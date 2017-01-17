MeetMe: Strong User Growth Will Only Get Stronger

As many of you know, I have been covering MeetMe (NASDAQ:MEET) for some time. I bought in early (about two years ago) at the $2 mark, and made it my top pick for 2016. In the summer of 2016, the stock surpassed $7, at which point I recommended that investor's should take profits. When the stock fell back under $5, I called for another buy.

Why was I bullish? On a month-to-month basis, the name continues to improve.

The social media sector is volatile and companies rely exclusively on user traffic to generate revenue through sales or advertising. This model can be a bit difficult to operate, but because of the user growth, I held firm that revenues would improve and the company would not only turn a profit, but maintain longer-term profitability. MeetMe continues to be on an amazing growth trajectory on the back of a more user-friendly app, a modernized chat system and recent upgrades. More users will continue to drive revenues, but will user growth continue?

This is a question that has been rightfully asked by bears who see the move in MeetMe as short-lived or some sort of fad. Well, just this morning, a key cross-promotional initiative was put out by the company.

MeetMe bought Skout, a popular social networking app last year with the hopes of promoting each app on the other. The company will be placing promotions to sign up for each service within the apps. A bit gimmicky perhaps, but effective. The placements will be on popular sections of the app, which sounds good, but the question remains whether doing this will drive traffic and increase users. Early indicators suggest there has been great synergy, and bullish commentary from Geoff Cook, CEO, is promising:

"In recent days, MeetMe and Skout have driven about ten thousand installs to each other per day, representing a substantial marketing synergy. In addition, because the apps and their core users are so similar, we believe these installs perform better than average in terms of likelihood to sign up and to stay active. This is only the beginning of the integration of the Skout and MeetMe apps. We expect to start displaying MeetMe users inside of Skout and Skout users inside of MeetMe, along with the ability to chat seamlessly across the two platforms, by the end of the current first quarter."

This news bodes well for the subscriber base and, in turn, revenue generation. It's icing on the cake. Just look at MeetMe's recently reported Q3. The revenue number came in at $17.2 million, up a strong 20% year-over-year. Mobile revenue was up 39% from Q3 2015, coming in at $16.0 million. This represents 93% of MeetMe's total revenue, the highest ever for the company. On a year-over-year basis, mobile daily users increased almost 18%, and mobile monthly users grew nearly 32% year-over-year.

So let me be clear. While the present cross-promotion did not impact Q3, or the upcoming Q4 results, the mere fact of having Skout contributed to user growth. Even without Skout, user growth was already occurring organically. This promotion should hammer home additional growth. As an important aside, Q4 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $11.5 million and $13.5 million, representing growth of between 28% and 50% year-over-year. I am looking for $28.5 million in revenues and $12.9 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Bottom line, MeetMe continues to be a winner. I like the name under $5, though it's been trading mostly sideways. Use that to your advantage. Trade around that $5 mark while holding a core position for the longer-term. The growth is there. MeetMe now has more than eight million monthly active users and one of the largest mobile user bases of Millennials. Given its focus on youth and serving advertisements, I see the company continuing to shift to a fully mobile company. With today's cross-promotional initiative, expect further traffic to both apps.

