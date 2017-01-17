Tesla: Competition Set To Arrive - An Example

My short thesis on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is very simple. Before seeing direct competition, Tesla runs at a loss and needs constant equity infusions both to stay alive and to keep up with its capex needs. Once 2018 arrives, Tesla will start seeing increased direct competition. This competition will lower prices and hit margins further. If Tesla can't have high profit margins now, it surely won't have them after competition arrives. This dynamic will create bankruptcy risk from 2018 onwards.

Tesla fans, when confronted with this thesis, basically answer that there's no such competition. Where are the competitors, they ask? In this article, I will show one such competitor, which is set to arrive in early 2018. This competitor is the Jaguar I-Pace.

The Jaguar I-Pace

Originally, the Jaguar I-Pace was set to arrive during H2 2018. However, Jaguar Land Rover's (NYSE:TTM) CEO, Ralf Speth, moved the goalposts closer, to early 2018. This is already relevant, since it's quite likely that Tesla's Model 3 will also only arrive during early 2018 at best (at least in any decent quantities).

The Jaguar I-Pace is a crossover/SUV, much like the Model X. It is somewhat smaller, being 14 inches shorter and 5 inches narrower. However, it has even shorter overhangs than the Model X, which will probably lead to a similar cabin (no data yet available).

The Jaguar I-Pace will be produced by Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Magna International (NYSE:MGA).

The Jaguar I-Pace - Design

While design is always a matter of taste (and sometimes utility), arguably there are times when the differences can be objective. Such is the case when Tesla fans look at a Model 3 prototype and deem it more attractive than a GM Bolt. For sure, most would agree with such conclusion.

In the case of the Jaguar I-Pace, I will leave a few pictures to show what we can expect. In my view, there's at least one aspect where it's clearly superior (interior design) and another where I'd deem it superior but taste can vary (exterior design). Here goes:

Jaguar I-Pace, Exterior

Jaguar I-Pace, Interior

Source: Jaguar

By Comparison, Model X Exterior

By Comparison, Model X Interior

Source: Tesla

I could try to include a Model 3 comparison. However, the presently-known Model 3 interior is so ugly that I don't feel that would be fair. The Jaguar I-Pace, however, is nearly the same size as what's estimated for the Model 3. That's not to mean it's a small car. It so happens that the Model 3 is estimated to be 93.9% as long as the Model S and 95.7% as wide.

The Jaguar I-Pace - Specs

Clearly, the I-Pace will have specs targeting the Model X 90D. Here's why:

It will have a 90kWh battery, same as with the Model X 90D.

It will be AWD, same as with the Model X 90D.

It will have ~700nm of torque, which compares to 658nm on the Model X 90D.

It will have ~400hp, which compares to 417hp maximum battery power on the Model X 90D.

It will have a range in excess of 500km NEDC, which is the same as Valuewalk.com estimates for the Model X 90D.

It will have a 0-100km/h acceleration of ~4 seconds, which compares to >4.8 seconds for the Model X 90D.

So again, the closeness of many of these specs couldn't have happened by chance. The Jaguar is spec'd to closely meet or surpass the Tesla Model X on nearly every metric.

The Jaguar I-Pace - Price

As we saw, the Jaguar I-Pace will be a very attractive EV. It will bring:

Beautiful design and good looks, though these are mostly a matter of opinion.

A much better interior than the Tesla. Here the difference looks large enough that it will surpass any possible opinion variance.

A well-known brand (Jaguar).

Specs which mostly meet or surpass the Tesla on every metric. The only exception people can hang onto for now is that Jaguar only disclosed charging times at 50kWh. Arguably, however, the final product will include quick charging beyond that.

On a level ground, such a car would always steal sales from Tesla's Model X. However, and illustrating my bearish thesis, the ground won't be level. This is so because Jaguar is promising pricing as follows (bold highlight is mine):

Final pricing will not be confirmed until closer to the launch of I‑PACE. While electric propulsion systems can be twice as expensive as conventional systems, we assume I‑PACE will be priced 10-15% above a similarly powered and equipped Jaguar F-PACE.

Now what constitutes a similarly powered and equipped Jaguar F-Pace?

That would be the Jaguar F-Pace V6 Supercharged S AWD, putting out ~380hp. How much does this car cost? According to Truecar.com and using a California ZIP code, it goes for $57,151.

So where would this kind of pricing put the Jaguar I-Pace price at? Here's where:

10% above that price would put it at $62,866.

15% above that price would put it at $65,723.

Now, what's the problem with these prices? Well, consider the following:

These prices include destination charges and regional fees.

The Tesla Model X 90D, including destination charges alone, costs $90,000 ($88,800 base price, $1,200 destination charges).

So this car, in every way comparable to a Tesla Model X 90D, and in several ways superior, stands likely to be between $24,276 and $27,133 cheaper than the Tesla. That's 27-30.1% cheaper, which likely exceeds any gross margin might have on the Model X 90D.

In short, this is what competition will bring: brutal price and margin pressure for similar products. And Jaguar is likely to be promising this car at a positive margin, too.

Conclusion

The Jaguar I-Pace illustrates what's just one year away from arriving: direct competition to Tesla, with products which are as well or better designed. These products will be spec'd at the same or higher levels as Tesla (for the same segment) and be cheaper. So much cheaper that their retail prices might even be lower than Tesla's cost of goods.

Moreover, remember: This is Jaguar. Jaguar, given its relative size, won't be the most competitive competitor that Tesla stands to face. It will just be the first arriving. Things will get uglier when other larger competitors arrive, like Audi, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, Hyundai, Toyota (NYSE:TM), GM (NYSE:GM) (on higher segments than the Bolt), etc.

When this competition arrives, Tesla will face clear bankruptcy risk. It starts arriving during 2018, and there will be no let up on the pressure from there onwards. It will only get worse for Tesla, not better.