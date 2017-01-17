The Cooper Companies: A Good Business, But Investors Should Target A Better Price

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is a classic Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price" kind of stock to the point that Credit Suisse even pointed to the company as a potential "next elephant" for Buffett back in March. Cooper's CooperVision segment (referred to as "CVI") is the #3 contact lens manufacturer in the world, behind Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Alcon, a unit of Novartis (NYSE:NVS), and quickly moving toward the #2 position. The much smaller CooperSurgical business (often abbreviated "CSI") is guided to drive about 22% of total sales in FY17 (COO's fiscal years end in October), but has room to grow through M&A and increasing demand for IVF and other fertility treatments in developed markets. Execution looks solid, Cooper has steadily taken market share in contacts (and is looking to take more), and end markets should be reasonably stable, even if there is a modest amount of cyclicality.

With the stock back near all-time highs at Friday's close of $179.54, however, I'm not sure the price is much better than fair. FY17 guidance implies a continuation of EPS growth, but cash flow numbers aren't quite as impressive, and there are some near-term risks relative to currency, the company's abnormally low tax rate and potential healthcare market jitters. At ~$180, I like COO, but don't love it, but if short-term events do drive the stock down in 2017, it doesn't take much of a discount to make the company look very attractive.

The Long-Term Bull Case

source: Cooper Companies December presentation

The core of the bull case for COO is that CVI continues to take market share in contact lenses, and should continue to do so going forward. Global market share increased from 17.8% in CY12 to ~23% in 2016 (though the 2014 acquisition of Sauflon for $1.2 billion helped). Cooper has a fairly diverse portfolio, ranging from MyDay single-use disposables (a category where silicone hydrogel products like MyDay are outgrowing the overall market) to more complex categories like toric and multifocal lenses.

And while growth in the overall market has disappointed somewhat of late - Cooper expects long-term growth of 4-6% against what appears to be a 3% increase in 2016 - the company seems well-positioned for where the industry is headed. The acquisition of Sauflon expanded its portfolio in disposables, with one analyst citing the combination as a "huge advantage" over J&J and Bausch & Lomb, and single-use lenses have far less penetration in the U.S. and Europe than they do in Asia. Shifting users to those products also increases annual per-customer revenue, another potential source of organic sales growth.

Adding to Cooper's potential is the fact that its competition is not particularly impressive at the moment. Cooper CEO Bob Weiss gave a somewhat blunt assessment on the Q4 conference call:

Relative to the competitive landscape, yes, our competitors continue to be in various stages of disarray. Alcon...they are restructuring that organization, there is disruption there, they have a tired product line. B&L [Bausch & Lomb] likewise is in a very disruptive environment, not to say the least, and, you know, J&J has done a good job of marketing one product, Oasys...So of the three competitors, I would say J&J kind of has its act together better than the other two - but having said that, they are obviously presenting some opportunities in their approach.

Alcon actually saw sales decline 2% in constant currency in 2015, according to Novartis's annual report. Bausch & Lomb is owned by Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), to whose troubles Weiss alluded to above, and as one of Valeant's core assets is facing a "will they sell or won't they?" question at the moment. J&J's performance has been OK, but hardly impressive of late, and Weiss has previously characterized the company as a great marketer with a substandard portfolio. Those three companies pretty much are the entirety of Cooper's competition, with the four companies controlling ~95% of the global market (40% JNJ, 24% Alcon, 23% Cooper, 9% B&L).

Cooper also is making an effort to target those weaker rivals, as detailed on recent calls. The company is building out its sales force and increased marketing spend, with the goal of using excess manufacturing capacity and taking usually sticky customers from rivals (Alcon and B&L, in particular). Asia remains a key growth market, and one where Cooper has admitted it's a bit behind; the roll-out of Clariti in Japan has been cited as a growth driver and Cooper is increasing spend in the region more broadly.

As far as CVI goes then, there's little reason to expect any change in recent growth rates (a 6.6% CAGR on the top line over the past five years). It's possible that a repeal and/or replacement of the ACA could cause some disruption, and a consolidated class-action price-fixing suit poses a risk as well. But Cooper has said (including in the 10-K) that surgical procedures such as LASIK don't pose a threat (a claim backed by steady market growth over the past few years) to end market demand. Penetration in Asia and emerging markets seems likely to continue, and daily-use growth in the Europe and U.S. could provide another tailwind for Cooper. Given that 80%+ of operating profit comes from CVI, that seems to establish a strong base for revenue and earnings going forward.

The smaller CooperSurgical business seems to have a wider potential range of outcomes. Recent acquisitions have focused on that segment, including the purchase in November of Wallace, a manufacturer of catheters for embryo transfers, along with other products. CSI is split about 55/45 between office & surgical products and IVF (the latter includes both products and services such as genetic testing), and is looking to focus on expanding its presence in the surgical procedure business, primarily in family and women's health. There, the competition should be tougher. Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has a substantial presence (though its recent acquisition targeted male urology patients) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) spent $350 million to buy Smith & Nephew's (NYSE:SNN) gynecology business earlier this year.

