JPMorgan Benefiting From Calm Credit, A Strong Competitive Position, And Potential Catalysts

Among the larger banks, JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) post-election performance has been on the higher side of average (up about 25%), but the shares have been a standout (along with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)) over the past year as the bank has been leveraging its strong market share and competitive positions as it waits for rates and economic conditions to improve.

Credit quality has been good and likely can't get much better, but loan demand can improve if the economy grows from here and higher rates should drive better spreads. What's more, JPMorgan and the rest of its large bank peers could be in place to benefit from a less stringent regulatory environment and a lower tax rate. While the shares look priced for a high single-digit return absent a meaningful reduction in the bank's tax rate, a meaningful reduction of the tax rate could drive a fair value into mid-to-high $80's.

Solid, But Not Spectacular

JPMorgan's fourth quarter results weren't a blockbuster, but they did show solid ongoing execution across the business. Revenue was up about 2% from the year-ago period, but down about 5% sequentially due to lower sequential contributions from the volatile trading operations. Expenses were very well managed (down around 5% on a "core" basis) and tangible book value ticked up slightly from the prior quarter.

The bank's net interest margin was a bit disappointing, with a two basis point sequential reduction, and earning assets were up slightly (about 2%) from the prior quarter. Loan growth was modest, with period-end loans up 1% sequentially and average core loans up 3% sequentially. Nothing really leaped out to me in the loan info, although card and real estate lending were both strong (up about 6%) and corporate, wholesale, and residential lending were softer than I'd expected.

Credit remains healthy on the whole. Provisions were down almost a third from the prior quarter, while non-performing loans declined 4% (and 7% from the year-ago period). The NPA ratio is more or less holding steady (at a low level) and the charge-off ratio ticked up a bit, with modestly higher charge-offs in cards and autos though both remain at historically pretty attractive levels. JPMorgan did add to reserves in credit cards and business banking, while releasing reserves in mortgages, student loans, energy and mining. I don't want to make too much of it, but I do wonder if that's another sign of improving market conditions in the resource industries.

Playing To Its Strengths

I wouldn't expect much strategic commentary ahead of the upcoming Investor Day, but it doesn't sound as though the bank is really looking to change what has been a winning formula for a while now.

JPMorgan continues to hold a strong position in credit cards, with leading share in purchase volume (over 20%) above American Express (NYSE:AXP), Capital One (NYSE:COF), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Bank of America. While JPMorgan's charge-offs aren't the lowest in the market (PNC (NYSE:PNC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) tend to be the lowest, which really won't surprise those who follow large banks closely), they are still pretty healthy.

Even though it is the market leader, JPMorgan thinks they can continue to grow this business. A lot of the company's success has come in the higher quality segment of the market, and the bank is under-represented in the 660-740 FICO bracket (which is not subprime). Going downmarket will mean higher charge-offs, but the revenue and profit opportunities should be more than sufficient compensation. As for as competition goes, it seems like most banks are talking about building their credit card businesses, but it is difficult to compete with JPMorgan's distribution network, its IT infrastructure (which helps with things like fraud detection/prevention), and its low-cost deposit base. While the big boys (AmEx, COF, Citi, Bank of America) could be more of a threat, given that they have similar capabilities, I think it will be harder for smaller banks to really make a dent, and particularly in the higher quality brackets, unless they want to compete on price.

JPMorgan also has strengths to leverage in many other market segments, including consumer/retail banking, corporate banking, and trading/i-banking. The practices underlying the cross-selling scandal that has hit Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) have never been so significant for JPMorgan and the bank continues to leverage a dual strategy of physical Chase branches and greater online service offerings and utilization.

The Opportunity

I don't think credit can or will get meaningfully better for JPMorgan, but I do think spreads are going to increase from here in the coming years. Loan growth is a big unknown; if the administration can deliver on its pledges to stimulate economic growth in the U.S., loan demand will follow. Along those lines, lower corporate taxes could stimulate more capital investment (meaning more business lending).

I'm not modeling in a lower rate for JPMorgan at this point, but an effective corporate tax rate in the high 20%'s would add close to $1.5 billion to my 2019 earnings estimate and a little over a full point to the annual ROEs. Pushing my estimates a year to the right leaves my growth expectations more or less intact - 3% to 4% long-term CAGR on adjusted cash earnings, with a long-term low double-digit ROE. Those assumptions still support a total estimated return in the high single digits, while factoring in that lower tax rate would boost the fair value in the mid-to-high $80's.

The Bottom Line

JPMorgan is more of a hold than a buy in my opinion, though I still like it on a relative basis. A high single-digit return isn't historically bad for a large bank, and I continue to believe that JPMorgan is a very well-run bank. That said, if/when this rally fades and/or there's disappointment over the administration's actual policies, JPMorgan will probably give up some of this rally and it may be a name to consider on those pullbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.