY15 EBITDA, excluding the benefit of a $1.4 million legal settlement, was flat year over year. And for a company whose enterprise value coming out of Q4 (obviously the peak quarter for cash generation) was in the $15-$20 million range, the level of spend is far too high to be justified by stable profits. There seems to be a sentiment on recent calls (though commentary admittedly is rather limited, with a single questioner at best) that f.y.e. can rebrand as a collectibles/merchandise retailer with CDs and Blu-ray discs in the back. That's a dangerous effort in my view, particularly as GameStop (NYSE:GME) tries a similar strategy (in many of the same malls as f.y.e.) to adjust to declining physical video game sales.

And there is some evidence of late that even the modest success of late is starting to give. Comps were down just 0.4% in the first six months of FY16, which somewhat incredibly means f.y.e. actually was outperforming many other mall-based retailers. Q3 same-store sales fell 4.6%, however, and the company disclosed a -9% comp over the holidays this year.

Looking at the spike in capex, followed by two difficult quarters in terms of sales, the concern is that Trans World is going to make the all-too-common mistake of trying to turn around a business that can't be turned around. As a value investor who generally targets the micro- and small-cap space, I've seen that mistake more times than I can count - but it's a mistake that TWMC had avoided for the most part heading into FY15. The f.y.e. business was generating a reasonable amount of cash: TWMC generated $55 million in free cash flow between FY10 and FY12. OCF now has trended down sharply, and capex has risen, pushing the company into the red. While gross margins have increased, SG&A has steadily done the same as a percentage of sales, with management citing labor cost pressures in addition to the simple impact of deleveraging. The net impact has been compressed operating margins (-70 bps YTD excluding the effect of a capital lease being changed to an operating lease).

The question will be how TWMC management reacts to Q3 and Q4. The argument that a shift to 'trend' sales, new format stores and an emphasis on vinyl sales instead of CDs can somehow create a stable business seems wildly optimistic. Just 2% of overall FY15 sales were vinyl, according to the Q4 FY15 call. Trend is just 29% of revenue, and while the category comped a positive 42% through the first nine months, that wasn't enough to offset a ~-13% decline in video and music. The latter categories still are 60%+ of revenue, and there's no reason to expect the decline to pause. Meanwhile, the trend categories will face ever-tougher comparisons and likely competition from GameStop (which is increasing its exposure to 'loot', as it calls it) and other mall peers.

I don't think the f.y.e. business has any real value at this point, given operating lease commitments and the difficulty in generating operating cash flow over the past few years. But a zero value for f.y.e. might be enough to support a share price over $3, given etailz and another key hidden asset. The question, then, is if TWMC management will respond to apparent second-half weakness by ensuring f.y.e. is worth no less than zero. The most obvious way to do that is by reducing capex (I'd prefer to see it cut significantly). It's simply very difficult to justify spending an average of ~$65,000 per store when per-store EBITDA in FY15 was ~$26K, or about 40% of that figure, and likely declining going forward. If management really is intent on "reinventing" or "rescuing" or "rebuilding" f.y.e., then the stock likely becomes something near uninvestable. And the Q4 call and the 10-K should give some much-needed color on that front.

etailz

The situation at TWMC certainly feels like a classic micro-cap value trap. The company ended FY15 with over $100 million in cash and its market cap hovered around $115 million for much of 2016. The company did distribute almost $1 per share combined in two dividends paid in 2012 and 2014, but it clearly could have been more aggressive in returning capital. Instead, it has put $40 million-plus into f.y.e. over two years, and then spent ~$75 million to acquire etailz in October.

About $20 million of that $75 million was in stock, and another $15 million comes from earn-out targets. TWMC still seems likely to close FY16 with ~$25 million in cash, so it retains some flexibility. And etailz is an interesting purchase. I'm not sure there's much in the way of synergies; the two companies will be operated separately and etailz will retain its headquarters in Spokane. In theory, etailz - whose core business is selling on the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) marketplace, along with running its own sites - potentially could source from f.y.e.'s music/video supplier base, who management has said is more flexible on price given industry declines. (That said, I don't believe that option has been discussed by management).

But etailz is an interesting business on its own, and its revenue growth has been explosive. According to financial statements released in an 8-K/A in December, etailz sales increased from $27 million in CY13 to $93.3 million in CY15. Trailing twelve-month sales as of the end of calendar Q3 were $116 million, up 40% year over year, according to the acquisition release. WebRetailer.com estimated that etailz was the fifth-largest US seller on Amazon in 2015, and the company has expanded onto the eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) platform as well.

There are a number of questions about the etailz business, however. As a rule, it's probably wise to be skeptical about any type of acquisition from a company like TWMC (think BCOR, CALL, PERI, and myriad other examples). If the price is so good for TWMC, and the opportunity for etailz so great, why is the company selling? Indeed, it's not quite clear yet whether etailz is a good business. For one, it's a brutally difficult model, with low margins: EBITDA margins in 2015 were just under 4%, up ~100 bps from near-3% figures in 2013, when the revenue base was about 70% smaller. Reviews of etailz seem mostly positive, with at least one partner citing the benefit of outsourcing the Amazon business to etailz and focusing on the rest of the business. But others have complained about cannibalization and pricing pressure from marketplace sales. etailz founder/CEO Josh Neblett himself was quoted in a book about Amazon citing the "race to zero" driven by the need to be the site's lowest-price seller.