The IVF business seems likely to see growing end markets, as women in developed markets continue to delay parenting and as fertility treatments gain some favor in newer markets. But it's not as if CSI is a guaranteed winner overall: segment sales actually declined between FY13 and FY15, with much of the recent gains coming from acquisitions. While currency was a significant issue, organic sales growth between FY13 and FY16 was in the low-single digits - total. It would appear likely that Cooper will continue to focus M&A efforts on the CSI business, which does raise some modest capital allocation risk going forward. There's certainly a possibility that further expanding CSI's portfolio and leveraging the existing sales force will add high-margin incremental revenue, but there's also the possibility that larger incumbents will manage to fight Cooper off.

Corporate Concerns

Even if the CooperSurgical business doesn't quite match expectations, CSI still is a much smaller portion of Cooper's business, about 22% of revenue and a sub-20% proportion of adjusted EBITDA. Looking longer term, it still seems likely that Cooper should be able to grow revenue, and the company is targeting a consolidated 28% non-GAAP operating margin by FY2021 (up from 24% in FY16).

But COO's shares aren't cheap, and there are some near-term concerns other than price. The healthcare space as a whole hasn't exactly been an investor darling of late, and there might be some concern that pricing complaints could gain the attention of the media (or president-elect Trump's Twitter account). COO's shares are up 600%+ from crisis-era lows, and much of that growth has come from multiple expansion.

Source: Author from COO filings and press releases. Prices pre-FY16 are the high price of the year, from COO 10-Ks. FY16 and FY17 figures use current price.

There's a question as to whether COO can continue to drive recent EPS expansion over the next few years, particularly if competitors in the lens business improve operations and/or become more aggressive on pricing (Alcon would seem the most likely culprit at this point). This is a business that was relatively stagnant until recently, and with the contact lens market weaker of late than Cooper expected, mid-single-digit EPS growth in FY17 (the low end of guidance implies a 6.6% increase YOY) might lead multiples back toward the mid-teens, pushing shares back toward the $140-150 range.

Currency has been a notable issue of late as well, with FY17 guidance implying a $0.10 headwind to overall EPS. That comes despite the fact that Brexit was a significant benefit for Cooper, given that ~30% of COGS is pound-denominated, according to the Q3 call (The recent further decline in sterling might provide a modest benefit for COO). Further dollar strength against the yen and euro has more than offset those benefits, at least as guided by management in early December.

The other major concern is Cooper's tax rate. The company paid an effective tax rate of just 4.8% in FY15 and 7% in FY16; the rate is expected to normalize to ~10% in FY17. That not only means that Cooper won't benefit as much from potential corporate tax reform this year, but it also means that COO is one of the few publicly traded companies that could see a higher tax rate under some GOP proposals that limit "loopholes" or treat overseas income in a different manner. U.S. political impacts aside, there has been some concern voiced by analysts (even bullish ones (PDF)) that the rate will be sustainable longer term.

To be sure, the financial considerations are mostly of relatively minor effect, and should be considered more in the context of valuation than actual threats to Cooper's business model. But price matters, even for solid companies, and I'm not sure I love COO's current price. And with some possible catalysts for market jitters over the next year (including healthcare ETF selling that likely would impact the stock), it seems likely there will be an opportunity to get a better entry point.

Valuation

On a peer basis, COO's forward multiple of about 19.6x (to the midpoint of guidance) on a P/E basis and a ~15x forward EV/EBITDA multiple both look roughly correct. JNJ and NVS trade at 17x and 15x+ 2016 estimates, respectively. COO's better growth and far more limited regulatory risk would seem to imply a premium to both of those stocks. C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) and DENTSPLY (NASDAQ:XRAY) aren't direct competitors, but as similarly-sized companies with similar growth profiles are reasonable peers, and EV/EBITDA multiples are relatively close among the three.

On a DCF basis, COO does look a bit undervalued, particularly assuming it can hit its targets. 8% growth for eight years (2% terminal, 8% discount) off FY17 levels of $400 million-plus supports a share price just over $200. Working out to FY21, and assuming 7% growth in CVI and 10% growth in CSI, EPS could hit $14. A 20x multiple (in line with the current forward multiple) would value shares at $280, again supporting current fair value in the low $200s ($205 at an 8% discount rate).

That's about ~14% upside from current levels, but both scenarios imply fairly solid execution, stable tax rates, and little to no disruption in end markets. Given modest risks in all three areas, I'm not sure ~$180 drives quite the margin of safety an investor might look for. But it also doesn't take much of a correction to make COO appear very attractive: closer to $160 (just a 10% decline, to levels reached as recently as early December) the discount to fair value looks more like 20%, and COO looks like an intriguing long-term buy.

From here, COO looks like a classic "watchlist" stock. Any healthcare sector sell-off that indiscriminately targets COO in addition to pharma/device peers could provide an opportunity. The same goes for a modest broad market correction. Below $170, COO gets tempting; below $160, the stock seems a very solid buy. Truthfully, $180 isn't that bad, either, but I think a better price will come along. If it does, I'd consider that a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.