Gilead: Stay Strong

When 2017 started, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) jumped right out of the gate to a 6.7% gain in the first two trading days. But the stock eventually cooled off to only being up 2% on the year so far, while the S&P 500 is at 1.6%.

For investors in the name, such as myself, this feels like the tortoise and the hare story we all heard about when we were kids. Though we would all love to see our stocks sprint like the hare in the stock market race, Gilead is taking the tortoise approach right now. That is why it is important as an investor to comb through the recent news at the company to see if this tortoise is going to win the race.

2016 overall was a volatile year, with Brexit, the POTUS race, and multiple rhetorical attacks on publicly traded companies wreaking havoc on the stock market. But at the end of it all, the S&P 500 was up 9.5% on the year, and Gilead was down 29.2%. This performance made Gilead one of the worst performers in the index, ranking in the bottom 5%. Then again, nearly half of the worst-performing 25 stocks were healthcare-related. This could be primarily due to the rhetorical attacks on these companies from Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders while on the campaign trail.

Usually bear markets in individual stocks are due to uncertainty about the future prospects of the company. In this particular case, Gilead showcased during 2016 that it has no answer to the declining revenue problem. Management failed to make a strong acquisition nor did they have a pipeline product with any power get approved. There's nothing more that investors hate than uncertainty.

One positive point that happened during the year was that Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) finally approved Harvoni for their formulary. The addition of Harvoni to the formulary should take share away from AbbVie, because Harvoni is considered the better Hep C product. But it may not be enough to stem the losses on the top line.

It has been quite some time since the drug manufacturing space has had any activists start shaking the trees. The last situation I recall was the Valeant (NYSE:VRX) and Allergan (NYSE:AGN) shenanigan that Bill Ackman tried to pull back in 2014. This might just be the year that an activist takes a cozy position in Gilead and starts barking at management to unlock value for the shareholders. As of September 30, there was nearly $32B of cash on the balance sheet (or $9.27 cash per share) with $28B in long-term liabilities. Over and over again, management has said they were raising debt for general purposes and acquisitions, but nothing has materialized on the latter front, so that cash is now just wasting away.

Maybe the hiring of Alessandro Riva to head the oncology team was because management felt pressed to take some action on the acquisition front. Riva comes to Gilead from Novartis and fills the role vacated by Philippe Bishop. My gut feeling, however, is that Riva will not be able to make a blockbuster deal, because the culture of being stingy is still in place.

Current management is pretty much the same regime as when John Martin was calling the shots. The company's sweet-spot is a target in the $1B to $5B USD range. The CAR-T related companies are in that range, but the technology is still difficult to prove. Everything else in that range has been rumored for years as a takeover, but nothing has come to fruition yet, as the majority of the names don't have an existing product revenue stream to bolster that kind of valuation. I just believe it will be difficult for Riva to make a splash if he is constricted to the acquisition culture of current management.

We shall see what this fourth quarter earnings report will hold. If the Hep C revenue stream has stopped the bleeding, then all may not be lost for the company. The cash flows should continue to be strong, but the margins may get compressed. Investors will also have to wait and see what happens with the new POTUS as well, since it seems he has strengthened his tune on drug pricing. If perhaps the regulatory environment for drug approvals eases, then we can start to see lower drug price without an attack on margins.

The stock is certainly volatile, as it has a beta of 1.12, and that makes me a bit anxious. I'm already down 11.9% on the name, and don't want to see it drop anymore. With a beta that is 12% higher than the broader market, it no longer makes Gilead a defensive play, but more speculative. Though I deem it as speculative now, I believe it is a long-term play. It seems as if management is fixated on the notion of making an acquisition to bolster the pipeline, hence the target between $1B and $5B USD. Pipeline products are have very heavy risk to them, because the cost to get them to market is expensive on its own, and just adds more fuel to the speculation fire in my book.

The biotech stocks in general have been under duress since September 2015 when Hillary Clinton sent out "the tweet heard 'round the world" on how she was going to bring down offenders of gross drug overpricing. Gilead has been singled out several times for pricing, by the Massachusetts Attorney General and other parties, but of late that has not been an issue, as its prices have come down due to competition. Hopefully the stock becomes less volatile going forward, but we all know now how itchy Mr. Trump's Twitter finger is (he has called out Boeing (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and several others).

