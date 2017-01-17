Natural Gas Daily - Short-Term Bearish Development Pushes Storage Above Average

The outlook for the next 10 days is far from bullish, and our latest storage forecast reflects the bearish weather forecast. Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) storage by 1/27 is expected to move back above the five-year average before falling again into deficit in early February.

The latest ICE report highlights where traders are trading the storage settlement at:

Source: ICE

From this settlement report, we can tell you that the early estimates for February are off quite remarkably from our forecast. This means that traders still expect the warm biased weather temps to persist into early February when the latest forecast shows a colder trend developing.

There's no arguing the bearish estimates for the next two weeks, but there's definitely room for debate with regards to the longer-term forecasts. If you are interested in seeing our storage forecasts four weeks ahead, you can sign up here.

Source: Michael Ventrice

The latest forecast pegs normal winter conditions across most of the US with the south experiencing below average weather conditions. Other forecasts we've seen have more extreme winter conditions persisting across the US, and those forecasts lead to drastically higher storage draws.

Even under the assumption of normal weather temps, current demand/supply project -200+ Bcf draws. This is what has us confused with traders' expectations for February storage draws. Does the consensus expect the bearish weather patterns for month end to persist? We don't see that being the case, and if it turns out that the storage draws in next week's update shows much higher storage draws than expected, we expect to see a move higher in gas prices.

Overall, participants should expect bearish storage reports for the weeks ending 1/20 and 1/27, but consensus is overly bearish for the weeks following. We see gas prices largely pricing in the near-term bearishness, and the consensus could be in for a surprise if storage draw estimates move closer to our forecasts.

We give a more detailed natural gas update each morning to premium subscribers, if you are interested, you can sign up here.

8-14-Day Outlook