It seems unlikely that etailz ever can drive significant margin expansion, given the price-sensitive nature of selling on Amazon. The company's independent sites, including ecomom and GreenCupboards, appear to be rather small revenue generators, and regardless of the platform etailz is a distributor. And distributors, as a rule, simply don't drive much in the way of margins.

That said, the price paid for etailz doesn't seem that aggressive. TWMC paid a ~20x multiple to 2015 EBITDA, but that multiple likely is closer to the low double-digits relative to 2016 figures, given revenue growth alone. Nearly 20% of the payment comes from earn-out figures, which require $6 million in EBIT in FY17 and $7.5 million in FY18. The latter target would imply a fairly reasonable 10x multiple and low 9's on an EBITDA basis; missing that target and reversing contingent consideration (currently carried at a bit over $10 million) still seems to imply a reasonable low double-digit multiple for a business that in terms of revenue, at least, is growing rather impressively. With EBITDA margins so low, it doesn't take much in terms of absolute improvement to have a significant relative effect: FY18 revenue of $175 million (low-20s growth this year, high teens next) at 4.3% margins (up 40-50 bps) would hit the FY18 earn-out target and seem to make the etailz purchase a smart one, even at full price.

That's not guaranteed, to be sure, and it will be interesting to see how etailz performed over the holidays. Going forward, TWMC also needs to expand its disclosures, given that from my perspective (and likely the market's, given the pre-etailz valuation of TWMC) etailz clearly is the more important aspect of the story here. But at the least Trans World seems to have acquired a profitable, growing company which has established an interesting niche. I'm not yet convinced the price was right or that margins will hold - but I've certainly seen much worse in the space.

Valuation

The other benefit of the etailz acquisition is that it will allow Trans World to utilize its huge base of NOL carryforwards. As of the end of FY15, the company had federal NOLs of $158 million and state-level carryforwards of $236 million. That should shield any etailz profits from taxes for years (at least a decade, in fact). Those NOLs may be less valuable should the GOP-controlled government cut corporate taxes, but regardless a 10x EBIT multiple looks much more attractive when that EBIT turns into cash flow at near 100% rates. (etailz is a low-capex business, with capex totaling less than half a million between 2013 and 2015.)

The combination of f.y.e., etailz, and the NOLs creates an argument that below $3 TWMC looks like a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" situation. Net debt post-Q3 was about zero, excluding $14.6 million in restricted cash (held as restricted due to the potential earn-out) and the contingent consideration liability. After Q4, however, the figure should be over $30 million, between inventory reduction (likely to be ~$25 million or so, depending on how etailz inventory plays out) and Q4 net income from both businesses. etailz's EBIT probably is tracking close to $4.5 million this year (~$120 million at high 3s margin). Assuming that business can get to a $5 million FCF run rate next year (with the help of the NOLs) and a 12x multiple, a tax-benefited etailz is worth at least $60 million. The sum gets to $90 million-plus, or at least $2.50 per share based on the pro forma share count of 36.2 million. That 'caps' downside at about 15%, with any outperformance from etailz (against relatively modest expectations in this model), cash generation from f.y.e., or further NOL utilization all offering upside.

And I do think there's room for f.y.e. to generate cash, assuming management gets back to a more aggressive "melting ice cube" strategy. $120 million in inventory alone should provide a consistent help to FCF from a working capital standpoint, even as the business (likely) turns unprofitable on a GAAP basis. etailz could easily get to contributing $6 million-plus in FCF post-tax with the benefit of the NOLs, justifying the ~$75 million acquisition price. And the NOLs could be further utilized with another purchase, a strategy that Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) used to great effect (shares went from $8 to $30 before it became clear that most of the acquisitions were poor decisions). Wring some level of cash out of f.y.e. (say, $20 million), get etailz to $80-$90 million, and add ~$30 million in cash, and shares can get to $4+, 40% upside.

The problem, aside from limited liquidity and (essentially) minority ownership, is how aggressively TWMC management will pursue that type of cash-maximizing strategy. Management said in both Q3 and the holiday sales release that headwinds of weak mall traffic and accelerating declines in physical media would persist into 2017; if the response to those problems is anything but a retrenchment toward lower capex and store investment, the bullish thesis takes a big hit. The upside here isn't particularly compelling, even in theory, barring a more aggressive NOL utilization strategy which likely would require some leverage on the balance sheet. TWMC is a stock that really didn't move for over two years until the recent 'mini-capitulation', and it certainly seems plausible that the stock simply will reset in a new range if it largely maintains the status quo.

But there is potential here, and the ownership structure at the least would imply that managers may face more pressure to conserve cash than might be seen at companies with a more fragmented shareholder base. Higgins is 75, and may look to cash out over the next few years; winding down f.y.e. and re-selling etailz while getting some value for the NOLs (even given Section 382 limitations) could be a way to do that. I'm not sure the case is quite compelling enough yet, particularly given questionable capital allocation decisions over the past two years. But it only takes a minor pivot from TWMC to make its potential more plausible and its stock a lot more interesting.

